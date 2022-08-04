ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

sancerresatsunset.com

Chowning’s Tavern in Colonial Williamsburg

The polished wooden tables gleam in the candlelight. The air is rich with the mingled aromas of meaty, 18th-century fare and the plentiful colonial libations of beer, ale, and rum. A roving musician plays the fiddle. Chowning’s Tavern is a rebuilt ale-house at Colonial Williamsburg in Virginia. It offers three...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
Rappahannock Record

Nancy Travers signs off to listeners after nearly 40 years on the airwaves

There are probably very few people who truly fulfill their destiny and purpose and work the career they are born to do. Nancy Travers, however, is one of those very few. After nearly 40 years of speaking to listeners in the Hampton Roads, the Outer Banks, the greater Richmond area, and of course, the Northern Neck, she will leave behind a legacy of serving communities with dedication to providing news, music and a smile listeners could hear through their radio speakers each and every morning.
RICHMOND, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Colonial Williamsburg Set To Relocate Its Windmill

WILLIAMSBURG-One of Colonial Williamsburg’s landmarks is scheduled to be relocated soon. On August 8, Colonial Williamsburg will continue the process of moving its windmill from its current location near the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation Visitor Center to a new site at the intersection of Francis Street and Bucktrout Lane. The...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
Alina Andras

3 great pizza places in Virginia

If you happen to live in Virginia or you travel to Virginia often then you are in luck because today we are talking about three amazing pizza spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit next them you are in the area, if you want to see what a really good pizza tastes like. All of these places are highly recommended by both local people and travelers and are great choices for any time of the day. Here are the three amazing pizza places in Virginia that you should really visit next time you are craving a good pizza. You will not be disappointed, trust me! In fact, once you have a taste, you'll want to keep going back for more because the kind of pizza they serve at these places is truly amazing!
VIRGINIA STATE
visitfarmville.com

Farmville: A Wellness Destination in the Heart of Virginia

Ready for a reset? As the busy summer season winds down, it’s time to plan that last vacation. If you’ve been searching for the perfect spot to pause and take a breath, look no further than Farmville, Virginia!. As a wellness destination, Farmville boasts natural spaces, healthful fare...
FARMVILLE, VA

