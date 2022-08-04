ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whdh.com

Boston breaks 94-year-old temperature record

BOSTON (WHDH) - Temperatures at Logan Airport reached 97 degrees on Thursday, the highest temperature on August 4 since 1928, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures crawled above 96 degrees for the first time in nine decades shortly after 2:00 p.m., according to NWS. Boston officials declared a heat...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Boston sets new record high temperature with Thursday heat

Logan Airport recorded a high of 97 degrees, breaking the previously held record of 96 degrees. Thursday’s heat is officially record-breaking in Boston. The National Weather Service said Logan Airport recorded a high of 97 degrees, topping the record of 96 degrees set in 1928. With the oppressive humidity,...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Boston's Days-Long Heat Emergency Begins: ‘Hottest Day Ever'

The City of Boston's heat emergency kicked in Thursday, a day when the heat set a new record. The emergency was announced Wednesday, and will continue through Sunday. The city will have its 16 cooling centers open at Boston Centers or Youth & Families all over the Hub. Libraries are...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
City
Boston, MA
State
Connecticut State
NECN

FIRST ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in Maine as Heat Rages

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect in parts of Maine. Severe thunderstorm warnings had previously been declared in Vermont and New Hampshire, but they have since expired. Click here to see any active severe weather alerts. Boston has already had record-breaking hot weather Thursday, and heat advisories stretch across...
MAINE STATE
Boston

Map: Here’s how hot it may feel in Mass. on Thursday and Friday

Forecasters say the Boston area could see near record high temperatures. Oppressive heat is back in the forecast for Massachusetts. The National Weather Service is predicting oppressive heat and humidity will arrive Thursday and Friday, prompting the agency to issue a heat advisory for both days. The forecasters said the region could see near record high temperatures.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

FIRST ALERT: Oppressive Heat Moving in Thursday

Boston takes another stab at a heatwave starting Thursday as oppressive heat and humidity build in. Southerly flow guides in some of the hottest air of the year, rivaling records for the day. Overnight lows are quite warm too. Typically the area cools to the mid-60s overnight, but the forecast...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Indices#Heavy Rain#First Alert#Ac
WCVB

Monday, August 8: Changing Boston Harbor

NEEDHAM, Mass. — As the summer heat sizzles, we’re seeking relief! Tonight it’s a tour of Boston Harbor -- today a draw for boaters, a backdrop for outdoor dining, and a destination for tourists and residents alike. But it took decades, billions, and enormous political will to clean up the harbor and spark its economic potential. We check out the progress (a dog bakery on the Fish Pier!) and problems (flood risk); visit Spectacle Island; and meet a third-generation fisherman still making it on the working waterfront.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
homenewshere.com

Enjoy a feast this August in the North End

The City of Boston has long been culturally diverse, with many different neighborhoods that celebrate the ethnicity of the immigrants that originally settled there. Boston’s South Boston is famous for their festive St. Patrick's Day celebration, as is the Chinatown neighborhood for their elaborate Chinese New Year’s celebration.
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Probably not part of a feast procession

MBTA Hate Account (yep) spotted the remains of that bus that caught fire at Forest Hills being towed north past Hanover and Cross streets around 10 p.m. yesterday - possibly on its way to Everett Shops, where the T does major surgery on heavily injured buses.
EVERETT, MA
WCVB

Part of Blue Hill Avenue in Roxbury closed to cars for Open Streets Boston event

BOSTON — For the second time this summer, an Open Streets Boston event was held in the city for free, family-friendly events. A stretch of Blue Hill Avenue in Roxbury between Warren and Dudley streets was closed to motor traffic from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in order to open it up to pedestrian use from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Parking was also banned on that portion of Blue Hill Avenue all day on Saturday.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Boston to hold Open Streets event Saturday

BOSTON (WHDH) - The City of Boston will host its second Open Streets event on Roxbury’s Blue Hill Avenue. The event will take place Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. between Dudley Street and Warren Street, and events onsite will include local musicians and poets, a roller rink with a live band, Caribbean food trucks and more.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

As Heat Stresses New England's Power Grid, Providers Ask for Help Saving Cash

Thursday’s hot weather, which was particularly sweltering in southern New England, had some utilities in Vermont asking people to make slight adjustments to their power consumption in order to save money for fellow ratepayers on future bills. When temperatures soar in New England’s big population centers like Boston, Worcester...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy