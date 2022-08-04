Thousands of area leaders improve at Global Leadership Summit

Read on www.wane.com
WANE-TV
Mayor Tom Henry attends Redemption House anniversary celebration
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Mayor Tom Henry proclamed August 6, 2022 as Redemption House Ministry’s ten-year anniversary day at their celebratory event this afternoon. The event started at 11 a.m. and ended at 2 p.m. at Lutheran Park on 3024 Fairfield Ave. The Celebration was open to the public and to anyone who has been touched by Redemption House and its mission. Redemption House graduates also had an opportunity to share their stories.
