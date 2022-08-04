Read on alerts.weather.gov
Related
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Teller by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-04 18:17:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-04 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Teller A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM MDT FOR NORTHERN TELLER COUNTY At 617 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Divide, or 22 miles northwest of Colorado Springs, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Woodland Park, Green Mountain Falls and Divide. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Switzerland by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-03 16:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-03 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Switzerland A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NORTHEASTERN SWITZERLAND AND CENTRAL BOONE COUNTIES THROUGH 545 PM EDT At 510 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Rising Sun, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Florence, Walton, Oakbrook, Burlington, Union, Richwood, Big Bone Lick, Waterloo, Rabbit Hash, Hueys Corners, Beaverlick, Hebron and Belleview. This includes the following Interstates I-71 in Kentucky between mile markers 76 and 77. I-75 in Kentucky between mile markers 172 and 183. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Hillsborough, Western And Central Hillsborough by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-05 03:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-05 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Eastern Hillsborough; Western And Central Hillsborough A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Hillsborough County through 245 PM EDT At 154 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Brookline, or 8 miles west of Nashua, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Nashua, Milford, Amherst, Hollis, Mason, Brookline, Hudson and Pelham. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Avery, Buncombe, Burke Mountains, Caldwell Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-06 07:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-06 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Avery; Buncombe; Burke Mountains; Caldwell Mountains; Eastern McDowell; Eastern Polk; Graham; Greater Burke; Greater Caldwell; Greater Rutherford; Haywood; Henderson; Macon; Madison; McDowell Mountains; Mitchell; Northern Jackson; Polk Mountains; Rutherford Mountains; Southern Jackson; Swain; Transylvania; Yancey PATCHY DENSE FOG DEVELOPING ACROSS THE NORTH CAROLINA MOUNTAINS AND FOOTHILLS THIS MORNING Fog developed around daybreak across the North Carolina mountains and foothills, and is becoming more widespread in the mountain river valleys. Expect visibility to be reduced to one-quarter mile or less in patchy dense fog through 10 am. If driving this morning, be prepared to encounter patches of dense fog. The visibility may be reduced very quickly. Use low beam headlights and fog lamps if you encounter dense fog.
IN THIS ARTICLE
weather.gov
Tornado Warning issued for Adams, Denver by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-05 15:49:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-05 16:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Adams; Denver The National Weather Service in Denver Colorado has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Denver County in northeastern Colorado West central Adams County in northeastern Colorado * Until 415 PM MDT. * At 348 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Denver International Airport, or 14 miles northeast of Denver, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Expect damage to mobile homes, roofs, and vehicles. * This dangerous storm will be near Northeastern Commerce City around 400 PM MDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for Sherman by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-06 23:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-07 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Sherman A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN KIT CARSON AND SOUTHWESTERN SHERMAN COUNTIES At 1047 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles south of Kanorado, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Burlington and Kanorado. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 0 and 4. Interstate 70 in Colorado between mile markers 435 and 450. Highway 385 between mile markers 179 and 190. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Carroll, Jo Daviess, Stephenson, Whiteside by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-06 15:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-06 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Carroll; Jo Daviess; Stephenson; Whiteside EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values 105 to 110. * WHERE...In Iowa, Jackson, Iowa, Johnson, Cedar and Clinton Counties. In Illinois, Jo Daviess, Stephenson, Carroll and Whiteside Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Bremer, Butler, Cerro Gordo, Franklin by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-06 21:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-07 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bremer; Butler; Cerro Gordo; Franklin A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Bremer, northern Franklin, northern Butler and southern Cerro Gordo Counties through 145 AM CDT At 1240 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Rockwell, or 14 miles south of Mason City, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Very heavy rainfall has occurred with these storms with some areas receiving over 3 inches of rain already. An additional 1-2 inches is possible with these storms. Winds in excess of 30 mph are also possible. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Ponding of ponding of water on roadways, low visibilities, and rises in small streams and creeks. Locations impacted include Greene. This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 174 and 190. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Carroll, Jo Daviess, Stephenson by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-06 19:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-07 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Carroll; Jo Daviess; Stephenson Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Jo Daviess, northwestern Carroll, northern Stephenson, northeastern Jackson and east central Dubuque Counties through 100 AM CDT At 1216 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles northwest of Monroe to near Apple River to near St. Donatus. Movement was southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Dubuque, Galena, Lena, Stockton, East Dubuque, Warren, Hanover, Elizabeth, Cedarville, Davis, Woodbine, Dakota, Scales Mound, Apple River, Winslow, Rock City, Menominee, Council Hill, Nora and Schapville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Dane, Jefferson, Rock, Walworth by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-07 00:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-07 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Dane; Jefferson; Rock; Walworth Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Walworth, northern Rock, southeastern Dane and southern Jefferson Counties through 145 AM CDT At 103 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Whitewater to near Footville. