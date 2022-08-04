ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, NY

Middletown resident accused of killing man after fight at gas station

By Matt Spillane, Times Herald-Record
 2 days ago
MIDDLETOWN – A fight at a city gas station left one man dead and another man facing a manslaughter charge, city police said.

Jose Vazquez-Rivera has been accused of killing Daniel Mesa-Rios as the result of an assault at the BP gas station at 139 Wickham Ave.

Vazquez-Rivera allegedly punched and kicked Mesa-Rios during a dispute on July 26, Middletown police Lt. Jeffry Thoelen said. Mesa-Rios was taken to Garnet Health Medical Center, where he was taken off life support and pronounced dead on Saturday, police said.

Vazquez-Rivera and Mesa-Rios were both Middletown residents, Thoelen said. They got into an argument at the gas station that turned violent, he said, with Vazquez-Rivera assaulting Mesa-Rios before leaving the scene.

Officers arrived and found Mesa-Rios, 31, unconscious on the ground. A witness told police Mesa-Rios had been attacked by another man who had driven away.

Vazquez-Rivera then returned to the gas station and told officers that he had been in a fight with Mesa-Rios, police said. The 35-year-old was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

Vazquez-Rivera was arraigned in Middletown City Court and released on bail, police said. He was arrested again after Mesa-Rios died.

Vazquez-Rivera has since been charged with second-degree manslaughter, a felony, and is being held at the Orange County Jail. He is due back in court Friday.

His lawyer could not immediately be reached for comment.

Patricia Oetzel
2d ago

what a shame, 2 grown men, there lives destroyed, for what,????... 🤷🏿‍♀️ my condolences to the family 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿

