WECT
Five stores in southeastern NC given fines for price scanning errors
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Stores in Columbus, Brunswick and Pender counties were among 61 stores across the state forced to pay fines for price scanning errors by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Standards Division. “It is always a good practice for consumers to check their...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Scanner errors cost Brunswick and Columbus county residents more at register
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – Consumers may want to pay closer attention at the checkout line after 61 stores in 32 counties were fined for excessive price scanner errors, including in Brunswick and Columbus counties. Four stores in the Cape Fear were fined for charging more than the price...
WECT
Oak Island announces partnership to place rescue tubes at all 65 beach accesses
Avelo’s route from Wilmington to Washington D.C./Baltimore to stop for the season in September. Avelo’s route from Wilmington to Washington D.C./Baltimore to stop for the season in September. Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing person. Updated: 14 hours ago. |. Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for...
WECT
Wilmington seeking public input on a grant for an inclusive playground at Maides Park
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington is seeking public input on plans for an inclusive playground at Maides Park. The city writes that the park would allow for people with disabilities to navigate the park and benefit the whole community regardless of physical ability or age. New accessible walkway connections would also be installed.
WECT
Chadbourn to add license plate reader cameras at town entrances, high crime areas
CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT) -Chadbourn will soon have a dozen license plate reader cameras at all entrances to town. “We’ve got 12 different roads that come in to Chadbourn. And they will be at the city limits just barely in the city limits,” police chief Ken Elliott said. He...
WECT
Burgaw PD to hold ‘Cram the Cruiser’ giveaway
BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - The Burgaw Police Department announced Aug. 3 that they will be hosting a giveaway for school supplies over the course of two events, per release. Part of their “Cram the Cruiser” drive, Burgaw PD will be handing out supplies Aug. 12 and Aug. 19.
WECT
Coast Guard Sector North Carolina celebrates its 232nd birthday in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The United States Coast Guard has been in Southeastern North Carolina for more than 2 centuries. This week the Coast Guard Sector North Carolina celebrated its 232nd birthday and invited the public to join them. Saturday, August 6th, the Coast Guard and Coast Guard Auxiliary tied...
WECT
Avelo’s route from Wilmington to Washington D.C./Baltimore to stop for the season in September
WECT
Youth Resource Fair held by New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Miniature horses, inflatable bouncy houses, BMX stunt riders, and even an on-site barber is what was on Friday’s display at the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office’s Youth Resource Fair. Kristy Williams of Elements, a program of the Sheriff’s office, saw the need for...
wcti12.com
Woman found dead on southeastern North Carolina beach
CAROLINA BEACH, New Hanover County — The Carolina Beach Police Department has released more information about the investigation into the death of a woman found on the beach. The woman has been identified as Lisa Midyett Kuhn, 56, from Willow Spring. Carolina Beach Police, Fire, and EMS were dispatched...
Health department performs inspections around the county
ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County Health Department performed a total of 23 inspections of food establishments during the month of July. Those results — including date of inspection, establishment, location and final score — are as follows (specific violations are not included) …. Restaurants. — July 7:...
WECT
Columbus County woman takes home $142,021 in lottery winnings
WECT
Pet of the Week: Belle from the NHC Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Belle, a 5-year-old Boxer mix, is available for adoption from the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter. According to the NHCSO Animal Services Unit, Belle is a sweet dog who loves to play with a variety of toys. She loves attention and knows a handful of tricks. Since being surrendered, her handlers report that she has been great to the staff.
WITN
Eastern Carolina fire department deals with staffing shortages
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The U.S. Chamber of Commerce says 47 million Americans quit their jobs last year. Although many people have returned to the workforce, some positions aren’t seeing as much interest as usual. Officials with the Jacksonville fire department say the department has seen fewer applications coming...
Our History: Old Brown Marsh Presbyterian Church
INSCRIPTION: Organized prior to 1756 by Scottish settlers. Present building constructed 1818. Third building on site. First t
WECT
Attorney General received 45 complaints since 2019 against car rental company, many of which were for overcharges
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - When John Cripps, a Wilmington preacher, needed to get his daughter home from Boston, he rented a car and made the trip up the coast. For a few hundred dollars, the price of the rental wasn’t cheap – but it was what he expected and agreed to pay.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
WATCH: Former Wrightsboro Baptist volunteer youth worker arrested at ILM on indecent liberties with a minor charges
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — At least two victims have come forward regarding allegations of sexual misconduct involving a former youth counselor at Wrightsboro Baptist Church in New Hanover County. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office arrested Alan Croom, 35, for indecent liberties with a minor. The arrest...
WLOS.com
Jellyfish swarms reported at North Carolina beaches
CAROLINA BEACH, New Hanover County — Swarms of jellyfish and jellyfish stings were reported at several southeastern North Carolina beaches earlier this week but it appears the sightings are subsiding. Officials with the National Weather Service said there were numerous reports of stinging jellyfish earlier this week at local...
spectrumlocalnews.com
It has been two years since a hurricane made landfall in North Carolina
The last hurricane to make landfall along North Carolina's coast was two years ago. Hurricane Isaias came inland as a Category 1 near Ocean Isle Beach in Brunswick County at 11:10 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, with sustained winds of 85 mph. It was the third hurricane to make...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Gullah Geechee week wraps up with Ocean Isle Beach event
LELAND, NC (WWAY) – The Leland Town Council proclaimed July 30 to August 6 Gullah Geechee Nation Appreciation Week. The goal is to bring awareness and appreciation to a group that has a rich history in the Cape Fear region. The Gullah Geechee came from the rice-growing region of...
