Woman killed Wednesday when her motorcycle crashed into pick-up truck in northeast Aurora

Read on sentinelcolorado.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Psychedelic ‘brain spas’ may flourish in DenverDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Construction begins near Roxborough State Park and Sterling RanchNatasha LovatoHighlands Ranch, CO
Suspect who tried to set pair on fire in hate-fueled Aurora attack still on the looseHeather WillardAurora, CO
Jury convicts Aurora man of killing, dumping ex-girlfriend’s bodyHeather WillardAurora, CO
This ‘Pretty Woman’ really singsOnStage ColoradoDenver, CO
Related
KKTV
2 teens killed in alleged DUI crash on I-25 Saturday
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KKTV) -Colorado State Patrol says two teenagers are dead following a crash on I-25 Saturday morning. It happened on Frontage Road in Castle Rock. Troopers say a Toyota headed south went into the northbound lanes on the interstate when the driver hit another vehicle. That vehicle, a Honda, tried to avoid the crash but was hit. Troopers say four teenagers were inside the Honda at the time of the crash.
2 teens killed, 2 others injured in crash with suspected DUI driver in southern metro
Two teenagers were killed and two others were injured during a crash in the southern metro area on Friday night. State troopers were sent to the area of Interstate 25 and Frontage Road, near mile marker 179, at 11:58 p.m. after reports of a two-vehicle crash. Four 17-year-olds from Castle Rock were found in a Honda truck, while a 25-year-old man from Colorado Springs was located in a Toyota SUV,...
Motorcycle crash leaves man dead
AURORA, Colo. — A man has died after a crash involving a motorcycle and a car in Aurora Saturday. The Aurora Police Department (APD) said dispatchers received reports of a serious crash involving a motorcycle at the intersection of South Peoria Street and East Archer place just after 12 p.m.
Pedestrian, 2 dogs dead in hit-and-run crash in Colorado, suspect at large
A man and his two dogs were found dead early on Friday morning after an apparent hit-and-run crash, according to officials from the Aurora Police Department. At around 2:30 AM, police received reports of a single vehicle crash at South Reservoir Road and East Mansfield Avenue. Upon arrival, police discovered a crashed vehicle in the center of South Reservoir Road. They also located a man and two dogs laying in the grass nearby. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2 teens killed in head-on crash in Castle Rock
A two-vehicle crash occurred shortly before midnight on Friday night in Castle Rock, leaving two dead and several others needing treatment at a hospital.
Semitruck overturns on Interstate 25 off-ramp in Douglas County
South Metro Fire Rescue rushed to the scene of an accident early Saturday morning, where they discovered a semi-truck flipped onto its roof with the driver pinned inside.
Injured passengers in fatal hit-and-run share anger over friend who ran off
DENVER — From her home on a couch, Austin Bartsch told 9NEWS she doesn’t know if her right arm will fully heal after doctors put a plate in her right shoulder. “A lot of that night is a blur. The most I remember is waking up when we hit impact,” Bartsch, 21, said of the night on July 29.
Officer-involved shooting in Northglenn leaves 1 dead
An investigation is ongoing after an officer-involved shooting left one suspect dead and a deputy with minor injuries.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Adams Co deputies fatally wound attempted murder suspect
An attempted homicide suspect was shot and killed by Adams County sheriff's deputies on Friday, the sheriff's office said. Deputies contacted the suspect, who was wanted for attempted murder, at a home in the 300 block of Malley Drive in Northglenn, according to a news release from the Adams County Sheriff's Office posted on Twitter on Saturday morning. "Upon contact with the suspect an officer involved shooting occurred," the release said. "The suspect was killed and a deputy received minor injuries." The sheriff's office said the suspect was in possession of a handgun during the incident in an afternoon update. An investigation into the incident is being overseen by the 17th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team.
9News
Person dies in Aurora hit-and-run crash
A pedestrian was struck and killed early Friday morning in southeast Aurora. Video from SKY9 indicated that a car left the roadway in the area and hit a bus bench.
Vandals on the loose caused $100K in damage to construction site
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office needs help identifying suspects who allegedly vandalized a construction site and caused thousands of dollars in damage.
Best friend says father of 3 killed in hit-and-run crash was 'so well liked'
A 41-year-old husband and father of three was killed, along with his two dogs, in a hit-and-run crash on southbound Reservoir Road in Aurora early Friday morning.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pedestrian struck by multiple vehicles in deadly I-25 crash
The Denver Police Department is investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian and multiple motorists on I-25 Wednesday evening.
sentinelcolorado.com
Aurora man guilty of murder after killing ex-girlfriend and dumping body at truck stop
AURORA | An Aurora man has been found guilty of second-degre murder and other crimes after investigators say he strangled his ex-girlfriend and disposed of her body at an abandoned truck stop in southern Colorado 2018. Police believe Andrew Joseph Condon, 29, killed LaBrea Jackson sometime between Dec. 21 and...
sentinelcolorado.com
Police seeking leads in Tuesday shooting near Colfax and Havana injuring 1 man
AURORA | Aurora police are investigating a shooting on Tuesday night that left an unidentified man with a leg wound, police said. The shooting occurred at about 7:45 p.m. near East Colfax Avenue and Havana Street, according to a police statement. The shooting victim suffered a leg wound and was...
9News
Girlfriend of 22-year-old killed in Englewood Police shooting speaks out
Jennifer Coder said she and Matthew Mitchell were planning their future out together. She lost her high school sweetheart on July 24.
Woman killed in north Denver Friday morning, police say
A woman was killed in north Denver, near 36th and High Street, early Friday morning and no suspects are in custody.
Authorities seek man who allegedly doused 2 Spanish-speaking customers with gas
AURORA, Colo. (TCD) -- The Aurora Police Department has asked for the public’s help in finding a man who allegedly poured gasoline on two people in a possible hate crime. In their news release, police said on July 23 at around 11 p.m., the unknown suspect confronted Spanish-speaking customers at the Rocket Gas Station at 1100 S. Havana St. According to police, "He told them they don’t belong here and followed them to their car."
Man involved in deadly hit-and-run in police custody
The driver of a vehicle involved in a deadly crash who fled after the incident is in police custody, the Denver Police Department said.
1310kfka.com
Broomfield HS student killed in crash that injured 4 more teens ID’d
A Broomfield High School student killed in a crash last week has been identified. He’s known as Michael “Dominic” DePalma. Police said DePalma was in a vehicle with four other teens heading south on Highway 287 near Dillon Road in Lafeyette when they crashed into a semi at the intersection. All five teens were hospitalized; three remain hospitalized. DePalma was pronounced dead. The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but police suspect distracted driving and alcohol were factors. Broomfield High School said grief counselors are on-hand for any affected students.
Comments / 2