ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

'First of several': Salt Lake police announce new substation in embattled Ballpark area

By Matthew Jacobson, Daniel Woodruff, KUTV
kjzz.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on kjzz.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSLTV

Flash flood advisory for Salt Lake, Davis County

SALT LAKE CITY — The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for areas in Salt Lake and Davis Counties Saturday afternoon. The advisory is expected to last until 5:15 p.m. on Saturday. Areas like Bountiful are offering sandbags for residents that need them. UTA also reports that...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

New development divides residents, business owners on Ogden's historic 25th Street

OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — The construction of a new mixed-use development along Ogden’s historic 25th street has led to disagreement among established business owners. “I think it’s good for us,” said Janet Kendrick, owner of Four Sisters Furniture & Custom Framing. “I know there’s been some controversy about it, but I think it’s good for the street. I think what brings people here is good for the street and that’s what we need.”
OGDEN, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
upr.org

SLC mayoral race, alleged police intimidation and more on Behind the Headlines

Saying that the current mayor “has totally failed,” Rocky Anderson says he’s running for Salt Lake City Mayor again in 2023. A new lawsuit says Utah police intimidated animal-rights activists and violated their free speech rights. Bristlecone pines — the world’s most long-lived organisms — are being killed by beetle infestations. And new subdivisions take the place of well established orchards in northern Utah — upending longstanding traditions.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erin Mendenhall
Person
Michelle Goldberg
ABC4

UTA: Several closures due to police activity

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – At this time 1700 South Main Street to 300 West is closed off while officers work to clear up an incident that was thought to involve a hazardous or suspicious item. Detective Ruff with the Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) confirmed to ABC4 that the object in question was […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Raising Cane’s expands to Midvale, hiring 130+ employees

MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers is expanding to Midvale, with the location set to open in early September at 890 East Fort Union Boulevard.  Representatives say that the chain’s Midvale restaurant will feature the new Raising Cane’s Restaurant design, “which provides a faster, more convenient experience for guests.” The venue will feature […]
MIDVALE, UT
ABC4

Target shooting temporarily banned in these Utah wildlife areas

UTAH (ABC4) – A temporary ban on target shooting has been activated on 25 Utah wildlife areas due to continuing wildfire concerns. The Utah Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) says temporary restrictions on recreational target shooting with a firearm will be effective beginning Friday.  DWR hopes the ban will decrease the risk of wildfires being […]
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Crime#Ballpark
West Jordan Journal

West Jordan budget from the inside out

The big news is that West Jordan City Council is hosting a Truth in Taxation meeting on Aug. 6. The proposed tax rate change would bring about $1 million more to the General Fund. Most of that money will go to increased salaries for public safety and city employees, in...
WEST JORDAN, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KSLTV

Caution: Strong weather takes Utah into the weekend

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah heads into the weekend with some potentially wild — and even dangerous — weather on the horizon. The National Weather Service’s Salt Lake City office warns of potential flooding in many of the state’s recreation areas Friday and Saturday with some strong thunderstorms in northern Utah expected Friday night.
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy