New Hanover County, NC

New Hanover County, NC
New Hanover County, NC
WECT

Burgaw PD to hold ‘Cram the Cruiser’ giveaway

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - The Burgaw Police Department announced Aug. 3 that they will be hosting a giveaway for school supplies over the course of two events, per release. Part of their “Cram the Cruiser” drive, Burgaw PD will be handing out supplies Aug. 12 and Aug. 19.
BURGAW, NC
wcti12.com

Woman found dead on southeastern North Carolina beach

CAROLINA BEACH, New Hanover County — The Carolina Beach Police Department has released more information about the investigation into the death of a woman found on the beach. The woman has been identified as Lisa Midyett Kuhn, 56, from Willow Spring. Carolina Beach Police, Fire, and EMS were dispatched...
CAROLINA BEACH, NC
WECT

Columbus County woman takes home $142,021 in lottery winnings

Avelo’s route from Wilmington to Washington D.C./Baltimore to stop for the season in September. Avelo’s route from Wilmington to Washington D.C./Baltimore to stop for the season in September. Updated: 14 hours ago. |. Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing person. Commissioners hope to break ground on...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WECT

Pet of the Week: Belle from the NHC Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Belle, a 5-year-old Boxer mix, is available for adoption from the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter. According to the NHCSO Animal Services Unit, Belle is a sweet dog who loves to play with a variety of toys. She loves attention and knows a handful of tricks. Since being surrendered, her handlers report that she has been great to the staff.
WILMINGTON, NC
WITN

Eastern Carolina fire department deals with staffing shortages

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The U.S. Chamber of Commerce says 47 million Americans quit their jobs last year. Although many people have returned to the workforce, some positions aren’t seeing as much interest as usual. Officials with the Jacksonville fire department say the department has seen fewer applications coming...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

WATCH: Former Wrightsboro Baptist volunteer youth worker arrested at ILM on indecent liberties with a minor charges

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — At least two victims have come forward regarding allegations of sexual misconduct involving a former youth counselor at Wrightsboro Baptist Church in New Hanover County. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office arrested Alan Croom, 35, for indecent liberties with a minor. The arrest...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Jellyfish swarms reported at North Carolina beaches

CAROLINA BEACH, New Hanover County — Swarms of jellyfish and jellyfish stings were reported at several southeastern North Carolina beaches earlier this week but it appears the sightings are subsiding. Officials with the National Weather Service said there were numerous reports of stinging jellyfish earlier this week at local...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Gullah Geechee week wraps up with Ocean Isle Beach event

LELAND, NC (WWAY) – The Leland Town Council proclaimed July 30 to August 6 Gullah Geechee Nation Appreciation Week. The goal is to bring awareness and appreciation to a group that has a rich history in the Cape Fear region. The Gullah Geechee came from the rice-growing region of...
LELAND, NC

