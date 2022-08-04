Read on www.nbcphiladelphia.com
Commanders QB Carson Wentz’s camp blunder against Montez Sweat isn’t a good look
The Washington Commanders brought in Carson Wentz to be the team’s new quarterback. A blunder involving teammate Montez Sweat, however, shows things are off to a rocky start. During team drills on Friday, Wentz dropped back to pass. Seeing nothing open, he scrambled out of the pocket. Sweat gave...
FOX Sports
Broncos sign WR Shepherd to fill Patrick's roster spot
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos have signed free agent receiver Darrius Shepherd, who played for the Green Bay Packers for two years and played this spring for the New Jersey Generals of the USFL. Shepherd takes the roster spot that opened up when the Broncos' leading receiver,...
Carroll: Geno Smith Still Ahead of Drew Lock for Seahawks QB Job
The coach has yet to name the official starter for the 2022 season.
Broncos Have Signed Former Packers Wide Receiver
After losing Tim Patrick to a season-ending ACL tear, the Denver Broncos have added another wide receiver. The team officially signed Darrius Shepherd on Thursday. An undrafted free agent out of North Dakota State, Shepherd played 14 games for the Green Bay Packers in 2019 and 2020. He reeled in just six catches and fumbled twice.
Seahawks Work Out 7, Including QB, Raiders Ex WR
A good time for the Seahawks to be "kicking the tires'' on street free agents.
Cam Jurgens Standing Out in a Big Way
Drafted between two Georgia standouts and considered a luxury pick with Jason Kelce still around, the Nebraska rookie has been the biggest standout on offense so far in camp
Yardbarker
Report: Cowboys FB Ryan Nall to miss 2-4 weeks
Dallas Cowboys fullback Ryan Nall will miss 2-to-4 weeks with a deep shoulder contusion, the Dallas Morning News reported Thursday. Nall, 26, was the only healthy fullback on the 90-man roster. The Cowboys used guard Connor McGovern as a lead blocker at training camp on Thursday, per the report. Nall...
49ers Reportedly Sign Veteran Offensive Lineman
Just a few days ago, the San Francisco 49ers worked out offensive linemen Jordan Mills, Tyree St. Louis and Caleb Benenoch. On Saturday, the team reportedly signed one of them to a contract. According to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, the 49ers signed Mills. Mills, a former fifth-round pick...
Beloved Eagles coach Dick Vermeil set to be a Pro Football Hall of Famer
Legendary Eagles head coach Dick Vermeil will be one of eight people enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio Saturday afternoon. The enshrinement ceremony is set to begin at noon and will be shown on ESPN and NFL Network.
Yardbarker
Report: Broncos WR Tyrie Cleveland Out 4-6 Weeks Due to Throat Injury
Tyrie Cleveland is paid to catch passes. But the Denver Broncos wide receiver cannot seem to catch a break. Per 9News' Mike Klis, Cleveland recently suffered a throat injury that includes cartilage damage and will miss 4-6 weeks as a result. The unusual malady, however, won't require corrective surgery. "There's...
Jets Reportedly Meeting With 5-Time Pro Bowl Offensive Lineman
The New York Jets could make a notable signing right before their first preseason game. According to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, the Jets are bringing in Pro Bowl offensive lineman Duane Brown for a visit. Brown, 36, started his career with the Houston Texans. He spent roughly a...
Yardbarker
The Eagles have a cornerback problem as preseason approaches
The Hall of Fame game took place last night which means football season is finally upon us. The Philadelphia Eagles are about to embark on a three-game preseason with a pair of joint practices to spice things up and while there is plenty to keep an eye on, the pressure in the secondary is growing by the day.
Yardbarker
Giants Claim DB Nate Meadors Off Waivers
Meadors is a safety who played four seasons at UCLA, where he recorded 149 tackles, 22 passes broken up, and three interceptions in 42 games (30 starts). After going undrafted in 2019, Meadors signed with the Vikings but was part of their final roster cuts that year. Minnesota signed him to the practice squad and later added him to the 53-man roster for a game.
Free-agent OT Duane Brown visiting Jets, attending scrimmage
Could some extra help on the offensive line come to the Jets?. ESPN’s Rich Cimini reports free-agent OT Duane Brown is visiting the Jets on Saturday and will attend the Jets’ Green and White scrimmage. Cimini notes the Jets have been searching for depth at the tackle position...
Eagles Training Camp Notebook: Offense Takes a Step Back
The Eagles were down to their third left tackle after both Jordan Mailata and Andre Dillard suffered concussions on Tuesday and DeVonta Smith was out with a groin injury
