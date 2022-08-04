Read on www.ibtimes.com
This East African nation is known for stability. But drought and rising prices are fueling insecurity
A maelstrom of howling brown dust engulfs travelers through Isiolo. A few weeks earlier, 11 people were reported to have been killed around the north Kenyan town in the space of 10 days. The ground is baked by drought
Kenya Presidential Wildcard Vows To Erase Debt With 'Ganja Solution'
Sexagenarian reggae aficionado and presidential candidate George Wajackoyah is convinced he has the right medicine for the ills troubling Kenya's voters: a dose of marijuana and some hyena testicles. East Africa's wealthiest country is holding elections on Aug. 9. A tight race between the two leading presidential candidates - veteran...
Revealed: UK ran cold war dirty tricks campaign to smear Kenya’s first vice-president
British cold war propagandists smeared Kenyan vice-president Oginga Odinga in the 1960s in “black” propaganda operations, newly declassified files reveal. The Foreign Office’s propaganda arm, the Information Research Department (IRD), targeted the Kenyan nationalist in a three-year campaign run by its dirty tricks section, the Special Editorial Unit (SEU).
Kenya’s election wrestling match: Dynasties v Hustlers
In a move akin to a Trump backing a Clinton in a US election, Kenya's outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta wants to hand the political crown to his foe-turned-friend Raila Odinga - only to see his deputy William Ruto trying to snatch it in the 9 August election. It has led...
Expert on civil wars says the US is heading toward insurgency — the 21st-century version of civil war
An expert on political violence warned the US could be headed toward a modern-day civil war. Barbara F. Walter told The Washington Post the US is displaying predictive behaviors for conflict. She said the US is poised for an insurgency, which is more decentralized. An expert in political violence says...
Taliban says it did not know al-Qaeda leader was in Kabul, warns US to ‘never repeat’ drone strike
The Taliban has issued its first official comments on the killing of al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in a US drone strike on Kabul, saying the group had no knowledge of the wanted militant’s presence in the Afghan capital.“An air strike was carried out on a residential house in Kabul city, two days later, US president Joe Biden claimed that US troops had targeted al-Qaeda leader Dr Ayman al-Zawahiri in this attack,” a statement issued by the interim Taliban government on Thursday read. “The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has no information about Ayman al-Zawahiri's arrival and stay in...
‘Absolute evil’: inside the Russian prison camp where dozens of Ukrainians burned to death
Entrepreneur Anna Vorosheva accuses Moscow of murder after spending 100 days in the Olenivka detention centre
At least 1,000 Dead In Violence Around Port-Au-Prince, Haiti
Hundreds of people are feared dead in the latest battle between gangs in Cité Soleil, bringing the total number of reported killings across Haiti’s capital this year to nearly 1,000. The Haitian Times reports that the violence has also left hundreds of children to makeshift shelters seeking safety.
Israeli minister criticises ‘stupid’ TV report in Saudi Arabia’s Mecca by non-Muslim journalist
An Israeli government minister has criticised a journalist’s trip to the holy Islamic city of Mecca as “stupid” as he said it “harms” Israel’s attempts to improve its relations with Gulf nations.Gil Tamary was featured in a 10-minute documentary filmed in the Saudi Arabian city and aired on Israeli television’s Channel 13 News on Monday.Mr Tamary, the channel’s chief international editor, was filmed in parts of the city that is closed to non-Muslims.He visited the Grand Mosque, which surrounds the Kaaba, where pilgrims travelled earlier this month to complete Hajj – one of the five pillars of Islam.Mr Tamary also...
Jeremy Corbyn urges west to stop arming Ukraine
Jeremy Corbyn has urged western countries to stop arming Ukraine, and claimed he was criticised over antisemitism because of his stance on Palestine, in a TV interview likely to underscore Keir Starmer’s determination not to readmit him to the Labour party. “Pouring arms in isn’t going to bring about...
For some Black women in America, moving abroad is a way to heal and find themselves
Women told Insider that moving and traveling outside the US helped them find freedom, balance, and respect.
A House Divided | The Next US Civil War May Be Closer Than You Think
Civil war happens all over the globe, but experts believe with all the division, political climate change, national mass shootings, and policy change, people may be readying themselves for a new civil war here in the United States.
The Greatest Wartime Leaders in History
Each nation has its own pantheon of highly-revered military leaders who conquered lands, repelled invaders, and defeated enemies abroad. Among these are a select few whose exploits cemented their place in history. These generals, admirals, kings, and conquerors used tactical and logistical genius and charismatic leadership to defeat larger, better-equipped armies. Many died during their […]
10K Christians Rip Greene's Christian Nationalism: 'Betrayal of Our Faith'
"We oppose all efforts to divide Americans and turn back the clock on equal rights," the Faithful America petition reads.
Shift in war’s front seen as ships cleared to leave Ukraine
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Four more ships carrying agricultural cargo held up by the war in Ukraine received authorization Sunday to leave the country’s Black Sea coast as analysts warned that Russia was moving troops and equipment in the direction of the ports to stave off a Ukrainian counteroffensive.
Russia-Ukraine war live: International Atomic Energy Agency raises grave concerns over shelling at nuclear power plant
Follow all the latest developments in Ukraine as Russia reportedly shells dozens of towns in east and south
Sri Lanka’s Mass Protest Movement Is Being Shaped By Artists
Click here to read the full article. In the four months leading up to July 9 toppling of Sri Lanka’s former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa, a protest village formed in Colombo, occupying the capital city’s oceanside park Galle Face Green. Called Gota Go Gama (GGG), a mashup of Sinhala and English words meaning “Gotabaya Go Village,” it became the main gathering site for aragalaya, or the struggle. A space of national imagining, GGG has been shaped by the contributions of artists expressing their frustrations and aspirations as part of a peaceful movement of citizens voicing their dissent. But in the middle of...
Palestinian rockets reach west of Jerusalem on third day of Gaza fighting
GAZA/JERUSALEM, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Palestinian militants fired rockets toward Jerusalem on Sunday, causing no casualties but signalling new reach and resolve as Israel pressed air strikes in the Gaza Strip and admitted Jewish visitors to a contested mosque compound.
Kenya election 2022: the candidates, issues and role of money in a fierce contest
Kenyans are gearing up for an important general election on 9 August 2022, which brings to an end President Uhuru Kenyatta’s turbulent two terms. It will be the country’s seventh general election since the resumption of multiparty electoral democracy 30 years ago. And it’s the third under the 2010 constitution. The progressive constitution was part of reforms designed to address political animosities that ignited deadly election violence in 2007.
Concern that Nicaragua repression could be “model” in region
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Nicaragua President Daniel Ortega’s government has closed seven radio stations owned by the Roman Catholic church this week, as well as two other outlets serving the largely rural northern area with a history of opposition to his Sandinista National Liberation Front party. Experts say...
