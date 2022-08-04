ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

KHOU

Houston Happenings August 4 - 7

HOUSTON — Give Mister McKinney's Historic Houston a like on Facebook. Apatosaurus, Spinosaurus, T-Rex, Megalodon, Baby Dinos, Raptors. Experience Dinosaurs As They Were Millions Of Years Ago. Fossil Digs, Science & Art Activities, Lifesize Animatronic Dinos. Today - Sunday. NRG Center. Tickets Start At $19. ABILITIES EXPO:. Thousands Of...
HOUSTON, TX
hotelnewsresource.com

Four Points by Sheraton Houston Greenway Plaza Hotel in Houston, Texas Sold

HVS Brokerage & Advisory announced the sale of the lender-owned (REO), 216-key Four Points by Sheraton Houston Greenway Plaza, located at 2828 Southwest Freeway, Houston, Texas 77098. The mid-rise, select-service hotel property, built in 1975, was purchased by Rainier Development & Construction, based in Seattle, Washington, from Emigrant Bank, based...
HOUSTON, TX
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Government
Houston, TX
Government
365thingsinhouston.com

This Month’s Must-See Exhibits in Houston: August 2022

Catch our picks for the latest exhibitions and installations at art galleries and museums throughout Greater Houston in August 2022. This month, summer exhibitions are in high gear across Houston, and we’ve selected a handful that you should put on your radar. Even more, all of our picks this...
HOUSTON, TX
realtynewsreport.com

Investors Grab Apartment Complex

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) — New York-based Sunsail Capital and Dallas-based ZaneCRE announced the joint acquisition of Sarah at Lake Houston, a garden-style community located in Humble on the northside of the Houston area. Completed in 2020, the Sarah at Lake Houston is a 350-unit community features...
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Where to Celebrate Sunday Funday in Houston: The Woodlands

Houston is a great place to unwind. In this new series, we’ll hop from neighborhood to neighborhood, diving into the fun and tasty ways to join in on the time-honored tradition of Sunday Funday, from brunch to live music and more. Sitting roughly 30 minutes north of Downtown Houston...
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Press

Openings and Closings: Revival Market Has Closed, Mandola's Trio Shutter Today

Nino's, Vincent's and Grappino di Nino, 2817 W. Dallas, will close August 5 after the final dinner service. The three concepts were part of Tuscan Villa, a two and a half-acre development owned by the Vincent Mandola family. The development has been bought by an affiliate of the Oxberry Group and TKG Capital Partners. The co-developers plan to turn the buildings into a new dining destination called the "Harlow District".
HOUSTON, TX
KSAT 12

Texas Eats Season 4 Episode 1: Beignets, Pizza & HUGE Sandwiches

San Antonio – You can watch “Texas Eats,” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to a traditional New York deli, a San Antonio favorite burger shop and other top-rated restaurants from across the state!
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Click2Houston.com

The Tasting Room to close final location in City Centre after 20+ years in Houston

HOUSTON – The Tasting Room announced that it is officially closing its doors forever at its final location after 20+ years in Houston. The restaurant is widely-known for its extensive wine list and brunch items. The Tasting Room was founded in 2002 by Jerry Lasco, who was nominated for HBJ’s “2022 Most Admired CEO Awards.” The Tasting Room operated four Houston locations through the years, with the original and most iconic Uptown Park location closing in May of 2020.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

How to find flooring fit for your lifestyle

HOUSTON — 50 Floor has a special offer for Great Day Houston viewers. The company is offering 60% off all materials (carpet, hardwood, laminate and vinyl), and if you call within the next hour and use promo code, "Great Day Houston" you will receive an extra $100 off your order.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Verandah Progressive Indian Cuisine

HOUSTON — Born in India, Sunil Srivastava was raised in a fun and food-loving family. During childhood, his passion for cooking began watching his mom prepare food for his family. He's cooked for world leaders, theatre artists, musicians & actors. His wife, Anupama Srivastava, worked in India as a...
HOUSTON, TX
moneyinc.com

The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Houston in 2022

Looking for a superb sushi restaurant in Houston? You are in the place. Houston is usually acclaimed for its outstanding Texas grill. However, with the massive diversity of the culinary scene in her, there has been a severe upsurge of restaurants specializing in other cuisines outside the usual. The Texas culinary scene has embraced Japanese cuisine for its extraordinary dishes. Sushi seems to be the favorite and is slowly dominating the scene. If you are an enthusiast of this delectable dish, I have compiled a list of the 20 best sushi Houston restaurants for you. Check them out.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Why is concern brewing about a beer shortage in the U.S.?

HOUSTON — Why is concern brewing about a beer shortage in the U.S.?. Like many other industries, beer brewers have been hit hard thanks to supply chain disruptions. Everything from a spike in the cost of bottles and cans to concerns over grain supply thanks to the war in Ukraine have been causing trouble for beer makers lately.
HOUSTON, TX
