Woman killed Wednesday when her motorcycle crashed into pick-up truck in northeast Aurora

An attempted homicide suspect was shot and killed by Adams County sheriff's deputies on Friday, the sheriff's office said. Deputies contacted the suspect, who was wanted for attempted murder, at a home in the 300 block of Malley Drive in Northglenn, according to a news release from the Adams County Sheriff's Office posted on Twitter on Saturday morning. "Upon contact with the suspect an officer involved shooting occurred," the release said. "The suspect was killed and a deputy received minor injuries." The sheriff's office said the suspect was in possession of a handgun during the incident in an afternoon update. An investigation into the incident is being overseen by the 17th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team.

ADAMS COUNTY, CO ・ 17 HOURS AGO