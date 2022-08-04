Cincinnati chef Christian Gill crowned winner of 'Guy's Grocery Games,' earns $25,000

After multiple weeks of competition, Cincinnati chef Christian Gill emerged victorious in the Food Network's "Guy's Grocery Games" summer games series Wednesday night. He walked away with $25,000 in prizes.

Gill, who owns Boomtown Biscuits & Whiskey in Union, managed to outcook seven other chefs on the game show, hosted by Guy Fieri, to win.

The flagship Boomtown Biscuits & Whiskey location in Pendleton closed in July.

According to the episode description, Gill and the other three chefs remaining ended the series with a trip to a summer camp. Fieri asked them to net the fish to use in their fish dinner, which also had to include the rice cereal they received in a care package. Then, they put their archery skills to the test to acquire one of the last pieces to their grilled winner's feast.

As the winner, Gill earned a trophy, a donation in his name to No Kid Hungry and a shopping spree worth up to $25,000.

Gill posted about his win on social media, thanking his followers for the support.

"5 weeks of a track n’ food marathon but I was able to bring it home for the city," his post reads. "Thanks for watching and supporting from 'Beat Bobby Flay' to GGG. Love you Cincy!"

Fieri has made multiple stops in Cincinnati over the years for his other Food Network series, "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives." In May, the show returned to Taste of Belgium, part of a segment revisiting restaurants previously featured on the show.

