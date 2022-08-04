ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Man shot while inside Atlanta apartment as gunfire erupts outside

WSB Radio
 2 days ago
Man shot from outside his Atlanta apartment (WSB-TV)

ATLANTA — An Atlanta man is recovering after being shot when shots were fired outside of his apartment.

Police say the man was inside his apartment when someone started shooting in the parking lot of The Villages at Carver off of Pryor Road in southwest Atlanta.

Officers were called to the complex around 2:15 a.m. Thursday morning.

Channel 2′s Darryn Moore was at the complex after the shooting. He counted at least 40 shell casings littering the parking lot.

The victim, whose identity has not been released, was shot in the leg and is expected to survive. The man’s sister was also in the apartment during the shooting, but was not hurt.

A witness told Moore that he heard the gunshots and then saw four people with guns running from the parking lot before getting into a car and speeding off.

The apartment complex is gated, but the gate was open.

Police have not released any details on possible suspects or motives.

Atlanta, GA
