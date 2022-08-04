ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

Winning Ocean County Lottery Ticket Worth $50K

By Alyssa Riccardi
Jersey Shore Online
Jersey Shore Online
 2 days ago
Photo by Chris Lundy

OCEAN COUNTY – One lucky lottery ticket sold in Ocean County matched five white balls and the Powerball drawn, winning the third-tier prize of $50,000.

The ticket was purchased at the Welsh Farms located at 1765 Route 88 in Brick Township.

The winning numbers from the August 3 drawing were: 09, 21, 56, 57, and 66. The Red Power Ball number was 11.

The Powerball jackpot has now reset to $20,000,000 for the next drawing which will be held on August 6 at 10:59 p.m.