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Janesville, Whitewater, Stoughton, Fort Atkinson, Milton, Edgerton, Evansville, Palmyra, Brooklyn, Footville, Lake Koshkonong, Lake Ripley, Richmond, Fulton, La Grange, Albion, Hebron, Magnolia, Rockdale and Busseyville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Polk by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-07 00:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-07 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Polk FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 145 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING The Flood Advisory will expire at 145 AM EDT early this morning for a portion of east Tennessee, including the following area, Polk. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for Santa Cruz by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-06 22:41:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-06 22:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Santa Cruz FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 1045 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL SANTA CRUZ COUNTY Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Extreme South Washington Cascades and Foothills by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-06 21:14:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-07 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Extreme South Washington Cascades and Foothills VERY DRY AND HOT THIS WEEKEND AWAY FROM THE COAST WITH INCREASINGLY UNSTABLE CONDITIONS OVER THE CASCADES AND COLUMBIA GORGE BREEZY OFFSHORE FLOW THROUGH SUNDAY .Offshore flow will bring a very dry and hot airmass into the region this weekend. North-northeast winds will develop Saturday night and continue through much of Sunday. Thermal low pressure will settle between the Oregon Coast Range/southwest Washington Willapa Hills and the Cascade foothills overnight and then shift to the Cascades Sunday afternoon. This will enhance instability over the Cascades, potentially impacting the Cedar Creek and Potter wildfires. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SUNDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 605, 607, AND 660 * AFFECTED AREA...In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 605 North Oregon Cascade Foothills and Fire Weather Zone 607 Mt. Hood National Forest West of Cascade Crest. In Washington, Fire Weather Zone 660 Extreme South Washington Cascades and Foothills. * WINDS...Northeast 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15-20 percent Sunday afternoon through the evening, especially on exposed ridges. * IMPACTS...Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Brown, Outagamie, Shawano by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-07 00:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-07 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Brown; Outagamie; Shawano FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northeast Wisconsin, including the following counties, Brown, Outagamie and Shawano. * WHEN...Until 200 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1257 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen in most areas. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected, with heavier amounts in southern Brown county. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Green Bay, Appleton, Bay Shore Park, Kaukauna, Little Chute, New London, Kimberly, Pulaski, Denmark, Black Creek, Bellevue Town, Navarino Wildlife Area, Oneida, De Pere, Howard, Ashwaubenon, Bellevue, Allouez, Suamico and Greenville. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Dust Advisory issued for Pima, Pinal by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-06 22:25:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-06 23:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Pima; Pinal The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Dust Advisory for North central Pima County in southeastern Arizona Southeastern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 1130 PM MST. * At 1025 PM MST, a wall of dust was along a line extending from 11 miles northwest of Oracle to near Picacho Peak State Park to 17 miles west of Avra Valley to 12 miles northeast of San Isidro, moving northwest at 30 mph. HAZARD...Less than one mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Detected by National Weather Service meteorologists. IMPACT...Hazardous travel. * This includes the following highways Interstate 10 between mile markers 206 and 238. Route 79 between mile markers 97 and 128. Route 87 between mile markers 116 and 124. Locations impacted include Marana, Eloy, Avra Valley, Santa Rosa, Picacho, Chui-Chu, Picacho Peak State Park, Picture Rocks, Red Rock, Cactus Forest, Anegam, Cockleburr, North Komelik, Kohatk, Palo Verde Stand, San Pedro, Ak Chin, Queens Well, Sil Nakya and Santa Rosa Ranch. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake.
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Augusta, Central Virginia Blue Ridge, Clarke, Eastern Highland by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-05 15:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-05 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Augusta; Central Virginia Blue Ridge; Clarke; Eastern Highland; Frederick; Northern Virginia Blue Ridge; Page; Rockingham; Shenandoah; Warren; Western Highland FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia, including the following areas: in Maryland, Central and Eastern Allegany, Extreme Western Allegany, Garrett and Washington. In Virginia, Augusta, Central Virginia Blue Ridge, Clarke, Eastern Highland, Frederick VA, Northern Virginia Blue Ridge, Page, Rockingham, Shenandoah, Warren and Western Highland. In West Virginia, Berkeley, Eastern Grant, Eastern Mineral, Eastern Pendleton, Hampshire, Hardy, Jefferson, Morgan, Western Grant, Western Mineral and Western Pendleton. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Showers and thunderstorms will develop this afternoon and may last into the evening. Any thunderstorms will be capable of producing very heavy rainfall, with localized totals of two to four inches possible. Much of the rain may fall within a one to three hour period, making rapid rises in creeks and streams possible, as well as flash flooding in urban areas. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Dust Storm Warning issued for Maricopa, Pinal by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-06 22:45:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-06 23:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Dust Storm Warning for Maricopa County in south central Arizona Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 1130 PM MST. * At 1045 PM MST, a wall of dust was along a line extending from 7 miles east of Coolidge Airport to Randolph to near Chui-Chu, moving north at 35 mph. HAZARD...Less than a quarter mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Public. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. * This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 169 and 204. AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 163 and 178. US Highway 60 between mile markers 209 and 219. Locations impacted include Chandler, Gilbert, Casa Grande, Florence, Coolidge, Sun Lakes, Maricopa, Queen Creek, Arizona City, La Palma, San Tan Valley, Seville, Florence Junction, Queen Valley and Bapchule. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. Motorists should not drive into a dust storm. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!
Tropical Weather Outlook
For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:. A tropical wave is forecast to move off the west coast of Africa tonight and early Sunday. Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for gradual development of this system while it moves westward to west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic, and a tropical depression could form during the early to middle part of next week.
Comments / 0