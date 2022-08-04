No New Switch Hardware Releasing In 2022

Read on in.ign.com
Call of Duty Showcase Will Include Warzone 2, Modern Warfare 2 Beta, and More in September
Activision Blizzard has announced Call of Duty: Next, a livestream event that will include information on Call of Duty: Warzone 2, Modern Warfare 2, and Warzone on mobile. The showcase will air on September 15, and a public beta for Modern Warfare 2 will follow. Announced on the Call of...
Pokemon Go Raids August 2022
Pokemon Go has changed its rotation of Pokemon available to fight in Raids for August 2022. We will detail all of the Raids throughout August 2022, their times, and more. Raid Hours take place each Wednesday between 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. local time. Raids Hours allows players an easier means to catch Legendary Pokemon.
Super Punch-Out!! Cheats
This page contains a list of cheats, codes, Easter eggs, tips, and other secrets for Super Punch-Out!! for Super NES. If you've discovered a cheat you'd like to add to the page, or have a correction, please click EDIT and add it. Two Player Mode Discovered. On August 8th, 2022,...
Cryptic Teaser Sparks Tekken 8 Speculation Which Could Also be a Series Reboot
Tekken is a franchise that has been monumental in the developing of the fighting genre in games. The franchise has also extended to a live action film which has had two instalments. There have been seven instalments in the franchise from the arcade days in 1994 to the PlayStation 4 days in 2015. Players are now eagerly waiting for next-gen instalment for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.
Daily Deals: Save Big on Thrustmaster and Logitech Racing Wheels and Joysticks for PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC
Today Dell is handing out bonus Dell eGift Cards when you pick up a select Logitech or Thrustmaster racing wheel for the PS5, Xbox Series X, or PC consoles. This is a great opportunity for you to add a lot more immersion to your racing games like Gran Turismo 7 and Forza Horizon 5 and get some money back while you're at it.
Digimon Survive Review
You ever see someone with massive, toned arms but embarrassingly scrawny legs? Digimon Survive is a little bit like that person: it overwhelmingly succeeds at being an entertaining visual novel, but completely skips leg day when it comes to its tedious tactics combat. Apart from some serious pacing problems, meeting Digimon Survive’s memorable characters and exploring the grim world they are in make the story at its center very enjoyable. But while this visual novel digivolves in the areas of storytelling and characterization, the slow and mind-numbingly simplistic turn-based combat system crammed into it comes close to spoiling that otherwise enjoyable tale entirely.
Soul Hackers 2 - Official Aion's Allies and Mission Trailer
Check out the latest Soul Hackers 2 trailer. This time, we meet Ringo and Figue, two AI beings who have been created by the digital hive mind, Aion. Alongside their allies Arrow, Milady, and Saizo, these characters must work together to prevent the end of the world. Soul Hackers 2...
The Art of Skull and Bones Revealed by Dark Horse Books
Ubisoft's Skull and Bones is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated new games of 2022, and now pirate fanatics have even more to look forward to at the end of the year. Dark Horse Books is following up the game's release with a new hardcover called The Art of Skull and Bones.
Soulstice: The Final Preview
The Sacred City of Ilden is the perfect staging grounds for an apocalyptic attack by the nefarious Spawn of Chaos, an army of demonic creatures that happens to be swarming into the city through a giant Tear in the sky, not unlike Dragon Age Inquisition’s Fade Rift or Pokémon Legends: Arceus’ massive Space-Time Rift. None better to stop the invasion than the battle-hardened warrior Briar and her ghostly companion-slash-sister Lute, both of whom are Chimera; members of the mysterious Order of the Ashen Blade and the supposed heroes of this world. Things don’t exactly work out with the other Chimera, and you, playing as the dynamic duo, are left to vanquish the Spawn of Chaos by yourself – if not for the help of a few unlikely friends. This is the premise of Soulstice, an action-adventure game centered around frenetic third-person combat with lots of unique combos that would feel right at home in any Devil May Cry game.
Tips and Tricks
Throughout the game, you will encounter many small items. These include the following:. Tinderboxes are used to light torches, candles, or any other possible light sources. On Normal, there are 151 total Tinderboxes; collecting them all with net you an achievement. Oil Canisters are used to keep Daniel's lantern lit.
Logitech G915 TKL Review
Logitech's G915 TKL is a wireless mechanical gaming keyboard loaded with RGB lights, a slew of programmable buttons, a handsome brushed metal frame, and an irresistibly spinnable volume wheel. But its standout feature is undoubtedly its incredible proportions. The G915 is as thin as any mechanical keyboard I've ever seen.
Street Fighter 6: Kimberly and Juri Revealed in New Trailer
Capcom has announced two new additions to the Street Fighter 6 roster. Revealed on-stage at EVO 2022, and later posted to Twitter, the trailer shows off Kimberly and Juri. Juri first appeared in Super Street Fighter IV, and is described as a sadistic thrill-seeker. The spunky ninja Kimberly is brand new to Street Figher VI. You can check out both characters in the new trailer below.
How to Unlock Ranked Mode
If you are getting into MultiVersus as much as we are, you may be wondering where to go to find the stiffest competition. Whether you want to see where you measure up against organized teams, or you just want to dip into 1v1 and see how you fare, Ranked modes are always the place to be in competitive fighting games of all kinds.
The Best Star Wars Lego Sets in 2022
If you've shopped for a Star Wars LEGO set, you probably know there's no shortage of options available. You can find hundreds of LEGO builds inspired by George Lucas's creation. The sets span the Skywalker saga and beyond, so it's hard to know which ones are worth picking up. Many...
Joy-Con Support is Finally Coming to Steam
Valve has finally added Nintendo Switch Joy-Con support to Steam through its Client Beta program. As reported by PCGamer, the Steam Client Beta was re-released and updated on August 5, allowing for official support of Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers. They can be used individually as a mini-gamepad or combined into pairs.
Top Anime Like Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba follows young Tanjiro who picks up the mantle of demon slayer on his quest to avenge his family and cure his sister. Since its 2019 U.S. premiere of season one, both the television series and movie gained ground among international anime fans, and Demon Slayer is now a wildly popular show in the mainstream.
Amazon Has an Incredible Deal on Clarks Men's Chukka Boots
Look, this is completely out of left field, but I'm imploring you to take advantage of this deal on Amazon today. Please, you have to trust me on this. Every person should have at least one pair of multi-purpose shoes in their wardrobe, and these Clarks chukka boots fit the bill perfectly, and they're on sale for 66% off their normal price. That's astoundingly awesome, to the point I didn't waste a second putting a pair in my cart.
Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Gets Release Date
Mob Psycho 100 is coming with its third season featuring the adventures of Shigeo “Mob” Kageyama and Reigen Arataka. The series has announced that it will come out with its third season in the Fall 2022 season in Japan on October 5. The opening theme for the show...
Destiny 2 Leak Suggests a New Subclass Might Arrive Soon
Players have just received some exciting news for Destiny 2, it seems like a new Subclass could be in development. Popular leaker, DestinyTwoLeaks, has provided this information to the people through a post on Twitter. The post consists of a video which shows the players 3 new melee attacks and a new super logo. This video was originally posted on a Destiny 2 employee's Art Station account, but it has been taken down since then.
Someone Added Shadow of Mordor's Nemesis System to Skyrim
A modder has put Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor's genius Nemesis System into Skyrim, which means you can now set yourself up for revenge against dragons (or mudcrabs, or anything else) that kill you. Syclonix's Shadow of Skyrim: Nemesis and Alternative Death System mod turns almost any enemy that defeats you...
