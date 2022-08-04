ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Travelers to get refunds if domestic flights are delayed by three hours under new proposal

By James Duffy
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KJWuT_0h4gYyCb00

THE US Department of Transportation (DOT) has proposed huge changes to how and when travelers qualify for refunds from flight delays.

Currently, the DOT has vague rules for when flyers can request refunds on airline tickets.

Consumers are currently entitled to refunds if flights are canceled but only qualify for rebates on delays if an airline creates a "significant" schedule change or delay.

But prior to this week, the DOT had no clear definition for what constituted a significant delay.

According to the department, this lack of clarity " has resulted in inconsistency among carriers" about when flyers should be refunded.

Travelers can also get refunds on baggage and service fees in certain circumstances according to the current law.

Standardizing guidelines for refunds

Under the new proposal, passengers on domestic flights would qualify for refunds if their flight is delayed by three hours or more.

On international flights, the "significant delay" threshold would be six hours.

The DOT proposal also stipulates that travelers would qualify for refunds if there are changes to the departing or arriving airport, connections are added, or the airline switches to a different type of plane with fewer amenities than what a passenger booked.

“When Americans buy an airline ticket, they should get to their destination safely, reliably, and affordably,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said.

“This new proposed rule would protect the rights of travelers and help ensure they get the timely refunds they deserve from the airlines.”

The DOT also proposed that airlines must provide consumers with credits or vouchers that are valid indefinitely if they're unable to fly because of any pandemic-related restrictions.

These proposals come while consumer complaints about airline operations remain far above their pre-pandemic levels.

According to a DOT report, travelers filed 4,344 complaints in May 2022, with 1,326 of those concerning refunds.

For comparison, the department fielded a total of 1,289 complaints in May 2019.

In the first six months of 2022, roughly 900,000 flights were delayed, more than 20% of all flights in the first half of the year, according to Newsweek.

These rule changes will be discussed at a public meeting on August 22, and the department will field comments on the proposal for 90 days after.

Once that window ends, the DOT will finalize and move forward with its proposal, or choose to scrap the plan entirely.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ur2EU_0h4gYyCb00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31fOCk_0h4gYyCb00

A consumer expert explained how far in advance of a trip you should book airline tickets.

And The Sun covered another traveler who detailed where to find cheap flights.

Comments / 1

Related
AFAR

You’ll No Longer Need to Show TSA Your Boarding Pass at These Airports

It seems like a simple enough request—be ready to show the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officer your boarding pass and a government ID when you get to the front of the security line at the airport. And yet, sometimes you’ve tucked the paper boarding pass into a pocket, and you can’t remember which. Or decided to fold it up into your wallet and need dig it out. Or it’s on your phone, which is now locked.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Buttigieg
ZDNet

A Delta passenger asked a simple question. The answer was a disaster

The airlines survived the latest holiday weekend, likely better than some of their customers. The airlines are almost getting bullish now. Why, Delta and United both insist that problems with flight delays are largely the fault of Air Traffic Control rather than, say, the fact that airlines let far too many competent people leave during the COVID-19 pandemic while they trousered billions of taxpayer dollars.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rebates#Traveler#Vouchers#Cheap Flights#Dot#Americans
DoYouRemember?

Newly Married Woman Loses $10,000 Worth Of Luggage, Maid Of Honor Finds It With Apple AirTag

Airlines are currently struggling with the burden of increasing demand for air travel, affecting their ability to attend to many passengers, thus leading to a lot of luggage getting ‘lost’ or delayed. This was the case with Latrice Rubenstein, who married in Portugal in late June. After her wedding, she booked a flight from Lisbon to Dublin via Frankfurt using Air Canada, a company partnering with the German air travel giants Lufthansa.
ECONOMY
cntraveler.com

The Best Time of Day to Fly to Avoid Cancellations, According to New Data

Flight cancellations and delays have become a frustrating, seemingly unavoidable part of air travel this summer. While any flight is liable to get canceled, especially as the aviation industry is facing several operational issues right now, experts say there are a few booking strategies that could help lessen the chances of having your flight get nixed from the airline's schedule.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
650K+
Followers
36K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy