Though I welcome the changes to the text of the Lambeth conference “call on human dignity”, removing the offensive and wrong-headed attempt to reaffirm a resolution from 1998 and its homophobic attitudes towards LGBTQIA+ people and our relationships, I am left distressed and bruised, like so many faithful members of the Church of England (Justin Welby forced to allow Anglican bishops to reject statement on sexuality, 26 July).
Civil servants are taught Britain is a 'racist' country and white staff should avoid contradicting ethnic minority colleagues
A training video is instructing civil servants that Britain is a 'racist' country and white officials should avoid clashing with people from ethnic minorities. The reel is currently being shown to workers in the department for levelling up, housing and communities. It tells bureaucrats they should be aware of their...
Uganda suspends LGBT charity in ‘clear witch hunt rooted in homophobia’
The Ugandan government has banned a leading LGBT rights group in a move deemed a “clear witch hunt” by campaigners. Sexual Minorities Uganda (Smug) was suspended on Friday by the National Bureau for Non-Governmental Organisations (NGO), part of the country’s internal affairs ministry. A statement reads: “The NGO bureau has taken the decision to halt the operations of Smug with immediate effect.” They said the suspended because the group failed to reigister its name with the NGO bureau properly. Anti-gay and transphobic views are widespread in Uganda where gay relationships are illegal and are punishable by up to life in...
French PM announces the creation of new LGBTQ ambassador job
PARIS (AP) — French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne on Thursday announced the creation of a new position of ambassador for LGBTQ rights in efforts to fight discrimination across the world. Borne spoke while visiting an LGBTQ center in Orleans, central France, on the 40th anniversary of the decriminalization of...
Scottish activist has her passport seized in Sri Lanka after wading into the political fall out from the country's economic crisis on social media
A Scottish woman living in Sri Lanka who been vocal in her support for activists criticising the country's economic crisis has found herself stranded after authorities seized her passport. Kayleigh Fraser, from St Andrews, Fife, said six immigration officers turned up at her door on Tuesday claiming she had violated...
No Nigeria amnesty guarantees for gay dating app victims
Police in Nigeria have urged victims of a same-sex dating app scam to come forward to give evidence. But they have refused to offer them the assurance of an amnesty in a country that criminalises gay relationships. People can face up to 10 years in jail for being part of...
Anglican church still tying itself in knots over same-sex marriage
It goes back to the Book of Leviticus and its declaration that a man lying with another man is “an abomination”. Fast forward 3,500 years and the reverberations are still being felt within the global Anglican church. The issue of same-sex relationships, and more recently same-sex marriage, has...
Sri Lankan government accused of draconian treatment of protesters
The Sri Lankan government has been accused of a draconian crackdown on protesters who were involved in toppling Gotabaya Rajapaksa as president, with activists facing intimidation, surveillance and arbitrary arrest. Dozens of protesters have been detained by the police in recent days as the government, led by the newly appointed...
Pauline Hanson Warns Indigenous Voice Plan Would Be Australia's Version Of Apartheid
Senator Pauline Hanson has opposed the Indigenous Voice to Parliament and has extraordinarily claimed it would be ‘Australia’s version of apartheid’. The One Nation leader stayed true to her divisible roots and voiced her opposition to enshrining an Indigenous voice into the constitution. Sadly for her, the...
Palestinian pop singer Bashar Murad struggles for freedom and equality on two fronts
Bashar Murad's danceable riffs and live concerts and videos - filled with bubbles, enormous hats, and layers and layers of veils - have earned him the nickname "Palestinian Lady Gaga" from his fans. And much like Born This Way is an anthem of equality, Murad's songs challenge conservative social norms and push for LGBTQ rights while also challenging the Israeli occupation of the West Bank.
State-aligned Cuban TV host cautions against 'repression' of protests
A Cuban TV program, state-run like all others in the communist country, has cautioned against responding to protests on the island with "repression," in a rare deviation from the official media line. In a country where dissent is quashed, the "Con filo" (cutting edge) program urged "public servants" to instead negotiate with Cubans protesting disruptive power cuts.
