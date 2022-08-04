ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Thousands of area leaders improve at Global Leadership Summit

By Dirk Rowley
WANE-TV
 2 days ago
WANE-TV

Mayor Tom Henry attends Redemption House anniversary celebration

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Mayor Tom Henry proclamed August 6, 2022 as Redemption House Ministry’s ten-year anniversary day at their celebratory event this afternoon. The event started at 11 a.m. and ended at 2 p.m. at Lutheran Park on 3024 Fairfield Ave. The Celebration was open to the public and to anyone who has been touched by Redemption House and its mission. Redemption House graduates also had an opportunity to share their stories.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Celebration of culture, community returns to Promenade Park

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A celebration of culture and milestones is happening at Promenade Park all day long. The third annual River, Set, Go! returned Saturday along with the Dragon Boat races. The celebration of cultural diversity returned to Promenade around the same time as the park’s anniversary of being open to the community in Fort Wayne.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

EnVogue, G-Money perform at McMillen Park for community celebration.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne had the chance to honor and encourage fathers Saturday at the annual Community Celebration and Fatherhood Initiative. The Fort Wayne Commission on African American Males hosted the event at the McMillen Park Community Center. The event started at noon and ended at...
FORT WAYNE, IN
aroundfortwayne.com

Fort Wayne Zero Landfill Day – 8/13-14/2022

Fort Wayne Zero Landfill Day 2022 will take place on August 13th and 14th, 2022, at the Wunderkammer Company. Wunderkammer Company is proud to host Fort Wayne Zero Landfill Day 2022!. Fort Wayne, Indiana (August 5, 2022) – This is one of our favorite annual events that we’ve been hosting...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Government
WANE-TV

Plan to hike Fort Wayne trash fees in the works

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The City of Fort Wayne on Friday announced details of a plan to raise solid waste fees for residents. The plan would use up to $10 million in American Rescue Plan (ARPA) funds to delay full implementation of the rate hike January 2024. Currently...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Inside Indiana Business

$6M for PFW music tech center

Purdue University Fort Wayne has received two gifts totaling $6 million to go towards construction of a new music technology center on the main campus. The $22 million facility will replace the current PFW School of Music center located on the Sweetwater corporate campus. The university received a $3 million...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Ron Howard
Vanessa Van Edwards
Person
Bob Iger
Person
Craig Groeschel
abc57.com

Indiana State trooper returns from military deployment

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - An Indiana State trooper recently returned home from a 13-month military deployment with the United States Army Reserve. Trooper Korinne Reinke will return to road patrol duties in Elkhart County soon. Trooper Reinke has been a member of the Army Reserve for eight years and holds...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Back to school: HCCSC starts its school year with a new superintendent

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE)- The 2022-2023 school year officially kicked-off Thursday for the Huntington County Community Schools. This year, a new superintendent greets the school district on its first day. John Trout, who is a familiar face, Trout is a 1980 graduate of Huntington North High School. Trout explains how his...
HUNTINGTON, IN
WANE-TV

75th annual Harlan Days kicks off festivities

HARLAN, Ind. — Harlan, Indiana began its 75th annual Harlan Days festival Thursday evening. Harlan Days offers a multitude of carnival rides, concessions and events over the festival’s three-day period. The event is held at Harlan Park and provides free parking and free entry. Thursday events included a...
HARLAN, IN
greatlakesecho.org

Indiana environmental services exec sentenced for mishandling hazardous wastes

A federal judge has placed the ex-president of a Fort Wayne environmental services company – described in her lawyer’s sentencing memorandum as “kind, generous, hard-working and honest” and a “huge source of inspiration” for her children and grandchildren” – on probation for two years for illegally storing hazardous wastes and falsifying a document.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Worker dies in DeKalb Co. incident

DeKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A worker died and another was injured after a fall in a DeKalb County commercial building Thursday. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 that Kevin Rodgers, 24 of Laurel Hill, Florida, was removing metal roofing from a building in Waterloo that previously burned to prepare it for demolition. That’s when he fell through the roof. He had on a safety harness but it was not attached to an anchor point.
DEKALB COUNTY, IN
WIBC.com

Fort Wayne Drug Ring Taken Down

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A Fort Wayne drug ring’s story finally got it’s conclusion. Six people have been convicted, and if you add up the years for each individual conviction, prosecutors handed out over 100 years of prison time. Court documents say 56-year-old Eddie Knox of Fort...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WNDU

SUV driven by Walorski staffer crossed center line in deadly crash

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office says it has obtained new information into a crash that killed four people on Wednesday, including Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski and two of her staffers. Police say it happened just after 12:30 p.m. in the area of State Road...
NAPPANEE, IN

