Read on www.essence.com
Related
Must schools tell parents their child is transitioning?
Must schools tell parents their child is transitioning? “It’s important that parents know what’s going on with their children,” says Psychologist Erica Anderson, herself a trans woman. And, “I don’t think the default position should be to assume that there’s a problem at home.”
Slate
Ugh, My Gifted Student Is Being Forced Into a Class With the Regular Kids
Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here. Our school district’s areas were redrawn last year, resulting in my youngest son “Adam” going to an unfamiliar new high school. In getting assignments for September, I learned my Adam’s ninth grade biology class is being taught as a hybrid class that covers both honors students (including Adam), the regular class (a bell curve of many kids) and the remedial class (they call it something else, but it’s for kids who struggle in the average science class). The explanation the administration gave was that there will be one lesson taught, and then the groups will be assigned different experiments in class and different work after class, based on their skill levels. I experienced this class structure in my high school and hated it; it was pure chaos with 35 kids, so I was often bored in class and got into trouble. Adam has not historically been a troublemaker though. I also believe that Adam is not as empathetic to others at different skill levels as he could be, so learning about others could be a silver lining here. Nonetheless, this does not seem like a great academic opportunity, and Adam has been worrying a lot about it, particularly as a nerdy kid who was teased a lot in general classes and found a haven in making most of his friendships through his previous school’s gifted academics program. How do I prepare him to take on this less-than-ideal situation as a new high school freshman? A lot of things are changing right now, and he’s fixating on this as a harbinger of the school year to come.
KIDS・
122 Teachers Speak: Surviving Student Learning Loss, Behavior Challenges
“My eighth graders wouldn’t use capital letters, periods, punctuation…I had to do mini lessons to review.” Eighth grade teacher, Cheraw, SC “Angry outbursts over little things, physical violence… no sense of the purpose of school… it’s boring or not fun… They don’t know why they’re mad or sad.” Second grade teacher, Carrollton, TX “They don’t […]
Pennsylvania moms react to education dept suggesting kids may use 'ne, ve, ze/zie and xe' pronouns
Pennsylvanians blasted their state's department of education's new gender identity page which suggested teachers should not make assumptions about students' pronouns, and listed "ne, ve, ze/zie and xe" as some examples. Fox News Digital spoke with people from Pennsylvania, including mothers, about the education department's webpage. "In addition to the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington Examiner
Every high school, middle school, and elementary school should ban smartphones this school year
Every K-12 school, public or private, should ban smartphones, and probably dumb phones, too, in the school building and on school grounds — during school hours at least. This is the necessary first step in fighting the mental health crisis facing children. Children don’t need smartphones or social media...
U.S. Teacher Shortage Is So Bad Some Districts Are Trying Four-Day Weeks
America’s schools are in crisis, with some districts facing tremendous staffing shortages as the fall creeps closer. “I have never seen it this bad,” the executive director of the School Superintendents Association said. “Right now, it’s number one on the list of issues.” While it’s unclear precisely how many classrooms are without teachers, local reports indicate shortages ranging from the hundreds to the thousands. In Houston, Texas, alone, the five biggest districts are all saying that anywhere from 200 to 1,000 positions remain unfilled. The Washington Post reported that experts attribute the crisis to a number of factors, including pandemic burnout, low pay, and a newly virulent school culture war that has left many educators feeling unappreciated. Districts are employing a number of band-aid fixes, from higher wages to ballooning class sizes. And some areas are getting creative, ranging from a four-day school week to having veterans with zero teaching experience lead classrooms.Read it at The Washington Post
Opinion: Phrases Often Said By Victims In Toxic/Abusive Relationships
People often try to hide when they are in a situation that is toxic or abusive. I say this because many years ago, I hid the reality of my relationship from even the people closest to me.
deseret.com
A back-to-school necklace sounds innocent — but it has a darker meaning
With back-to-school season coming up, it’s normal to see school-related topics trending on social media. But the latest social media trend, back-to-school necklaces, has a much more disturbing meaning than you might expect. What is a back-to-school necklace?. According to Urban Dictionary, an online dictionary that defines internet or...
