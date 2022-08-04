Read on rvahub.com
The 10 Best Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Conquer (or Increase) your fear of flying at the Virginia Skydiving CenterThe Planking TravelerPetersburg, VA
3 great pizza places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Video, audio, and records being released of Richmond Police tear gassing BLM protestors in June 2020KnowGoodWriterRichmond, VA
Popular Virginia ice cream chain closes one location and opens anotherKristen WaltersVirginia State
Chester's Crew: August 6, 2022 - In Studio
THANK YOU for an amazing 3 years of Chester's Crew! 11-year-old Chester the Weather Dog sends his love!
PHOTOS: About 90 Envigo beagles arrive at Richmond SPCA
Around 90 beagles arrived at the Richmond SPCA on Friday, Aug. 5., from the soon-to-be shuttered dog breeding facility Envigo in Cumberland County.
40th Annual Carytown Watermelon festival returns to Richmond
The 40th Annual Carytown Watermelon Festival returns to Richmond Sunday, August 14. Sponsored by Publix, the festival will begin bright and early at 10 a.m. and will carry on throughout the day before ending at 6 p.m.
Foster family fills home with love: 'God asked us to do a thing. We just did it'
The married couple of a dozen years who met in Northern Virginia said fostering little ones in need has filled their hearts.
sancerresatsunset.com
Chowning’s Tavern in Colonial Williamsburg
The polished wooden tables gleam in the candlelight. The air is rich with the mingled aromas of meaty, 18th-century fare and the plentiful colonial libations of beer, ale, and rum. A roving musician plays the fiddle. Chowning’s Tavern is a rebuilt ale-house at Colonial Williamsburg in Virginia. It offers three...
This huge wall of whisky can be found at a Virginia shopping mall
Learn more about Mac McCormack , his restaurants, and ascension to the top of the Virginia bourbon scene on this week's episode of Eat It, Virginia!
PHOTOS: Richmond International Dragon Boat Festival arrives at Rockett’s Landing
Visitors to Rockett's Landing on Saturday got to see a rare sight, as colorful dragons filled the water as part of the Richmond International Dragon Boat Festival on Saturday.
Rappahannock Record
Nancy Travers signs off to listeners after nearly 40 years on the airwaves
There are probably very few people who truly fulfill their destiny and purpose and work the career they are born to do. Nancy Travers, however, is one of those very few. After nearly 40 years of speaking to listeners in the Hampton Roads, the Outer Banks, the greater Richmond area, and of course, the Northern Neck, she will leave behind a legacy of serving communities with dedication to providing news, music and a smile listeners could hear through their radio speakers each and every morning.
Richmond bakery provides young adults with ingredients for new career
One Westover Hills bakery is baking up a way for young adults with special abilities to start a career thanks to a program endorsed by the Virginia Department of Education.
peninsulachronicle.com
Colonial Williamsburg Set To Relocate Its Windmill
WILLIAMSBURG-One of Colonial Williamsburg’s landmarks is scheduled to be relocated soon. On August 8, Colonial Williamsburg will continue the process of moving its windmill from its current location near the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation Visitor Center to a new site at the intersection of Francis Street and Bucktrout Lane. The...
NBC 29 News
Orange Co. Pitbull on the road to recovery after found abandoned
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A dog found abandoned on the road is now in the care of the Orange County Animal Shelter. Maggie, a Pitbull, was found Friday, July 29, in Barboursville. She currently weighs about 27 pounds, nearly half of what is considered healthy. “Maggie was a stray...
3 great pizza places in Virginia
If you happen to live in Virginia or you travel to Virginia often then you are in luck because today we are talking about three amazing pizza spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit next them you are in the area, if you want to see what a really good pizza tastes like. All of these places are highly recommended by both local people and travelers and are great choices for any time of the day. Here are the three amazing pizza places in Virginia that you should really visit next time you are craving a good pizza. You will not be disappointed, trust me! In fact, once you have a taste, you'll want to keep going back for more because the kind of pizza they serve at these places is truly amazing!
Richmond crews clean up trees, debris from severe thunderstorms
Dominion Energy reported about 3,000 Virginia customers were in the dark overnight. As of 5 p.m. Saturday afternoon, more than 300 customers were still without power.
He's collected over 1 million records, but he's not unplugging any time soon
If you need a soundtrack for your trip back in time, Walt Smith can keep you on track. The 80-year-old combines his passion for music with his profession.
visitfarmville.com
Farmville: A Wellness Destination in the Heart of Virginia
Ready for a reset? As the busy summer season winds down, it’s time to plan that last vacation. If you’ve been searching for the perfect spot to pause and take a breath, look no further than Farmville, Virginia!. As a wellness destination, Farmville boasts natural spaces, healthful fare...
CDC Map: Masks urged for 65 Virginia localities, Metro Richmond
Universal masking is now recommended for 65 localities in Virginia, and that once again includes parts of Metro Richmond, according to the COVID Community Levels from the CDC.
Here’s how you could name the new Henrico animal adoption center
Individuals can share naming ideas at NameTheShelter.com through Aug. 31. The top choices will be made available for a public vote online in September. People can follow the progress of the naming campaign on the Henrico County Government accounts on Twitter and Facebook.
Remote control monster truck rally rolls into Colonial Heights
Start your engines, and change your batteries, because remote-controlled monster trucks are rumbling into the greater Richmond area for the Solid Axle Showdown the first weekend in August.
Coleman Bridge issues cause headaches for drivers
With a mechanical operation like the one at the Coleman Bridge, there are thousands of things that could go wrong. Two of them happened in late July.
How volunteering with this program can help those with substance use disorder
In Virginia, there's a network of recovery groups to help those overcome substance use disorder. Now, a federal program is coming to the Commonwealth to help with those efforts.
