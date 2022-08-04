Air quality alert issued as temperatures soar on Staten Island

Read on www.silive.com
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the border
Mayor Says This is Despicable What We're Witnessing in Texas
Christian LeBlanc thanks The Young and the Restless fans for supporting him in Cat on a Hot Tin roof
Kendrick Lamar and The Big Steppers Tour Make a Stop at Barclays Center
Additional Pandemic Food Assistance Benefits
NYC weather: Heat advisory issued through Monday night; dangerous conditions expected next couple of days
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The National Weather Service on Saturday issued a heat advisory for New York City until 8 p.m. Monday, saying conditions could be dangerous to people’s health over the next few days. The heat index value — the combination of heat and humidity — is...
Staten Island Ferry to run hourly overnight service
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The Staten Island Ferry will run hourly overnight service from Friday, Aug. 5, at 11 p.m., until Saturday, Aug. 6, at 7 a.m. Boats will depart from the St. George Terminal on the hour and from the Whitehall Terminal on the half hour, according to an alert from Notify NYC.
With spotted lanternflies reproducing at ‘alarming rate,’ city urged to help control the pests on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — City Councilman Joseph Borelli (R-South Shore) is urging two city agencies to help control the invasion of spotted lanternflies on Staten Island, with the invasive pests threatening the borough’s ecology and “reproducing at an alarming rate.”. The councilman recently penned a letter to...
Long Island woman ticketed after trying to own pet goose
Among the craziest pets people have tried to own, a goose has got to top the list.
NBC New York
Popular NYC Beach Closed to Swimming Indefinitely Over Bacteria Woes
A popular beach escape for sweltering New Yorkers took a hit this week, the same day heat indices climbed back near the triple digits. Park officials announced the closure of all swimming at Jacob Riis Park until further notice citing unsafe water conditions. Samples taken from water along the Queens...
‘Welcome back’: After 2-year hiatus, Staten Island block party returns to Dudley Avenue
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- After a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, family, friends and neighbors gathered Saturday along Dudley Avenue in Sunnyside for its 15th block party. Those who attended battled the heat and humidity to enjoy an afternoon filled with fun, food and face painting.
Where’s the best calamari in NYC? Right here on Staten Island | Denino’s wins Bracket Buster challenge
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Pizza isn’t the only thing Denino’s does well. Just ask the thousands of Staten Islanders who voted for the Port Richmond staple in the Advance/SILive.com’s Bracket Buster challenge looking for the best calamari.
City issues violation to indoor amusement park on Staten Island after ceiling tiles allegedly collapse on summer campers
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — An indoor amusement park on Staten Island was issued a violation this week by the Department of Buildings (DOB), after ceiling tiles allegedly collapsed on three summer campers. Emergency crews responded just after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at Fun Station USA, located in a strip mall...
Portion of Maple Parkway in Mariners Harbor is renamed ‘Educator Lawrence E. Ambrosino Way’
Whether you knew him as “Larry” or “Mr. Ambrosino” or “Ambro,” the late Lawrence Ambrosino was a lot of things to a lot of people: Teacher, principal, superintendent of schools, sports writer, referee, father figure, and friend. And to many, he wasn’t “just a friend,” he was a friend you can call upon night or day, and he’d be there to help.
New York Health Department says hundreds of people may be infected with polio virus
New York state health officials have found indications of additional cases of polio virus in wastewater samples from two different counties, leading them to warn that hundreds of people may be infected with the potentially serious virus. Just two weeks ago, the New York Health Department reported the nation’s first...
Staten Island Ferry disruptions continue Thursday morning: ‘How long will the craziness go on?’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Staten Island Ferry service, which was suspended for several hours overnight due to staffing shortages, resumed for the Thursday morning rush hour — but again with severely-limited service, causing long waits and crowds for frustrated commuters. Reduced hourly service started again at 6 a.m.,...
What to do if you spot a swarm of spotted lanternflies
JERSEY CITY, N.J. - More of the pesky spotted lanternflies are being spotted all over New Jersey and the Tri-State Area this summer. Officials say the population of the invasive bugs is exploding right now. CBS2's Nick Caloway reports that residents in Jersey City over the weekend saw that first hand. It was like a scene from a scary movie: Tens of thousands of spotted lanternflies descended on an apartment building in downtown Jersey City this week. "They really, like, swarmed our building," said Jersey City resident Ryan Zucker. By Friday, a few hundred of the pesky creatures remained alive. Zucker's puppy Willie likes to eat...
Staten Island Ferry resumes normal schedule after modifying service due to staffing shortage
Thursday's rush hour saw the return of boats running every 15 minutes.
NY1
High bacteria levels shut down swimming at Jacob Riis Park
NEW YORK—The beach at Jacob Riis Park in Queens is closed to swimming until further notice due to high bacterial levels found in water samples, the Gateway National Recreation Area announced on Facebook. The National Park Service advised people to avoid contact with the water on a day with...
Heavy traffic on Staten Island Expressway to Brooklyn due to crash; 1 person taken to hospital
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Motorists should expect delays Saturday night on the Brooklyn-bound side of the Staten Island Expressway after all the lanes were closed due to a crash. Emergency radio transmissions said the lanes were blocked near the Clove Road exit following a crash involving multiple vehicles. One person...
‘There are no answers where you’re not going to upset somebody’: Podcast discusses NYC’s plan to quadruple Island homeless shelters
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In episode 30, host Erik Bascome is joined by Staten Island Advance and SILive.com Public Interest and Advocacy reporter Paul Liotta discusses the three new homeless shelters scheduled to open in Staten Island by the end of the year. “The overwhelming majority of people don’t...
New York Marine Firefighters Battle Blaze at Brooklyn Marina
NEW YORK, NY – On Tuesday, FDNY Marine 3, Marine 9 along with Engine 321...
Lawsuit alleges re-opening Staten Island’s Fresh Kills landfill to 9/11 debris unleashed hazardous emissions
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — An Eltingville man alleges the re-opening of Staten Island’s Fresh Kills landfill to waste from the 9/11 terrorist attacks exposed him to toxic and hazardous gasses that caused “an immediate and chronic threat” to his health. Louis Sofo, 75, who according to...
Behind-the-scenes at Wing World, a Staten Island eatery featuring 28 Buffalo wing flavors | The Dish
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — On this week’s episode of The Dish, Deanna and Lou Raiolo talk about why their chicken wings are distinct. As the owners of Wing World in Castleton Corners, their world truly revolves around the product. But there’s more to the Castleton Corners Buffalo wing...
Man in ski mask bashes Parks Department employee with metal chair at Brooklyn pool
A man wearing a ski mask attacked a Parks Department employee with a chair unprovoked Saturday morning in Brooklyn, according to police.
