St. Petersburg could put business tax breaks on ballot amid rent control pleas

By Colleen Wright
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 2 days ago
Kailey Asbury, 28 of Tampa listens in as speakers talk to the citizens protesting high rents gather across the street of City Hall during an emergency sleep-in protest organized by the St. Pete Tenants Union on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022 in St. Petersburg. [ LUIS SANTANA | Times ]

ST. PETERSBURG — The way protesters who spent the night sleeping among bugs and humidity across from City Hall see it, the St. Petersburg City Council will decide Thursday whom to give a break: businesses, or residents facing unprecedented rent hikes in an increasingly unaffordable city.

Protesters hope the council will move to put another referendum question regarding rent control on the November general election ballot by the Pinellas County Supervisor of Election’s Aug. 16 deadline. They want voters to decide on rent control, which the city explored earlier this year. Officials decided against pursuing rent control fearing lawsuits, loopholes and backlash from the state.

“I think it’s an interesting time because you have staff exercising the referendum for tax breaks for businesses,” said Jabaar Edmond, a community activist from the Childs Park neighborhood who was among the protesters who slept outside. “While we ask for an emergency, it’s like we’re talking French.”

The City Council will hold votes on whether to put four amendments on the ballot: reviving business tax breaks that narrowly failed last year, allowing the expansion of the Dali Museum, moving municipal elections to even-number years in line with state and national elections and redistricting.

Council member Deborah Figgs-Sanders wants to discuss “creative options to initialize rental stabilization opportunities to effectively reduce the possibility of families threatened by homelessness” to the Youth and Family Services Committee committee.

That committee, which includes council members Figgs-Sanders, Richie Floyd, Lisa Wheeler-Bowman and Copley Gerdes, may be more friendly to rent control than when Floyd pushed rent control in the Housing, Land Use and Transportation committee in February. That committee, with council chair Gina Driscoll, Brandi Gabbard and Ed Montanari, voted 3-1 against advancing a “statement of belief” to the entire City Council that the city has a housing emergency.

Before Thursday’s council meeting, Figgs-Sanders said, “I want to get it where we as a city can be progressive, proactive, but provide something that is sustainable, attainable in a shorter amount of time.”

St. Petersburg introduced the discussion on rent control among Tampa Bay area city governments. Yet it was the Tampa City Council that moved forward last week with a plan to let residents decide whether the city should declare a housing emergency.

This is how installing rent control would work: City Council would have to declare a housing state of emergency, the definition of which city attorneys said was open to interpretation. Their analysis found that a housing emergency was used in the context of war, particularly World War II, when rent control was enacted in several places to help with the war effort.

A referendum would be put to voters, likely on the November ballot. If approved, it would expire in one year and could only be renewed with another referendum. It also wouldn’t be imposed on second homes, seasonal or tourist units or residential “luxury apartment buildings,” defined as buildings in which average rent in 1977 was $250 per month.

In today’s world, that could mean a rent of $1,150. The city could argue that adjustments would have to be made to further account for inflation. The statute outlining rent control also specifies that the burden of proof lies with the city rather than the lawsuit’s plaintiff, which is unusual.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Axios Tampa Bay

Florida officials speak out after state attorney Andrew Warren suspended

"Does my vote not count?" a sign read outside at a protest outside the Hillsborough County Courthouse Thursday evening. The question echoed throughout Tampa Bay, and Democrat politicians voiced their outrage. "​​What's next after this if we roll over?" Hillsborough County Commissioner Mariella Smith asked the crowd."This is our January 6 moment," Commissioner Pat Kemp added.State Rep. Fentrice Driskell told Axios she hopes the action mobilizes voters ahead of the Aug. 23 primary. Not just Democrats, but, "anyone who cares about government institutions and keeping people in power in check."Between the lines: After watching Warren's ousting, some were afraid to...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

City refines agreement with The Dali for expansion

The newly revised agreement between The Dali Museum and the city will go before voters this November. The St. Petersburg City Council unanimously voted on Thursday to move forward with the amended agreement, which now includes additional language protecting Bill Edwards’ Big 3 Entertainment company, which operates The Mahaffey Theater, to the potential impacts of The Dali’s expansion.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Bay News 9

Tampa Bay Business Journal: The Deuces in St. Petersburg is finally on the cusp of evolution

St. Petersburg’s 22nd Street South, nicknamed The Deuces, has spent decades trying to rediscover its identity. The 22nd Street corridor south of First Avenue South is a mix of vacant parcels interspersed with businesses like 3 Daughters Brewing, indoor hydroponic farm Brick Street Farms and the Morean Center for Clay, the largest pottery studio in the Southeastern U.S.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Beach Beacon

Around Town: South Pinellas news briefs

ST. PETERSBURG — HCA Florida Northside Hospital has received the American Heart Association’s “Get With The Guidelines - Heart Failure Gold Plus with Target: Heart Failure Honor Roll and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll” quality achievement award for its commitment to improving outcomes for patients with heart failure.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
thegabber.com

St. Pete’s Jim Large Named Florida Fire Chief of the Year

St. Petersburg Fire Rescue Chief Jim Large has been honored at 2022 Fire Chief of the Year by a statewide public safety group. The Florida Fire Chiefs Association honored Large with the award last month, citing the chief’s leadership, integrity, and service. Large received the award at an event last month.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa Bay Times

From Disney to Andrew Warren, DeSantis shows taste for power — and a fight

TAMPA — Gov. Ron DeSantis railed against what he described as rogue prosecutors — while Andrew Warren sat stone-faced. At the time of the February speech, delivered to a luncheon crowd at the Florida State Fair in Tampa, the governor’s remarks were simply recycled talking points directed at officials in other states. DeSantis drew a contrast to how he said the “Free State of Florida” had greater respect for law and order. Warren, Hillsborough’s state attorney, along with other Tampa Bay officials, sat at banquet tables on either side of DeSantis’ lectern.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

