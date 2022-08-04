ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

FOX Sports

Broncos sign WR Shepherd to fill Patrick's roster spot

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos have signed free agent receiver Darrius Shepherd, who played for the Green Bay Packers for two years and played this spring for the New Jersey Generals of the USFL. Shepherd takes the roster spot that opened up when the Broncos' leading receiver,...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Broncos Have Signed Former Packers Wide Receiver

After losing Tim Patrick to a season-ending ACL tear, the Denver Broncos have added another wide receiver. The team officially signed Darrius Shepherd on Thursday. An undrafted free agent out of North Dakota State, Shepherd played 14 games for the Green Bay Packers in 2019 and 2020. He reeled in just six catches and fumbled twice.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Report: Cowboys FB Ryan Nall to miss 2-4 weeks

Dallas Cowboys fullback Ryan Nall will miss 2-to-4 weeks with a deep shoulder contusion, the Dallas Morning News reported Thursday. Nall, 26, was the only healthy fullback on the 90-man roster. The Cowboys used guard Connor McGovern as a lead blocker at training camp on Thursday, per the report. Nall...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

49ers Reportedly Sign Veteran Offensive Lineman

Just a few days ago, the San Francisco 49ers worked out offensive linemen Jordan Mills, Tyree St. Louis and Caleb Benenoch. On Saturday, the team reportedly signed one of them to a contract. According to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, the 49ers signed Mills. Mills, a former fifth-round pick...
NFL
Yardbarker

Report: Broncos WR Tyrie Cleveland Out 4-6 Weeks Due to Throat Injury

Tyrie Cleveland is paid to catch passes. But the Denver Broncos wide receiver cannot seem to catch a break. Per 9News' Mike Klis, Cleveland recently suffered a throat injury that includes cartilage damage and will miss 4-6 weeks as a result. The unusual malady, however, won't require corrective surgery. "There's...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Jets Reportedly Meeting With 5-Time Pro Bowl Offensive Lineman

The New York Jets could make a notable signing right before their first preseason game. According to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, the Jets are bringing in Pro Bowl offensive lineman Duane Brown for a visit. Brown, 36, started his career with the Houston Texans. He spent roughly a...
NFL
Yardbarker

The Eagles have a cornerback problem as preseason approaches

The Hall of Fame game took place last night which means football season is finally upon us. The Philadelphia Eagles are about to embark on a three-game preseason with a pair of joint practices to spice things up and while there is plenty to keep an eye on, the pressure in the secondary is growing by the day.
NFL
Yardbarker

Giants Claim DB Nate Meadors Off Waivers

Meadors is a safety who played four seasons at UCLA, where he recorded 149 tackles, 22 passes broken up, and three interceptions in 42 games (30 starts). After going undrafted in 2019, Meadors signed with the Vikings but was part of their final roster cuts that year. Minnesota signed him to the practice squad and later added him to the 53-man roster for a game.
NFL

