UEFA

EPL sets high bar in European soccer, finances and glamor

By GRAHAM DUNBAR
 2 days ago
The Independent

Manchester United vs Brighton predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Erik ten Hag takes charge of his first Premier League game as he leads his Manchester United team out on Sunday, hosting Brighton and Hove Albion.Cristiano Ronaldo could be forced to make a quicker than expected return to the lineup after missing much of preseason, due to Anthony Martial’s injury. United have not brought any forwards in this summer and the waiting game for Frenkie de Jong has so far not paid dividends.Brighton sold key wing-back Marc Cucurella to Chelsea just before the weekend and have again not added a goalscoring No9 to the squad, a familiar issue for...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Report – Barcelona crisis pushes attacker closer to Juventus

Juventus has been offered the chance to add Memphis Depay to their squad as Barcelona’s financial struggles continue. The attacker has been a long-term target of the Bianconeri, and Barca beat them to his signature when he was at Lyon. They are struggling to bring Alvaro Morata back to...
SOCCER
The Independent

Is Fulham vs Liverpool on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Liverpool face Championship winners Fulham in their opening Premier League fixture of the new season today.The Reds narrowly missed out on the title last season to Manchester City while Fulham stormed to an immediate promotion back to the Premier League under Marco Silva.Striker Alexander Mitrovic scored an extraordinary 43 goals but Fulham will be under pressure to improve on their previous two Premier League seasons, in which they failed to get over 30 points and were immediately relegated back to the Championship.BLOG: Follow live coverage of Fulham vs LiverpoolLiverpool, meanwhile, will be determined to get off to a fast start...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'I had no idea how big just taking my shirt off would become - and what it would do for women': Lioness Chloe Kelly, 24, on her now legendary goal celebration as she insists she is still 'just a normal young girl' after stunning Euro 2022 victory

Chloe Kelly doesn't have a clue what was going through her mind when she whipped off her shirt and ran across the pitch in her sports bra after her winning goal in the Euro 22 final. 'It was a spontaneous gesture,' she says. 'I wasn't thinking about [making a statement...
SOCCER
The Independent

West Ham vs Man City live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

Manchester City begin the defence of their Premier League title away to West Ham United.Pep Guardiola’s side were beaten in the Community Shield last weekend by Liverpool, but with their title rivals suffering an opening-day slip-up at Fulham, City will be looking to steal an early march in that particular head-to-head.The big summer work from both these two teams has so far come in attack, with City taking Erling Haaland from Dortmund and West Ham signing Gianluca Scamacca from Sassuolo.Both are still hoping to do more business before the deadline though, with the Hammers particularly keen on Filip Kostic...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Lionel Messi's Barcelona exit, one year later: The impact of superstar's move to PSG on both clubs, and on him

As United States international Brenden Aaronson struck a surprise winner for FC Salzburg in a friendly against Barcelona in Austria on Aug. 4, 2021, Barca president Joan Laporta's activity on his phone alerted the other members of the club's travelling delegation to an issue. Less than 24 hours later, the nature of Laporta's frenzied calls became clear as the Catalan club made the announcement that rocked football: Lionel Messi was leaving.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Juventus set to miss out on defender as he nears signing a new deal

Juventus could be set to miss out on the signature of Nikola Milenkovic as the defender nears signing a new deal at Fiorentina. The Serbian remains one of the finest defenders in Serie A and he has continued to catch the eye of several clubs in the competition. Juve has...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Juventus reignites their interest in Manchester United man

Juventus has reignited their interest in Manchester United midfielder, Donny van de Beek. The Bianconeri are keen to add more midfielders to their squad in this transfer window after injuries to Paul Pogba and Weston McKennie. Both players are key members of their squad, so their injuries mean the team...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

Leeds rallies to beat Wolves 2-1 in opening EPL game

LEEDS, England (AP) — American midfielder Brenden Aaronson helped Leeds open the English Premier League with a 2-1 comeback win over Wolverhampton on Saturday. Aaronson, making his debut for Leeds after joining Jesse Marsch’s team this offseason, looked poised to convert a cross from Patrick Bamford in the 74th minute after a run into the area, forcing defender Rayan Ait-Nouri to stick out a foot for an attempted clearance that ended up in his own net.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal: Mikel Arteta hails his team’s resilience after Premier League win over Crystal Palace

Mikel Arteta lauded Arsenal’s fight in their 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace on Friday night but admitted much more was required from his attackers.The Gunners walked away with all three points at Selhurst Park in their Premier League season-opener thanks to a first-half Gabriel Martinelli header and a late Marc Guehi own goal.Arsenal dominated the opening exchanges but the Eagles challenged Arteta’s side after the restart as the visitors failed to create second-half chances in Gabriel Jesus’ competitive debut.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
PREMIER LEAGUE
960 The Ref

Liverpool stumbles, Tottenham impresses in EPL openers

LONDON — (AP) — While Liverpool made a stuttering start to the English Premier League, Tottenham showed it might be ready to take another step forward under Antonio Conte. Liverpool had to come from behind twice to salvage a 2-2 draw at promoted Fulham on Saturday, largely thanks to new signing Darwin Nunez, after a performance that Jurgen Klopp conceded was well short of the team's standards.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Manchester City vs. West Ham prediction, odds: Top expert reveals 2022 English Premier League picks for Aug. 7

Manchester City faces a tricky opener to its 2022-23 Premier League season when it visits London Stadium on Sunday to take on West Ham United. City won its fourth title in five seasons in May, holding off Liverpool by one point in a fierce battle that came down to the final day. City officially signed Norwegian star Erling Haaland less than a month later, and he should have a huge impact on a squad that lacked a true striker last season. Even so, the Citizens lost just three games last season (29-6-3) and were the highest-scoring team in the Premier League with 99 goals. The Hammers were in the mix for a top-four spot into late December, but a sluggish finish left them seventh in the table (16-8-14). The last meeting between these teams in London ended in a 2-2 draw, in the second-last game of the 2021-22 season in May.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Juventus to make loan-to-buy approach for Real Madrid defender

Juventus is interested in a move for Ferland Mendy who could ask to leave Real Madrid this summer. The Frenchman will struggle to play this season now that Los Blancos has added Antonio Rudiger to their squad. He believes there would be too much competition for a playing spot and...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Liverpool to hold training camp in Dubai during Qatar World Cup

Whilst some of Liverpool’s stars are performing for their countries at the upcoming Qatar World Cup across November and December, the rest of the Reds squad will travel to Dubai for a mid-season training camp. The likes of Mo Salah and Luis Diaz will not be travelling to Qatar...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Premier League talking points: Erling Haaland to bounce back and all eyes on Cristiano Ronaldo

The Premier League returns on Friday night with a London derby under the Selhurst Park lights between Crystal Palace and Arsenal.It was only May 22 when the last top-flight campaign concluded and two-and-a-half months later the division resumes with its 30th anniversary on the horizon.Here we take a look at the big talking points before the opening round of fixtures.All or Nothing for Arteta?On the r̶e̶d̶ blue carpet 😎🍿 Check out all the action from the global premiere of All or Nothing: 𝗔𝗿𝘀𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗹📺 Episodes 1-3 are available NOW on Prime Video#AONArsenal pic.twitter.com/Ty3eLq5ZhO— Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 4, 2022One of Mikel...
PREMIER LEAGUE

