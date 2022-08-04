Read on www.khou.com
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
7 of the strangest laws in Houston. How many have you broken?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
A man is dead after crashing into a concrete pillar under the Eastex Freeway in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
William Paul Thomas Pleads Guilty to Corruption Before Retiring as Mayor Turner's Righthand ManAubrey R Taylor Reports©Houston, TX
3 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Residents celebrating after NE Houston apartment complex brought back up to code
HOUSTON — It was a full circle moment for people living in deplorable conditions at a northeast Houston apartment complex. Residents at the Sterlingshire Apartments celebrated the apartment being back up to code thanks to the successful efforts of those who stepped in to fix things up. Back in...
KHOU
Houston Happenings August 4 - 7
HOUSTON — Give Mister McKinney's Historic Houston a like on Facebook. Apatosaurus, Spinosaurus, T-Rex, Megalodon, Baby Dinos, Raptors. Experience Dinosaurs As They Were Millions Of Years Ago. Fossil Digs, Science & Art Activities, Lifesize Animatronic Dinos. Today - Sunday. NRG Center. Tickets Start At $19. ABILITIES EXPO:. Thousands Of...
hotelnewsresource.com
Four Points by Sheraton Houston Greenway Plaza Hotel in Houston, Texas Sold
HVS Brokerage & Advisory announced the sale of the lender-owned (REO), 216-key Four Points by Sheraton Houston Greenway Plaza, located at 2828 Southwest Freeway, Houston, Texas 77098. The mid-rise, select-service hotel property, built in 1975, was purchased by Rainier Development & Construction, based in Seattle, Washington, from Emigrant Bank, based...
Popston known for unique Houston-inspired frozen pops
These aren't the popsicles from your childhood. Popston serves up unique frozen pops with Houston-inspired flavors - like Shipley Donuts! 🍨
365thingsinhouston.com
This Month’s Must-See Exhibits in Houston: August 2022
Catch our picks for the latest exhibitions and installations at art galleries and museums throughout Greater Houston in August 2022. This month, summer exhibitions are in high gear across Houston, and we’ve selected a handful that you should put on your radar. Even more, all of our picks this...
KHOU
Neighborhood libraries act as "community living room" in Houston
These aren't your grandmother’s libraries. Yes, you can still check out books, DVDs and even audiobooks. Your library card also opens up access to digital resources.
realtynewsreport.com
Investors Grab Apartment Complex
HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) — New York-based Sunsail Capital and Dallas-based ZaneCRE announced the joint acquisition of Sarah at Lake Houston, a garden-style community located in Humble on the northside of the Houston area. Completed in 2020, the Sarah at Lake Houston is a 350-unit community features...
365thingsinhouston.com
Where to Celebrate Sunday Funday in Houston: The Woodlands
Houston is a great place to unwind. In this new series, we’ll hop from neighborhood to neighborhood, diving into the fun and tasty ways to join in on the time-honored tradition of Sunday Funday, from brunch to live music and more. Sitting roughly 30 minutes north of Downtown Houston...
KHOU
Trisha Yearwood is hosting a pet supply drive here in Houston this Saturday
HOUSTON — On Saturday, August 6, from 12 pm to 2 pm, Harris County Pets is partnering with the Trisha Yearwood Pet Collection, Dottie's Yard and Kroger, to host a pet food & supply drive. If you're in the area, drop by Kroger Buffalo Speedway (5150 Buffalo Speedway, Houston,...
Houston Press
Openings and Closings: Revival Market Has Closed, Mandola's Trio Shutter Today
Nino's, Vincent's and Grappino di Nino, 2817 W. Dallas, will close August 5 after the final dinner service. The three concepts were part of Tuscan Villa, a two and a half-acre development owned by the Vincent Mandola family. The development has been bought by an affiliate of the Oxberry Group and TKG Capital Partners. The co-developers plan to turn the buildings into a new dining destination called the "Harlow District".
KSAT 12
Texas Eats Season 4 Episode 1: Beignets, Pizza & HUGE Sandwiches
San Antonio – You can watch “Texas Eats,” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to a traditional New York deli, a San Antonio favorite burger shop and other top-rated restaurants from across the state!
Click2Houston.com
The Tasting Room to close final location in City Centre after 20+ years in Houston
HOUSTON – The Tasting Room announced that it is officially closing its doors forever at its final location after 20+ years in Houston. The restaurant is widely-known for its extensive wine list and brunch items. The Tasting Room was founded in 2002 by Jerry Lasco, who was nominated for HBJ’s “2022 Most Admired CEO Awards.” The Tasting Room operated four Houston locations through the years, with the original and most iconic Uptown Park location closing in May of 2020.
KHOU
How to find flooring fit for your lifestyle
HOUSTON — 50 Floor has a special offer for Great Day Houston viewers. The company is offering 60% off all materials (carpet, hardwood, laminate and vinyl), and if you call within the next hour and use promo code, "Great Day Houston" you will receive an extra $100 off your order.
Development and gentrification are thick in the air around Houston's best breakfast tacos
Brothers Taco House sits amid empty lots waiting to be built up in East Downtown.
KHOU
Verandah Progressive Indian Cuisine
HOUSTON — Born in India, Sunil Srivastava was raised in a fun and food-loving family. During childhood, his passion for cooking began watching his mom prepare food for his family. He's cooked for world leaders, theatre artists, musicians & actors. His wife, Anupama Srivastava, worked in India as a...
moneyinc.com
The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Houston in 2022
Looking for a superb sushi restaurant in Houston? You are in the place. Houston is usually acclaimed for its outstanding Texas grill. However, with the massive diversity of the culinary scene in her, there has been a severe upsurge of restaurants specializing in other cuisines outside the usual. The Texas culinary scene has embraced Japanese cuisine for its extraordinary dishes. Sushi seems to be the favorite and is slowly dominating the scene. If you are an enthusiast of this delectable dish, I have compiled a list of the 20 best sushi Houston restaurants for you. Check them out.
Click2Houston.com
‘I’m worried somebody is going to get hurt’: Montrose neighbors plead with city of Houston to remove tree with falling limbs
HOUSTON – The city of Houston to put cones or barricades around a tree in a Montrose neighbor before a contractor removes it. For the better part of a year, the property owners called 311 trying to get it removed after limbs began to fall. “I’m worried somebody is...
Houston neighborhood suffering from 'worst smell' after truck spills rotten cow intestines on road
A payload of bovine innards that fell off a moving truck this week has blanketed the intersection of Hardy Street and Cavalcade in a rancid odor, locals told KHOU.
Shasta, the Houston Zoo's cougar and UH mascot, has died at the age of 11
HOUSTON — It's a sad day for folks at the Houston Zoo, the University of Houston and countless Houstonians who have visited the zoo through the years. Shasta, the zoo's beloved cougar and UH icon, has died at the age of 11. Zoo veterinarians had been treating Shasta for...
Why is concern brewing about a beer shortage in the U.S.?
HOUSTON — Why is concern brewing about a beer shortage in the U.S.?. Like many other industries, beer brewers have been hit hard thanks to supply chain disruptions. Everything from a spike in the cost of bottles and cans to concerns over grain supply thanks to the war in Ukraine have been causing trouble for beer makers lately.
