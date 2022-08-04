ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Africa

Comments / 0

Related
International Business Times

Kenya Presidential Wildcard Vows To Erase Debt With 'Ganja Solution'

Sexagenarian reggae aficionado and presidential candidate George Wajackoyah is convinced he has the right medicine for the ills troubling Kenya's voters: a dose of marijuana and some hyena testicles. East Africa's wealthiest country is holding elections on Aug. 9. A tight race between the two leading presidential candidates - veteran...
ELECTIONS
BBC

Kenya’s election wrestling match: Dynasties v Hustlers

In a move akin to a Trump backing a Clinton in a US election, Kenya's outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta wants to hand the political crown to his foe-turned-friend Raila Odinga - only to see his deputy William Ruto trying to snatch it in the 9 August election. It has led...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sudan#United Nations#War Crimes#Poverty And Turmoil#Machar S Nuer
The Independent

Taliban says it did not know al-Qaeda leader was in Kabul, warns US to ‘never repeat’ drone strike

The Taliban has issued its first official comments on the killing of al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in a US drone strike on Kabul, saying the group had no knowledge of the wanted militant’s presence in the Afghan capital.“An air strike was carried out on a residential house in Kabul city, two days later, US president Joe Biden claimed that US troops had targeted al-Qaeda leader Dr Ayman al-Zawahiri in this attack,” a statement issued by the interim Taliban government on Thursday read. “The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has no information about Ayman al-Zawahiri's arrival and stay in...
MILITARY
BET

At least 1,000 Dead In Violence Around Port-Au-Prince, Haiti

Hundreds of people are feared dead in the latest battle between gangs in Cité Soleil, bringing the total number of reported killings across Haiti’s capital this year to nearly 1,000. The Haitian Times reports that the violence has also left hundreds of children to makeshift shelters seeking safety.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Norway
Place
Africa
The Independent

Israeli minister criticises ‘stupid’ TV report in Saudi Arabia’s Mecca by non-Muslim journalist

An Israeli government minister has criticised a journalist’s trip to the holy Islamic city of Mecca as “stupid” as he said it “harms” Israel’s attempts to improve its relations with Gulf nations.Gil Tamary was featured in a 10-minute documentary filmed in the Saudi Arabian city and aired on Israeli television’s Channel 13 News on Monday.Mr Tamary, the channel’s chief international editor, was filmed in parts of the city that is closed to non-Muslims.He visited the Grand Mosque, which surrounds the Kaaba, where pilgrims travelled earlier this month to complete Hajj – one of the five pillars of Islam.Mr Tamary also...
MIDDLE EAST
The Guardian

Jeremy Corbyn urges west to stop arming Ukraine

Jeremy Corbyn has urged western countries to stop arming Ukraine, and claimed he was criticised over antisemitism because of his stance on Palestine, in a TV interview likely to underscore Keir Starmer’s determination not to readmit him to the Labour party. “Pouring arms in isn’t going to bring about...
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

The Greatest Wartime Leaders in History

Each nation has its own pantheon of highly-revered military leaders who conquered lands, repelled invaders, and defeated enemies abroad. Among these are a select few whose exploits cemented their place in history. These generals, admirals, kings, and conquerors used tactical and logistical genius and charismatic leadership to defeat larger, better-equipped armies. Many died during their […]
MILITARY
ARTnews

Sri Lanka’s Mass Protest Movement Is Being Shaped By Artists

Click here to read the full article. In the four months leading up to July 9 toppling of Sri Lanka’s former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa, a protest village formed in Colombo, occupying the capital city’s oceanside park Galle Face Green. Called Gota Go Gama (GGG), a mashup of Sinhala and English words meaning “Gotabaya Go Village,” it became the main gathering site for aragalaya, or the struggle. A space of national imagining, GGG has been shaped by the contributions of artists expressing their frustrations and aspirations as part of a peaceful movement of citizens voicing their dissent. But in the middle of...
PROTESTS
The Conversation Africa

Kenya election 2022: the candidates, issues and role of money in a fierce contest

Kenyans are gearing up for an important general election on 9 August 2022, which brings to an end President Uhuru Kenyatta’s turbulent two terms. It will be the country’s seventh general election since the resumption of multiparty electoral democracy 30 years ago. And it’s the third under the 2010 constitution. The progressive constitution was part of reforms designed to address political animosities that ignited deadly election violence in 2007.
ELECTIONS
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
81K+
Followers
55K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy