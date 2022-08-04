Read on www.wyshradio.com
Related
Attorney General warns of scam targeting businesses in Tennessee
Business owners should be aware of a scam that's resurfaced in Tennessee targeting businesses with a deceptive mailer.
Spring Hill-based company charged in Medicare fraud scheme
The owner and CEO of Crestar Labs, LLC was charged Friday with aiding and abetting a Medicare billing scheme centered around genetic testing in cancer patients.
Alabama Dollar Generals Are Dangerous For Customers And Employees
Dollar General stores Are popping up everywhere. Don't get me wrong I love the Dollar General as much as the next guy, But how close do they really have to be. In this case, it's less than an eighth of a mile. My only problem with that is that I...
Doctor critical of lax COVID rules wins Tenn. Dem gov race
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jason Martin, a Nashville doctor critical of Republican Gov. Bill Lee’s hands-off approach to the COVID-19 pandemic, won the Democratic nomination for governor Friday and will face Lee in November. Martin, a first-time political candidate, defeated Memphis attorney and City Councilman JB Smiley Jr. by a thin margin, with advocate Carnita Atwater finishing a distant third. Both Smiley and Atwater would have been the state’s first Black gubernatorial nominee if either had won. “We hear your message loud and clear. You’re upset that Bill Lee has failed you,” Martin said late Thursday, declaring victory before the race was called as he held a narrow lead in the vote count. “He stood on the sidelines while 27,000 of our fellow Tennesseans died during the last couple of years,” Martin added, referring to the number of COVID-19 deaths in the state.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WYSH AM 1380
Hargett reminds citizens of Election Day tools
On Election Day, which is today (August 4th) Tennessee voters have two convenient and secure ways to contact the Secretary of State’s Division of Elections the toll-free Official Election Day Hotline and the new Text to Report Voter Fraud system. To use the Text to Report Voter Fraud system,...
Tennessee rolls out new text option to report voter fraud
Text ‘TN’ to 45995 and you’ll receive a link that sends you to the Tennessee voter fraud text hotline. It's the latest measure in the fight against voter fraud.
Former Highway Patrol commander, TBI director Larry Wallace passes away
Larry Wallace, the only person to ever head both the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the TBI, passed away Saturday afternoon at his McMinn County home after a short battle with cancer.
WSMV
Tennessee Department of Safety reminds residents of ID requirement change
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security is reminding Tennesseans federal identification requirements change in nine months. On May 3, all persons must have a REAL ID licenses to access certain federal facilities, military bases and board commercial flights within the United States, according to the safety department.
RELATED PEOPLE
AP: Nashville doctor wins Democratic nomination for governor, narrowly defeating Memphis City Councilman JB Smiley Jr.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Jason Martin, a Nashville doctor critical of Republican Gov. Bill Lee’s hands-off approach to the COVID-19 pandemic, won the Democratic nomination for governor Friday and will face Lee in November. Martin, a first-time political candidate, defeated Memphis attorney and City Councilman JB Smiley Jr. by...
Murfreesboro man sentenced for role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
A man from Middle Tennessee was sentenced Friday for taking part in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Cities with the most expensive homes in Tennessee
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Tennessee using data from Zillow.
wpln.org
Tennessee’s anti-trans bathroom law is going back to court with new challengers
A national LGBT organization is taking a second shot at challenging Tennessee’s anti-trans bathroom law. The Human Rights Campaign is suing the state again, more than a month after dismissing their first lawsuit. The HRC originally filed the lawsuit on behalf of two Wilson County families. Under state law,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Transgender child sues over Tennessee school bathroom law
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A transgender child and her parents are suing the Tennessee Department of Education over a law that prohibits transgender students and staff from using school bathrooms or locker rooms that match their gender identities. The suit was filed Thursday in federal court in Nashville by a student identified only as D.H. […]
cbs4indy.com
Woman arrested, accused of using 15-month-old in gas scam in Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee
STEWART COUNTY, Tenn. — Police in Tennessee accused a woman of using her 15-month-old child to deceive people in Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee into giving her money. The Stewart County Sheriff’s Office says Shelecia Craig would pull over on the side of the road and pretend to be out of gas.
A new political reality in Nashville? Tennessee District 5 might change
As Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles emerged victorious in the Republican primary for Tennessee's 5th congressional district Thursday night, so too emerged a likely new political reality.
Tennessee Election Results: August 4, 2022
Find up-to-the-minute election results from the August 4 Tennessee primary election and the Middle TN county general elections.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSMV
Democratic nominee for Tennessee Gov. faces uphill battle against Gov. Bill Lee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Friday morning, The Associated Press called the race for Jason Martin in the democratic primary for Governor race and named him the Democratic nominee to run against Tennessee Governor Bill Lee in the Fall. The democratic primary race was competitive and close, ending within about...
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction Act
Southern Christian Coalition points to "Christian values" in climate, healthcare effort. Pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition are calling on Tennessee Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty to support President Biden's "Inflation Reduction Act," a legislative effort designed to address issues around climate change and healthcare by using tax policy to fund key budget priorities.
wpln.org
Abortion wasn’t on the ballot in Tennessee, but it was on the minds of voters
After waiting in line for more than an hour, Jacqueline Smith voted at a recreation center in Spring Hill with one thing on her mind — Tennessee’s fleeting abortion access. Smith wants to unseat Gov. Bill Lee, who pushed through the state’s abortion ban kicking in later this...
Comments / 0