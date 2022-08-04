ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roane County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
wivk.com

There Are a Few Upsets as Election Results are Released

A new mayor and sheriff will be taking office in two East Tennessee counties after both incumbents are voted out. The current Campbell County Mayor E.L. Morton will be replaced by Jack Lynch. The sheriff will also be changing. Eddy Wayne Barton II received more votes than incumbent Robbie Goins,...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
WATE

Proposal to grow Knoxville stadium tax district introduced

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A proposal has been introduced to help offset the rising cost of the Knoxville stadium project due to inflation. The new proposal would expand the Tax Increment Financing district to Harriet Tubman Street and Winona Street which is several blocks more than originally planned. On the other side of the stadium, the proposal also calls for expanding to East 5th Avenue and Summit Hill Drive.
KNOXVILLE, TN
1450wlaf.com

Big changes in local political races

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Thursday’s election saw several upsets with big turnovers in multiple races. Campbell County has a new mayor, new sheriff, new General Sessions Judge and several new commissioners, as well as changes in the County Clerk and Register of Deeds office. The 8th Judicial District Criminal Court Judge’s race was won by Campbell Countian Zack Walden. At the bottom of this story is the full 17-page report from Campbell County’s August 4 election.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Mayors, sheriffs voted out of multiple East Tenn. counties

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new mayor and sheriff will be taking office in two East Tennessee counties after both incumbents were voted out Thursday night. The current Campbell County Mayor E.L. Morton will be replaced by Jack Lynch. Morton received 2,648 votes which fell short of the 3,691 votes for Lynch.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Roane County, TN
Government
Campbell County, TN
Government
County
Anderson County, TN
Anderson County, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
County
Campbell County, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Elections
County
Roane County, TN
newstalk941.com

DeKalb, Warren Will See New Leadership After Thursday Election

Several Upper Cumberland Counties will see new leadership following Thursday’s election. Matt Adcock will serve as DeKalb County’s new County Mayor. He defeated challenger Mike Foster. Adcock said he calls the experience humbling. “I really think DeKalb County has some life-changing things here for our citizens, great opportunities...
DEKALB COUNTY, TN
hardknoxwire.com

Andrew Johnson Building to become hotel again

One of downtown Knoxville’s most enduring landmarks was sold early this week to a company that plans to return it to its original role as a high-rise hotel. The sale of the Andrew Johnson Building to Nashville-based BNA Associates for $6 million was finalized Monday, according to Knox County officials.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Thousands of Knoxville residents without power following storms

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Storms in west and north Knoxville took out power on Saturday evening. As of 5:42 p.m., 7,202 residents were without power, according to the Knoxville Utilities Board’s outage map. The map reported that the estimated restoration time would be around 7:00 p.m. for all of the current outages.
KNOXVILLE, TN
hardknoxwire.com

NEW: GOP, incumbents win big on Thursday

Republicans and incumbents won big in Knox County’s general election on Thursday, with few Democrats or independents making strong showings in the polls, according to preliminary returns. Two exceptions were to be found in the five closely watched Board of Education races, where Democrat Katherine Bike appeared to narrowly...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbb#Election Local#Cable Channel#Tv Online#Bbb Tv#Comcast Cable#Wysh
brianhornback.com

The Six Female Majority Knox County Commission Begins September 1, 2022

Last night with the election victories of Kim Frazier, Knox County Commission at Large Seat 11. Rhonda Lee, Knox County Commission, Seventh District and Gina Oster, Knox County Commission, Third District. Frazier, Lee and Oster’s service on September 1, 2022 they join County Commissioners Courtney Durrett, Dr. Dasha Lundy and Terry Hill who are beginning the third year of their four year terms, this creating a six female majority on the Knox County Commission.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Target purchases land in Sevierville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Is Sevier County getting its first Target? The popular department store chain paid for property in Sevierville, according to Sevier Economic Development Director Allen Newton. The store paid five million dollars for about 12 acres of property on Winfield Dunn Parkway, according to an article from...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

3 OR firefighters now certified as Paramedics

Three Oak Ridge Fire Department firefighters completed Paramedic school at Roane State Community College last week. Ryan Fraser, Sandra Sila-Massengill, and Chad Linthicum persevered through three semesters of classroom lecture, skills lab instruction, and clinical internship to be eligible to challenge the licensure test. “The Oak Ridge community just got...
OAK RIDGE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
newstalk987.com

Knox County Schools Announcing New Security Measure for this Upcoming School Year

Knox County Schools on Friday announced new security measures that are being implemented to enhance student safety in the 2022-23 academic year. At a news conference, Superintendent Dr. Jon Rysewyk and Security Division Chief Jason Periard said KCS has launched the “Safe Schools, Safe Students” initiative, a series of actions designed to provide a safe learning environment for students and staff.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Timothy Dennis Gowder

Timothy Dennis Gowder, dedicated husband, father, grandfather, and friend passed away on Friday July 29th, 2022. Tim was born to Dennis and Lillie Beulah Gowder on July 16th, 1947. He lived his early years in Hohenwald Tennessee where he graduated from Lewis County High School before attending The University of Tennessee in Knoxville. While there he was a member of the “Pride of the Southland” marching band, playing the tuba. After college he entered medical school at the University of Tennessee in Memphis where he received his formal training in Obstetrics and Gynecology. While there he was inducted into the Alpha Omega Alpha in the School of Medicine and Health Science for his academic achievements. He began his career as a physician in Oak Ridge Tennessee in 1976 and continued to practice medicine there until his retirement. He was a member of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology, the American College of Surgeons, and the Central Association of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. He was also a lifelong Mason, as was his father. Tim was an avid outdoorsman that enjoyed all the aspects offered in East Tennessee including hunting, camping, watersports, and motorcycling adventures.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

Great Smoky Mountains Rangers Find University of Tennessee Student Dead in National Park

The Knoxville, TN native was both an Eagle Scout and member of the National Guard before his death in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Tragedy marks the ending of a missing UT student, who was found in a remote area of the national park. The body of 23-year-old Tennessee National Guard and Eagle Scout alum Bryce Evans was located in a remote Smokies area near Balsam Mountain, North Carolina on Friday, August 5, 2022.
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy