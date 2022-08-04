Read on www.wyshradio.com
wivk.com
There Are a Few Upsets as Election Results are Released
A new mayor and sheriff will be taking office in two East Tennessee counties after both incumbents are voted out. The current Campbell County Mayor E.L. Morton will be replaced by Jack Lynch. The sheriff will also be changing. Eddy Wayne Barton II received more votes than incumbent Robbie Goins,...
WATE
Proposal to grow Knoxville stadium tax district introduced
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A proposal has been introduced to help offset the rising cost of the Knoxville stadium project due to inflation. The new proposal would expand the Tax Increment Financing district to Harriet Tubman Street and Winona Street which is several blocks more than originally planned. On the other side of the stadium, the proposal also calls for expanding to East 5th Avenue and Summit Hill Drive.
1450wlaf.com
Big changes in local political races
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Thursday’s election saw several upsets with big turnovers in multiple races. Campbell County has a new mayor, new sheriff, new General Sessions Judge and several new commissioners, as well as changes in the County Clerk and Register of Deeds office. The 8th Judicial District Criminal Court Judge’s race was won by Campbell Countian Zack Walden. At the bottom of this story is the full 17-page report from Campbell County’s August 4 election.
wvlt.tv
Mayors, sheriffs voted out of multiple East Tenn. counties
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new mayor and sheriff will be taking office in two East Tennessee counties after both incumbents were voted out Thursday night. The current Campbell County Mayor E.L. Morton will be replaced by Jack Lynch. Morton received 2,648 votes which fell short of the 3,691 votes for Lynch.
newstalk941.com
DeKalb, Warren Will See New Leadership After Thursday Election
Several Upper Cumberland Counties will see new leadership following Thursday’s election. Matt Adcock will serve as DeKalb County’s new County Mayor. He defeated challenger Mike Foster. Adcock said he calls the experience humbling. “I really think DeKalb County has some life-changing things here for our citizens, great opportunities...
hardknoxwire.com
Andrew Johnson Building to become hotel again
One of downtown Knoxville’s most enduring landmarks was sold early this week to a company that plans to return it to its original role as a high-rise hotel. The sale of the Andrew Johnson Building to Nashville-based BNA Associates for $6 million was finalized Monday, according to Knox County officials.
wvlt.tv
Thousands of Knoxville residents without power following storms
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Storms in west and north Knoxville took out power on Saturday evening. As of 5:42 p.m., 7,202 residents were without power, according to the Knoxville Utilities Board’s outage map. The map reported that the estimated restoration time would be around 7:00 p.m. for all of the current outages.
hardknoxwire.com
NEW: GOP, incumbents win big on Thursday
Republicans and incumbents won big in Knox County’s general election on Thursday, with few Democrats or independents making strong showings in the polls, according to preliminary returns. Two exceptions were to be found in the five closely watched Board of Education races, where Democrat Katherine Bike appeared to narrowly...
Farragut Mayor: Topgolf ribbon-cutting ceremony happening next week
Officials are holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Topgolf facility in West Knox County next week, according to Town of Farragut Mayor Ron Williams.
brianhornback.com
The Six Female Majority Knox County Commission Begins September 1, 2022
Last night with the election victories of Kim Frazier, Knox County Commission at Large Seat 11. Rhonda Lee, Knox County Commission, Seventh District and Gina Oster, Knox County Commission, Third District. Frazier, Lee and Oster’s service on September 1, 2022 they join County Commissioners Courtney Durrett, Dr. Dasha Lundy and Terry Hill who are beginning the third year of their four year terms, this creating a six female majority on the Knox County Commission.
wvlt.tv
Target purchases land in Sevierville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Is Sevier County getting its first Target? The popular department store chain paid for property in Sevierville, according to Sevier Economic Development Director Allen Newton. The store paid five million dollars for about 12 acres of property on Winfield Dunn Parkway, according to an article from...
WYSH AM 1380
3 OR firefighters now certified as Paramedics
Three Oak Ridge Fire Department firefighters completed Paramedic school at Roane State Community College last week. Ryan Fraser, Sandra Sila-Massengill, and Chad Linthicum persevered through three semesters of classroom lecture, skills lab instruction, and clinical internship to be eligible to challenge the licensure test. “The Oak Ridge community just got...
‘Potential slope failure’ in Campbell County leads to TDOT action
Road crews with the Tennessee Department of Transportation are in Campbell County Thursday in response to "a potential slope failure" along northbound Interstate 75 near the Tennessee-Kentucky state line.
This Is Tennessee's Best College Town
Far & Wide compiled a list of the best college towns in America, including this spot in Tennessee.
newstalk987.com
Knox County Schools Announcing New Security Measure for this Upcoming School Year
Knox County Schools on Friday announced new security measures that are being implemented to enhance student safety in the 2022-23 academic year. At a news conference, Superintendent Dr. Jon Rysewyk and Security Division Chief Jason Periard said KCS has launched the “Safe Schools, Safe Students” initiative, a series of actions designed to provide a safe learning environment for students and staff.
Section of Tazewell Pike set for brief closure on Friday
Knoxville Utilities Board crews plan to reduce the short section of Tazewell Pike Lane to one alternating lane of traffic between Carter Road and Atkins Road.
WTVCFOX
Wamp siblings win; Youngest-ever Hamilton Co. Mayor, first female Hamilton Co. D.A.
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — An entire family brimming with ear-to-ear smiles, the Wamps took home historic victories Thursday night. Voters chose Weston Wamp to be Hamilton County's newest mayor, the youngest person to hold the office. Coty Wamp likewise made history, becoming Hamilton County's first female district attorney. Additionally,...
WYSH AM 1380
Timothy Dennis Gowder
Timothy Dennis Gowder, dedicated husband, father, grandfather, and friend passed away on Friday July 29th, 2022. Tim was born to Dennis and Lillie Beulah Gowder on July 16th, 1947. He lived his early years in Hohenwald Tennessee where he graduated from Lewis County High School before attending The University of Tennessee in Knoxville. While there he was a member of the “Pride of the Southland” marching band, playing the tuba. After college he entered medical school at the University of Tennessee in Memphis where he received his formal training in Obstetrics and Gynecology. While there he was inducted into the Alpha Omega Alpha in the School of Medicine and Health Science for his academic achievements. He began his career as a physician in Oak Ridge Tennessee in 1976 and continued to practice medicine there until his retirement. He was a member of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology, the American College of Surgeons, and the Central Association of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. He was also a lifelong Mason, as was his father. Tim was an avid outdoorsman that enjoyed all the aspects offered in East Tennessee including hunting, camping, watersports, and motorcycling adventures.
my40.tv
Vehicle of missing Tennessee man found parked at remote trailhead in GSMNP
GREAT SMOKY MOUNTAINS NP, N.C. (WLOS) — The family of a missing Tennessee man told News 13 that his vehicle was found in a remote part of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park Thursday evening, Aug. 4. Bryce Evans' 2017 grey Nissan Altima was found at a hiking trailhead...
Great Smoky Mountains Rangers Find University of Tennessee Student Dead in National Park
The Knoxville, TN native was both an Eagle Scout and member of the National Guard before his death in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Tragedy marks the ending of a missing UT student, who was found in a remote area of the national park. The body of 23-year-old Tennessee National Guard and Eagle Scout alum Bryce Evans was located in a remote Smokies area near Balsam Mountain, North Carolina on Friday, August 5, 2022.
