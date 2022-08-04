ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

'Beyond Van Gogh' to open first CT exhibit in Hartford next week

By Andrew DaRosa
NewsTimes
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.newstimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NewsTimes

New Haven's International Festival of Arts & Ideas to host 'Rhythm Exchange' concert series on the Green

Starting Aug. 18, New Haven residents will be able to attend biweekly music and dance performances on the New Haven Green during their lunch break. Rhythm Exchange, a concert series organized by International Festival of Arts & Ideas, will feature music and dance performances from various genres every other Thursday from noon to 1:30 p.m, according to a press release from The Festival. Organizers hope the event will help New Haveners pause in their busy day and enjoy the city's culture.
NEW HAVEN, CT
NewsTimes

SEEN: Danbury Italian Festival 2022

The Danbury Italian Festival took place August 5-7, 2022 at the Amerigo Vespucci Lodge in Danbury. Festival goers enjoyed live entertainment and traditional Italian food. Were you SEEN?
DANBURY, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hartford, CT
Entertainment
City
Hartford, CT
Hartford, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Entertainment
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
fox61.com

Weekend happenings around Connecticut, August 5-7

CONNECTICUT, USA — It's the first weekend of August! We're in the final stretch of summer now. With that comes plenty of things to do as we continue on with the dog days of summer!. Enjoy all the sunflowers at the Sunflower Festival by The Farm in Woodbury! The...
CONNECTICUT STATE
sheltonherald.com

WestSide Square food truck park and marketplace opens in Hartford

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The city of Hartford has a brand-new food truck park, thanks to an entrepreneurial local couple that saw a vacant parking lot and envisioned a vibrant community space there. Quan and Rebeca Quach recently opened WestSide Square, a food...
HARTFORD, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Van Gogh
Person
Vincent Van Gogh
i95 ROCK

Master of the Craft: My Favorite Stuffed Cherry Peppers Appear in Waterbury

One of my favorite snacks between lunch and dinner is hot cherry peppers stuffed with prosciutto and provolone cheese. My mouth is watering just thinking about the savory, sharp explosion of flavor you get from chowing those beautiful creations. You know what's even better? Fresh ones. If you hurry, you can buy jars of fresh stuffed cherry peppers, hand-made by Masters of the craft, in Waterbury.
WATERBURY, CT
NBC Connecticut

Bank of America Offers Free Admission to 2 Area Museums

If you’re a Bank of America credit or debit cardholder with an open weekend, then Bank of America is offering free admission to the Wadsworth Atheneum and New Britain Museum of American Art. Just present your Bank of America, Merrill, or Bank of America Private Bank credit or debit...
NewsTimes

SEEN: Bethel Beer Festival 2022

The Bethel Beer Festival was held on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022 in front of the Municipal Building in Bethel. The festival featured beer from local breweries like Bad Sons Beer Co., Charter Oak and Thimble Island Brewing Company. Were you SEEN?
BETHEL, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Hartford#New York City#Hearst#Ct#Dutch#French Canadian#Normal Studio
WTNH.com

Stretch Your Dollar: Freebie Friday

(WTNH) – It’s the end of the week, which means you may be looking for something to do this weekend that won’t break the bank. Free concerts are back in Hartford, they started this week. So, mark your calendar for next week, they’re held on Thursday nights at the Old State House Lawn from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

Wahlburgers to open first Connecticut location at Foxwoods

LEDYARD, Conn. — Wahlburgers, a casual restaurant and bar chain, will be coming to Foxwoods in the summer of 2023. The Foxwoods location will be the standalone Wahlburgers in the state. The restaurant will have a signature menu item created in collaboration with Chef Paul and the Foxwoods team.
NBC Connecticut

Some CT Restaurants, Cafes Change Hours Because of Heat

Thursday is another hot day and some local restaurants and cafes are closing early or modifying what they are serving because of the heat. J. Timothy's Taverne in Plainville is closing early to keep kitchen staff safe. A heat advisory is in effect for Thursday and Friday and temperatures Thursday...
PLAINVILLE, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
Eyewitness News

Sunflower maze at Lyman Orchards open for 16th season

MIDDLEFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Lyman Orchards is celebrating 16 years of their “a-maze-ing” collection of sunflowers. This year’s theme of the iconic sunflower maze is a recognizable character, Daniel Tiger, and some of the proceeds go to support a great cause. Traditionally, getting lost isn’t something you...
MIDDLEFIELD, CT
NewsTimes

Lady A postpones tour, Wallingford show for band member's 'journey to sobriety'

Country group Lady A is postponing their “Lady A: Request Line Tour” to support band member Charles Kelley’s “journey to sobriety.”. The group, which also includes Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood, announced Thursday on social media that the tour will be pushed to 2023 to give Kelley all the time and support he needs as he works to get sober. They were set to perform at the Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford Sept. 16.
WALLINGFORD, CT
NewsTimes

Hugh Bailey: Anti-housing activists are sinking our state

To hear opponents of affordable housing talk, the state of Connecticut is on a building binge. Everywhere you turn, in this version of reality, giant structures are going up as new residents flock to our quaint little state, changing forever our treasured way of life. Sounds fun! We need a...
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy