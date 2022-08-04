Read on patersontimes.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
Mayor Says This is Despicable What We’re Witnessing in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Christian LeBlanc thanks The Young and the Restless fans for supporting him in Cat on a Hot Tin roofCheryl E PrestonNew York City, NY
Kendrick Lamar and The Big Steppers Tour Make a Stop at Barclays CenterAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITBrooklyn, NY
Additional Pandemic Food Assistance BenefitsMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Related
Police Respond to Shooting in Passaic, No Victims Identified
PASSAIC, NJ – Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Passaic Police Chief Luis A....
Riot Breaks Out After Officer Choked, Men Being Sought By Police In Newark: Authorities
Police issued warrants for the arrests of two men and were trying to identify a third wanted in the choking of a Newark officer that led to a riot Friday, Aug. 5, authorities said. An officer was making an arrest on the 400 block of Elizabeth Avenue around 12:15 a.m.,...
2 men injured during separate overnight shootings
Two separate overnight shootings in the city left two men injured, authorities said.
Six Heading to Prison in New Jersey Stolen Vehicle Trafficking and Fencing Operation
TRENTON, NJ – Six members of a Newark-based automobile theft and trafficking operation are headed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woman in critical following Brooklyn hit-and-run; man dies in separate crash, cops say
A Brooklyn woman was in critical condition Saturday after she was struck by an SUV driver who fled the scene, cops said. The 34-year-old victim was crossing Kings Highway and Rockaway Parkway in East Flatbush about 4:30 a.m. when the grey or silver SUV slammed into her. The vehicle sped off without stopping, police said. First responders found the woman sprawled out on the ground with a ...
wrnjradio.com
3 members of a Newark-based fencing ring sentenced for trafficking stolen high-end vehicles worth more than $1M
NEW JERSEY – Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin Friday announced prison sentences for the last three people convicted in a Newark-based stolen auto trafficking ring that fenced stolen luxury vehicles worth more than $1 million. The trio, who all pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property in connection with...
bronx.com
NYPD Police Officer, Joaquin Sepulveda, 42, Arrested
On Friday, August 05, 2022, at 2002 hours, the following 42-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 50th Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Joaquin Sepulveda. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. DWI;. DWAI. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and...
Teenager found dead on NJ Transit tracks, authorities say
Detectives with the Union County Prosecutor’s Office are investigating the death of a 17-year-old boy found dead Thursday night on train tracks in Plainfield, authorities said. The teenager, whose name was not released, was found about 8 p.m. on the tracks at West Second Street and Central Avenue, according...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Newark Police Searching for Suspect Wanted for Questioning in July Shooting
NEWARK, NJ – The Newark Police Department is searching for a man who is wanted...
Teen boy, 17, found dead on NJ Transit tracks
A 17-year-old boy was found dead on NJ Transit tracks in Union County on Thursday night. The cause of his death remains unknown at this time.
Suspects entered Paterson mosque, threw rocks at worshipers, says prosecutor
Two suspects entered the mosque on Preakness Avenue on Monday evening and threw rocks at worshipers, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. Authorities said they are investigating the case as a bias incident. They said the incident happened at 8:44 p.m. No one was struck by the rocks....
Police Make Arrests in Major Jersey Shore Drug Trafficking Operation
TOMS RIVER, NJ – Two major players in New Jersey’s Jersey Shore drug trade have...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man, 27, dies after he’s found shot on Newark street
Police in Essex County are investigating the shooting death of a 27-year-old man late Tuesday in Newark. Gregory Scott, of Irvington, was found by police seriously wounded by gunfire around 11:15 p.m. in the 100 block of Lehigh Avenue, according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé.
Man, 35, woman, 28, jump to death from BX apartment building: police
A man and a woman died by suicide after jumping from a building in the Bronx Saturday morning, police said.
4 families displaced, firefighters injured after Newark fire
NEWARK, N.J. -- Four families have been displaced after a fire in Newark.Firefighters were sent to the three-story residential building on Broadway just before noon Friday.Fire and smoke could be seen shooting out of the roof.Several firefighters were injured, but there's no word on the extent of their injuries or their conditions.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Girl, 6, punched in scooter robbery by teens in Brooklyn: NYPD
WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) — One of three teenage boys punched a six-year-old girl before they stole her scooter in Brooklyn on July 28, police said on Friday. The girl was on her razor scooter while at the intersection of Throop Avenue and Barlett Street at around 6 p.m. when the three boys approached her. One […]
MOSQUE ATTACK: Intruders Pelt Paterson Worshippers With Rocks
Congregants were praying at a mosque in Paterson when three intruders suddenly burst in and threw rocks at them, authorities confirmed. One of the assailants held the door for the other two after nearly 100 worshippers had gathered at the Islamic Congregation of North Jersey on Preakness Avenue -- one of five services held each day -- shortly after 8:30 p.m. Monday.
Duo Nabbed In Newark Penn Station Assault-Robbery: Police
A couple from Newark was arrested in connection with an assault-robbery earlier this week, authorities said. The victim had made a purchase using a large bill at Penn Station before Khashif Williams, 34, approached him on Union Street, punched him twice and then took his wallet around 5:20 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, Newark Public Safety Director Fitz Fragé said.
Man, 29, Shot Dead In Violent, Gang-Controlled Paterson Neighborhood
A 29-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday night in Paterson, authorities confirmed. Responding officers found the as-yet-unidentified victim outside Julio’s Grocery on the corner of Park Avenue and East 19th Street around 9 p.m. Tuesday, they said. He'd been shot multiple times, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes...
Paterson mosque considers increasing security following prayer service attack
A mosque in Paterson became the target of a hate crime – and now leaders are considering increasing security.
Paterson Times
Paterson, NJ
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
The Paterson Times provides independent coverage of politics, public safety, business and education in Paterson, NJ. Follow for article updates, events and breaking news.https://patersontimes.com/
Comments / 1