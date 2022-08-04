ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Doctor critical of lax COVID rules wins Tenn. Dem gov race

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jason Martin, a Nashville doctor critical of Republican Gov. Bill Lee’s hands-off approach to the COVID-19 pandemic, won the Democratic nomination for governor Friday and will face Lee in November. Martin, a first-time political candidate, defeated Memphis attorney and City Councilman JB Smiley Jr. by a thin margin, with advocate Carnita Atwater finishing a distant third. Both Smiley and Atwater would have been the state’s first Black gubernatorial nominee if either had won. “We hear your message loud and clear. You’re upset that Bill Lee has failed you,” Martin said late Thursday, declaring victory before the race was called as he held a narrow lead in the vote count. “He stood on the sidelines while 27,000 of our fellow Tennesseans died during the last couple of years,” Martin added, referring to the number of COVID-19 deaths in the state.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
WYSH AM 1380

Hargett reminds citizens of Election Day tools

On Election Day, which is today (August 4th) Tennessee voters have two convenient and secure ways to contact the Secretary of State’s Division of Elections the toll-free Official Election Day Hotline and the new Text to Report Voter Fraud system. To use the Text to Report Voter Fraud system,...
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Tennessee Department of Safety reminds residents of ID requirement change

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security is reminding Tennesseans federal identification requirements change in nine months. On May 3, all persons must have a REAL ID licenses to access certain federal facilities, military bases and board commercial flights within the United States, according to the safety department.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tre Hargett
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scams#Charitable Organizations#Fraud#Sec#Tn Sos#State
WJHL

Transgender child sues over Tennessee school bathroom law

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A transgender child and her parents are suing the Tennessee Department of Education over a law that prohibits transgender students and staff from using school bathrooms or locker rooms that match their gender identities. The suit was filed Thursday in federal court in Nashville by a student identified only as D.H. […]
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Advocate Andy

Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction Act

Southern Christian Coalition points to "Christian values" in climate, healthcare effort. Pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition are calling on Tennessee Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty to support President Biden's "Inflation Reduction Act," a legislative effort designed to address issues around climate change and healthcare by using tax policy to fund key budget priorities.
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy