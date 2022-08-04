Effective: 2022-08-06 21:14:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-07 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Extreme South Washington Cascades and Foothills VERY DRY AND HOT THIS WEEKEND AWAY FROM THE COAST WITH INCREASINGLY UNSTABLE CONDITIONS OVER THE CASCADES AND COLUMBIA GORGE BREEZY OFFSHORE FLOW THROUGH SUNDAY .Offshore flow will bring a very dry and hot airmass into the region this weekend. North-northeast winds will develop Saturday night and continue through much of Sunday. Thermal low pressure will settle between the Oregon Coast Range/southwest Washington Willapa Hills and the Cascade foothills overnight and then shift to the Cascades Sunday afternoon. This will enhance instability over the Cascades, potentially impacting the Cedar Creek and Potter wildfires. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SUNDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 605, 607, AND 660 * AFFECTED AREA...In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 605 North Oregon Cascade Foothills and Fire Weather Zone 607 Mt. Hood National Forest West of Cascade Crest. In Washington, Fire Weather Zone 660 Extreme South Washington Cascades and Foothills. * WINDS...Northeast 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15-20 percent Sunday afternoon through the evening, especially on exposed ridges. * IMPACTS...Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

CLARK COUNTY, WA ・ 4 HOURS AGO