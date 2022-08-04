ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, AL

The University of North Alabama launches new logo after Division I announcement

By Addison Willmon
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WJv8M_0h4ga5kr00

FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – The University of North Alabama (UNA) launched a new logo on August 4, a day after they were officially elevated to NCAA Division I status .

Josh Looney, UNA Athletics Director, told News 19 that the university wanted to give its traditional logo a “bold, fierce” update.

Alabama blood centers call for more donors amid supply shortage

“It was important for us to find something that was modern, simple, bold, but also familiar,” Looney told News 19.

The logo was created in collaboration between five UNA graphic design students and Joe Bosack & Co., a prestigious company that has worked for several professional sports teams. Looney later said that they would begin replacing the old logo around the university starting August 8.

UNA has officially been elevated to Division I status, meaning their athletics teams are eligible to compete in postseason games. Looney told News 19 that this is a huge moment for the entire university.

“Conferences are looking for healthy, growing institutions, and UNA checks all the boxes,” Looney said. “It only brings more eyes to this great institution.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
drivinvibin.com

Locals Call This the Most Scenic Drive in Alabama

Tourist maps may not officially list it, but a cruise through Hartselle, AL, is a scenic drive you’ll remember. This is a place that Lynyrd Skynyrd may have had in mind with their immortal song, “Sweet Home Alabama.”. Find out what’s so sweet about the roads in and...
HARTSELLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Bank Independent building $60 million, 4-story Muscle Shoals complex

Bank Independent announced Thursday it is building a $60 million operations center that will sit on 50 acres of former TVA property off Reservation Road in Muscle Shoals. Construction on the 95,000-square-foot complex will begin in spring 2023 and is expected to last two years. The new facility will allow Bank Independent to move all operations staff under one roof. Today, they are spread among five buildings in the Shoals.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Florence, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
Florence, AL
Education
State
Alabama State
Florence, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Education
tvliving.com

Jeremiah’s Italian Ice opens in Madison

MADISON, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - A new Italian ice place just opened in Madison and you have to try it!. Jeremiah’s Italian Ice has over 40 flavors and we tried just a few of them to give you a sneak peek. They don’t just serve Italian ice as they also have soft ice cream!
MADISON, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#Ncaa Division#Una Athletics#Joe Bosack Co#Nexstar Media Inc
WAAY-TV

North Alabama church helping those who choose life

Amid Roe v. Wade being overturned and Alabama's abortion restrictions going into effect, a North Alabama church has decided to lend a helping hand to those who say they want to choose life. Daystar Church has created the Choose Life Fund to financially help those who become parents through unplanned...
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

Firework mishap following Trash Pandas game

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - A mishap occurred during the fireworks show following the Huntsville Trash Pandas vs. Tennessee Smokies game at Toyota Field on 500 Trash Panda Way in Madison, AL. The fireworks show started behind center field at the end of the game before one shot over the right...
MADISON, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
ALA
NewsBreak
Sports
speakinoutweeklynews.net

Alabama teacher who taught first graders about Jesus ‘was doing her job,’ superintendent says

The Freedom From Religion Foundation said it appears a Moulton Elementary teacher was illegally promoting Christianity to first graders in April when discussing Easter, but the Lawrence County Schools superintendent says the teacher was “well within her job description.”. Last week, the foundation, based in Madison, Wisconsin, sent Superintendent...
MOULTON, AL
AL.com

Alabama says it did not hide investigation of key witness in sheriff’s corruption trial

State prosecutors this week disputed allegations that they hid the investigation of a witness who testified against the former Limestone County sheriff. “Nearly eighteen months before trial, the State confirmed defense counsel’s allegation that one of the State’s witnesses was under investigation,” said Kyle Beckman, an assistant attorney general, in a brief to the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

34K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy