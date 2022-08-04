St. Petersburg could put business tax breaks on ballot amid rent control pleas

Kailey Asbury, 28 of Tampa listens in as speakers talk to the citizens protesting high rents gather across the street of City Hall during an emergency sleep-in protest organized by the St. Pete Tenants Union on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022 in St. Petersburg. [ LUIS SANTANA | Times ]

ST. PETERSBURG — The way protesters who spent the night sleeping among bugs and humidity across from City Hall see it, the St. Petersburg City Council will decide Thursday whom to give a break: businesses, or residents facing unprecedented rent hikes in an increasingly unaffordable city.

Protesters hope the council will move to put another referendum question regarding rent control on the November general election ballot by the Pinellas County Supervisor of Election’s Aug. 16 deadline. They want voters to decide on rent control, which the city explored earlier this year. Officials decided against pursuing rent control fearing lawsuits, loopholes and backlash from the state.

“I think it’s an interesting time because you have staff exercising the referendum for tax breaks for businesses,” said Jabaar Edmond, a community activist from the Childs Park neighborhood who was among the protesters who slept outside. “While we ask for an emergency, it’s like we’re talking French.”

The City Council will hold votes on whether to put four amendments on the ballot: reviving business tax breaks that narrowly failed last year, allowing the expansion of the Dali Museum, moving municipal elections to even-number years in line with state and national elections and redistricting.

Council member Deborah Figgs-Sanders wants to discuss “creative options to initialize rental stabilization opportunities to effectively reduce the possibility of families threatened by homelessness” to the Youth and Family Services Committee committee.

That committee, which includes council members Figgs-Sanders, Richie Floyd, Lisa Wheeler-Bowman and Copley Gerdes, may be more friendly to rent control than when Floyd pushed rent control in the Housing, Land Use and Transportation committee in February. That committee, with council chair Gina Driscoll, Brandi Gabbard and Ed Montanari, voted 3-1 against advancing a “statement of belief” to the entire City Council that the city has a housing emergency.

Before Thursday’s council meeting, Figgs-Sanders said, “I want to get it where we as a city can be progressive, proactive, but provide something that is sustainable, attainable in a shorter amount of time.”

St. Petersburg introduced the discussion on rent control among Tampa Bay area city governments. Yet it was the Tampa City Council that moved forward last week with a plan to let residents decide whether the city should declare a housing emergency.

This is how installing rent control would work: City Council would have to declare a housing state of emergency, the definition of which city attorneys said was open to interpretation. Their analysis found that a housing emergency was used in the context of war, particularly World War II, when rent control was enacted in several places to help with the war effort.

A referendum would be put to voters, likely on the November ballot. If approved, it would expire in one year and could only be renewed with another referendum. It also wouldn’t be imposed on second homes, seasonal or tourist units or residential “luxury apartment buildings,” defined as buildings in which average rent in 1977 was $250 per month.

In today’s world, that could mean a rent of $1,150. The city could argue that adjustments would have to be made to further account for inflation. The statute outlining rent control also specifies that the burden of proof lies with the city rather than the lawsuit’s plaintiff, which is unusual.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.