IN THIS ARTICLE
psychologytoday.com
What Do Adult Children Owe Their Parents?
Many mothers and fathers do not know how to parent adult children. Some parents can make their grown-up sons and daughters feel almost guilty for growing up. The cost of paying a debt of gratitude must not be a burden that makes the other wish you’d never done anything for them to begin with.
Parents on Randi Weingarten saying conservatives 'undermine' teachers: 'She blocked the schoolhouse door'
Parents and activists are fuming over remarks made by American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten at a teachers' conference Wednesday accusing conservatives of undermining the work of educators. "Conservatives are working consistently to undermine educators in this country," Weingarten said at the New York State United Teachers conference. "They're...
Shock As Wife Planning Trip Teaches Husband of 32 Years How To Wash Clothes
A woman on TikTok has addressed backlash on one of her videos showing her father unable to use a washing machine.
familyeducation.com
Is Your Child Ready for Preschool?
If you are a parent of a young child, you have likely heard the terms ‘preschool readiness’ or ‘school readiness’ a lot. But what does it mean, practically, to be ‘ready’ for preschool? As someone who taught preschool and Pre-K for fourteen years and has been in the education field for sixteen years, I personally think there is very little that’s needed in order to be ready for preschool.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Absence of Child Tax Credit and Stimulus Checks Amid Inflation Has Parents Sweating Back to School Shopping
Students will start heading back to school in a matter of weeks, but fewer parents say they can afford back-to-school shopping this year because of rising inflation. Learn: 5 Expensive School Supplies...
Graduation is a rite of passage… even if you are only topping out of nursery school
It was a blisteringly hot day when I, my wife and our four-month-old daughter decamped to the nursery’s garden to await the procession. My son had entered with us, but was soon marshalled back inside as we took our seats – my wife and daughter taking a child’s chair that sat about 4in above the ground, while I hunkered down on a low wall that ran along some plant beds. We sat for some minutes, awaiting the unshowy, dignified affair we’d been promised, in which a succession of absurdly cute four-year-olds would pass through a sliding glass door and emerge, triumphantly, as graduates.
Woman Backed for Not Apologizing for Writing Diary That Traumatized Sister
The woman said she was a troubled teen and wrote "angry, terrible rants" in her diary; but said it was her sister's fault for secretly reading her diary.
How do I get my admin to know what teachers are going through?
Dear Dr. Kem, I’ve been an elementary school teacher for 15 years. I know a lot of teachers feel underappreciated right now, but what’s bothering me is the lack of appreciation from those who should be supporting us most: our administrators. I’m taking care of the mental health of all my kids. I’m covering my colleagues’ classes due to a lack of substitutes. I’m adopting new textbooks and websites before I’ve had time...
CDC Eyes New School Rules on COVID Testing, Spacing, Quarantines
This is our weekly briefing on the pandemic, vetted by John Bailey. Click here to see the full archive. This Week’s Top Story CDC Expected to Ease COVID-19 Recommendations, Including for Schools Via CNN “A preview of the plans obtained by CNN shows that the updated recommendations are expected to ease quarantine recommendations for people […]
Essence
This 24-Year-Old Attorney Launched A Scholarship To Fund Black Law Students’ School Costs
Imani Maatuka is aiming to help level the playing for aspiring Black attorneys with her fund. When Imani Maatuka graduated from college she already knew she was going to law school because her mother told her to. But it’s probably not for the reason you’d think. “I come...
Linn-Mar schools sued over new gender-identity policy
A conservative group calling itself Parents Defending Education is suing the Linn-Mar Community School District over its policy of facilitating students’ gender-identity transitions without parental notice. The lawsuit, filed this week in U.S. District Court, alleges the eastern Iowa school district is flouting nearly a century of Supreme Court precedent that says parents have a […] The post Linn-Mar schools sued over new gender-identity policy appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Parents Furious After Learning Daughter Eloped on Facebook
Should parents ever be excluded from milestones in their children’s lives?. Being a parent is considered one of the harder jobs in the world, and it's one that never stops. Even if your children are adults, you will always be a parent.
Comments / 0