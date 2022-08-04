Rockwood announces inaugural ‘Rockin’ the Ramp’ Labor Day Sunday

Read on www.wyshradio.com
Ijams Hummingbird Festival to be held on August 13
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Ijams Nature Center is getting ready to celebrate its hummingbird festival in August!. The 12th annual Ijams Hummingbird Festival: A Celebration of Wings will be held on August 13 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. According to a press release, the festival will include a bird...
newstalk941.com
127 Yard Sale Kicks Off Thursday At Several UC Locations
The 35th annual 127 Yard Sale will return to the Upper Cumberland Thursday. It covers 690 miles from Michigan to Alabama. Along the way, it will cross through Jamestown where Chamber of Commerce Tourism and Membership Director Seth Vaughn expects a large turnout. “Our businesses really prosper throughout this time...
utdailybeacon.com
Festivals, concerts, conventions: 5 Knoxville events to attend in August
It’s August, which means the city comes back to life when school is back in session. That does not mean the fun is over. Far from it, August promises a whole host of festivals, concerts and events to chase away back-to-school blues. The best places to look for fun...
moderncampground.com
Bradley County Commission Approves Luxury RV Park on Hiwassee River
The Bradley County Commission (Tennessee) this week voted to approve the rezoning of an 8-acre luxury RV park along the Hiwassee River despite some residents who believe that the zoning regulations aren’t clear enough. As per a report, Billy Thomas, the developer of the property, rezoned Monday under the...
WATE
Proposal to grow Knoxville stadium tax district introduced
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A proposal has been introduced to help offset the rising cost of the Knoxville stadium project due to inflation. The new proposal would expand the Tax Increment Financing district to Harriet Tubman Street and Winona Street which is several blocks more than originally planned. On the other side of the stadium, the proposal also calls for expanding to East 5th Avenue and Summit Hill Drive.
WATE
6 free things to do in Knoxville Aug. 5-7
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Here are some free events and activities to enjoy this weekend to learn more about Knoxville and have fun as the summer begin to wrap up. The Ijams Nature Center is a nonprofit nature center inspiring people who want to care for the Earth. The center has engaging education programs and outdoor experiences for people who want to learn more about the environment around them. Check out their Forest Bathing Workshop event where you can learn from an expert.
WBIR
Oak Ridge begins weekly Food Truck Rally
The City of Oak Ridge will host a weekly food truck rally every Wednesday (opens at 4 p.m.). August 3, 2022-4pm.
WYSH AM 1380
3 OR firefighters now certified as Paramedics
Three Oak Ridge Fire Department firefighters completed Paramedic school at Roane State Community College last week. Ryan Fraser, Sandra Sila-Massengill, and Chad Linthicum persevered through three semesters of classroom lecture, skills lab instruction, and clinical internship to be eligible to challenge the licensure test. “The Oak Ridge community just got...
wvlt.tv
Tank the tiny horse visits residents at senior living facility
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A tiny horse named “Tank” is bringing smiles to the people living at Courtyard Senior Living in Knoxville. Tiny Tank, as his owner calls him, lives in Clinton and suffers from Cushing’s disease. When he is feeling well, he ventures out to different community spots to say hi.
wvlt.tv
Thousands of Knoxville residents without power following storms
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Storms in west and north Knoxville took out power on Saturday evening. As of 5:42 p.m., 7,202 residents were without power, according to the Knoxville Utilities Board’s outage map. The map reported that the estimated restoration time would be around 7:00 p.m. for all of the current outages.
Anderson County teacher inspiring others to pay it forward
As kids head back to school, teachers face expensive school supplies. So many teachers have created Amazon wish lists to ask the community for support.
WATE
Knoxville diner opens new Central Street location
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A staple eatery in the Knoxville community is continuing to expand its reach. The Diner at Twisters Shakes & Sundaes has opened up a brand new location at 2200 N. Central Street in North Knoxville. It replaces Rankin Restaurant which closed its doors earlier this year. The menu at Twisters Diner features options for breakfast, lunch, and dinner in addition to some sweet treats like ice cream cones, specialty sundaes and milkshakes. The other two Twisters Diner locations are 7237 Tazewell Pike in Corryton and 5831 Washington Pike in Knoxville.
1450wlaf.com
Big changes in local political races
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Thursday’s election saw several upsets with big turnovers in multiple races. Campbell County has a new mayor, new sheriff, new General Sessions Judge and several new commissioners, as well as changes in the County Clerk and Register of Deeds office. The 8th Judicial District Criminal Court Judge’s race was won by Campbell Countian Zack Walden. At the bottom of this story is the full 17-page report from Campbell County’s August 4 election.
‘Human waste issues’ close overnight camping at site in Cherokee National Forest
A site located in the Cherokee National Forest has been closed to overnight camping because of health and safety concerns from human waste, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
WATE
Over 2,000 truckloads of contaminated soil removed from Oak Ridge
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — After the demolition of the K-25 building there were over 2,000 truckloads of contaminated soil removed from the East Tennessee Technology Park. The Environmental Management has coordinated clean-up efforts after the U-shaped K-25 building was demolished a few years ago. After removing the slabs from the facilities, there were samples of soil that was contaminated and needed to be replaced.
wvlt.tv
Want to be a star? Applicants needed for movie being filmed at Dollywood
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you want to be in a movie, you may have your chance soon! Movie role submissions are being accepted for a Christmas movie being filmed at Dollywood for the next couple of months. Adult males and females are sought to portray audience members for a...
Great Smoky Mountains Rangers Find University of Tennessee Student Dead in National Park
The Knoxville, TN native was both an Eagle Scout and member of the National Guard before his death in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Tragedy marks the ending of a missing UT student, who was found in a remote area of the national park. The body of 23-year-old Tennessee National Guard and Eagle Scout alum Bryce Evans was located in a remote Smokies area near Balsam Mountain, North Carolina on Friday, August 5, 2022.
wvlt.tv
Mayors, sheriffs voted out of multiple East Tenn. counties
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new mayor and sheriff will be taking office in two East Tennessee counties after both incumbents were voted out Thursday night. The current Campbell County Mayor E.L. Morton will be replaced by Jack Lynch. Morton received 2,648 votes which fell short of the 3,691 votes for Lynch.
This Is Tennessee's Best College Town
Far & Wide compiled a list of the best college towns in America, including this spot in Tennessee.
wivk.com
There Are a Few Upsets as Election Results are Released
A new mayor and sheriff will be taking office in two East Tennessee counties after both incumbents are voted out. The current Campbell County Mayor E.L. Morton will be replaced by Jack Lynch. The sheriff will also be changing. Eddy Wayne Barton II received more votes than incumbent Robbie Goins,...
