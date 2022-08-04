South Nashville ex-employee threatens to kill colleague who gave poor work review

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man threatened to kill his colleague after a poor performance review, according to a Metro police affidavit.

According to the document, the two men were having a meeting at their workplace on Seaboard Drive. That conversation, according to the document, was concerning the suspect’s “poor work performance.”

Metro police reported the victim tried to counsel the suspect, but the suspect became very “upset” and told the victim he was going to collect his belongings and leave.

The victim followed him to make sure he rounded up his belongings and left the workplace, however, the suspect became “irate” and solicited the victim to a fight, according to the document.

Police said the suspect then threatened to shoot up his former co-worker’s apartment before he left the location.

The victim also left the location assuming the suspect was gone, police said.

That’s when police said the victim got a call from the suspect and realized he was following him. The suspect repeatedly asked the victim to stop and fight, police said.

The victim tried to deescalate the situation, but the suspect fired three gunshots in the air near the Jack in the Box on Harding Place.

The suspect threatened to kill the victim and his family before hanging up the phone.

He’s being charged with a misdemeanor assault charge.

