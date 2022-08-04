Two Jefferson City men now charged with shooting four months ago

Read on www.kjluradio.com
abc17news.com
Assault charge filed in Camden County shooting
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Gravois Mills man was charged with assault and armed criminal action in a Thursday shooting in Sunrise Beach. Corbin L. Everitt is accused of shooting another man in the armpit during a fight early Thursday in the victim's front yard. Deputies found Everitt hiding in a room in a salon, according to a probable cause statement. Everitt's mother and grandmother were at the salon and initially told deputies they had not seen him, according to the statement.
kjluradio.com
Ongoing narcotics investigation in Morgan County turns up 3 ounces of meth & suspected LSD
Two Morgan County residents are arrested on drug charges following an ongoing narcotics investigation. David Hilgar, 36, of Versailles, and Andrea White, 29, of Stover, were taken into custody Wednesday, August 3 and charged with delivery of a controlled substance and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. The...
Three charged with attempted robbery outside Columbia supermarket
Three men have been charged with attempted robbery in an incident last week outside a Columbia store. The post Three charged with attempted robbery outside Columbia supermarket appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Man arrested in connection to Camdenton shooting
UPDATE 11:15 a.m.: Everitt has been formally charged and will be in court on Aug. 8. at 8:30 a.m. CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — A man in Camdenton was arrested Thursday, Aug. 4, in connection to a shooting, according to a Camden County Sheriff’s Office press release. Corbin L. Everitt, 36, of Sunshine Beach was arrested […]
krcgtv.com
Jefferson City woman killed in three vehicle car crash
JEFFERSON CITY — A Jefferson City woman was killed in a three vehicle crash in Cole County Friday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports, the crash happened at 11:15 p.m. on Westbound US 54 west of Route CC. Chantelle Gianino 24, and Zion Grimes,...
One woman dies in motorcycle crash in Jefferson City
One 24-year-old woman died in a motorcycle crash on westbound U.S. 54 in Jefferson City Friday night. The post One woman dies in motorcycle crash in Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia police, feds seize $180,000 worth of methamphetamine, documents say
Columbia police seized 20 pounds of methamphetamine worth about $180,000 on the street along with suspected fake pills that might contain fentanyl and guns Wednesday, according to court documents. The post Columbia police, feds seize $180,000 worth of methamphetamine, documents say appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Boone County Sheriff warns residents of recent phone scam
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. – The Boone County Sheriff’s Office warns residents of a recent phone call scam that intends to steal personal information. The Boone County Sherrif said on Facebook that the scam involves someone posing as a deputy and claiming individuals failed to do one of the following:
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City woman dies when she's ejected from her scooter during a 3-vehicle crash
A Jefferson City woman dies following a three-vehicle accident just southwest of her hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Chantelle Gianino, 24, was driving her scooter on Highway 54 late Friday night when the accident occurred. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol says a 16-year-old boy...
kjluradio.com
Fulton man arrested with nearly 4 ounces of methamphetamine
A Fulton man is arrested with almost 4 ounces of methamphetamine during a morning drug bust. Officers with the Callaway County Sheriff’s Office, the Fulton Police Department, and the MUSTANG Drug Task Force served a search warrant Thursday morning at the home of Clayton Craddock, 37. During a search...
Columbia man charged with armed robbery
A Columbia man was charged with three felonies after he allegedly robbed another person at gunpoint in south Columbia this week. The post Columbia man charged with armed robbery appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Sedalia Police Reports For August 5, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Thursday night, Officers responded to the 1200 block of South Stewart Avenue in reference to an intoxicated subject with a weapon. Upon arrival, Officers made contact with the subject, who was intoxicated, but carrying a BB gun. The victim stated that while the subject was walking, they pointed the weapon at them. Sergio Marcos, 44, Homeless, was arrested for Assault in the 4th Degree. Marcos was then transported to the Pettis County Jail to be placed on a 24 hour hold pending charges.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports for August 5, 2022
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Early Friday morning, Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the area of West 16th Street and McDonald Road on a vehicle with expired temporary tags and no rear lights. Deputies made contact with the driver, Keenan Marshall, 19, of Sedalia. Marshall was found to have a Failure to Appear warrant out of Cooper County on original charges of Excessive Speeding. Marshall was arrested and transported to the Pettis County Jail to be booked on the warrant, pending a $250 cash only bond.
Phelps County man arrested with multiple child molestation charges
PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. – Reports of child molestation and abuse or neglect of a child led to one arrested on July 28. According to a release by the Phelps County Sheriff’s Department, detectives investigated alleged assaults on juveniles between 2014 and 2021. During the investigation, it was alleged that Charles A. Mason, age 37, of […]
MO man chases nurse, fights deputy, kicks dog
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — Around 6:40 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, the Camden County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a man who attacked several employees and shoppers at a Linn Creek general store before taking off in a white truck. While the deputies were on the way to the scene of the crime, they […]
kjluradio.com
$250,000 bond is set for Versailles woman accused of fatally shooting boyfriend
Bond is set for a Morgan County woman accused of murdering her boyfriend. Tracia Caruso of Versailles was arrested last month for fatally shooting Dennis Seybold, 65, outside a RV the couple shared. She was originally held without bond. But, earlier today, a Morgan County judge set a bond of $250,000 and stipulated Caruso couldn’t be in possession of firearms.
Crash leads to large backup outside Jefferson City
A crash on Highway 54/63 near the Missouri River bridge outside Jefferson City caused a large backup Friday afternoon. The post Crash leads to large backup outside Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Two juveniles accused of breaking into Sedalia tobacco store twice
Two juveniles are accused of breaking into a tobacco store in Sedalia twice. The Sedalia Police Department says officers responded to burglar alarms the Discount Smoke Shop, in the 700 block of East Broadway, on Saturday and Monday. In both instances, the alarm sounded in the early morning hours, and officers found that entry had been forced into the building. Several vape devices and products, totaling more than $12,000, were stolen. Over $500 in property damage was also done.
Jefferson City man arrested after shooting a gun to disperse a crowd on Tuesday evening
As officers were arriving, police reported hearing a gunshot when they arrived on the scene. The post Jefferson City man arrested after shooting a gun to disperse a crowd on Tuesday evening appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Two Columbia men face federal charges after allegedly breaking into a pharmacy
Two Columbia men now face federal charges after investigators say they broke into a pharmacy and stole thousands of dollars worth of drugs. The post Two Columbia men face federal charges after allegedly breaking into a pharmacy appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
