Pa. Lottery generates $1B for programs to benefit seniors

By James Wesser
WBRE
WBRE
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FXeZA_0h4gaY1R00

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Lottery announced that the lottery has generated a profit of nearly $1.2 Billion to benefit older Pennsylvanians during the 2021-2022 fiscal year.

A release stated that this is the 11th consecutive year that the lottery has generated more than one billion dollars for senior programs, which include property tax and rent rebates, free and reduced far transportation, prescription assistance, and more.

“This fiscal year was the second-best for sales and second-best for profits in the Lottery’s 50-year history,” Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko said. “That means Pennsylvania seniors will continue to have access to free and reduced-fare transportation, prescription assistance, free meals, rent and property tax rebates, and a host of other programs and services that are funded by the Lottery. We are extremely proud of our commitment and mission to continue funding the programs that benefit older Pennsylvanians.”

The 2021-2022 fiscal year followed the all-time record fiscal year of 2020-2021 when a 20% growth rate greatly eclipsed the lottery’s projection.

Pennsylvania Lottery website saw record traffic before Mega Millions drawing

As quoted in the press release, below are a few overall highlights from the 2021-2022 fiscal year:

  • Sales of Scratch-Off games totaled more than $3.5 billion, down by $244.5 million, or 6.5 percent, from the previous year. These games account for 70 percent of total traditional sales.
  • Sales of Draw Games in-store and online totaled more than $1.3 billion for the fiscal year, down by $48.9 million, or 3.6 percent, from the previous year’s total. Draw Games currently available for purchase online include Powerball®, Mega Millions®, Treasure Hunt, Cash4Life®, PICK games and Match 6 Lotto.
  • The Lottery totaled more than $746.5 million in online play, down $140.4 million, or 15.8 percent from the prior fiscal year.
  • Sales of Fast Play games totaled more than $149.1 million, an increase of more than $5.2 million, or 3.6 percent, from the previous fiscal year.
  • Sales of Monitor Games, which include Keno and Xpress Sports games, totaled an estimated $55.7 million this fiscal year, an increase of more than $800,000, or 1.5 percent, from the previous fiscal year.
  • Traditional game prizes paid to winners were more than $3.3 billion. A total of 76 winning tickets of $1 million or more were paid to players during the 2021-22 fiscal year.
  • More than $655 million in prizes were paid out to winners of online instant games and to winners who purchased Draw Games online.
  • More than 10,000 licensed Lottery retailers statewide, many of them small and family-owned businesses, earned an estimated $286.4 million in sales commissions.

The Pennsylvania Lottery operates as a bureau within the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue. Financial statements are available here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

