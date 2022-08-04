'First of several': Salt Lake police announce new substation in embattled Ballpark area

Read on kjzz.com
Tesla Involved In a Fatal Motorcycle Accident While Using Autopilot In UtahAbdul GhaniSalt Lake City, UT
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Big Band Tuesdays at The Gallivan Center in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Utah Set To Experience Record High TemperaturesBlogging TimeUtah State
Filipino Americans Put On A Show At Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
ksl.com
Salt Lake hopes new police substation will be a home run, but will it knock crime out of Ballpark?
SALT LAKE CITY — Police spent about a year searching for the right location for a new substation aimed at combatting the rising crime in the Ballpark neighborhood, according to Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown. As the search continued, it became increasingly clear that there is no...
KUTV
Man uses stolen excavator to rip up Salt Lake store parking lot, police say
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A man was arrested after police said he stole an excavator, drove nearly a mile down the street, and started ripping up the ground at a grocery store parking lot in Salt Lake City. The incident happened just after noon Saturday, according to Salt...
KSLTV
Flash flood advisory for Salt Lake, Davis County
SALT LAKE CITY — The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for areas in Salt Lake and Davis Counties Saturday afternoon. The advisory is expected to last until 5:15 p.m. on Saturday. Areas like Bountiful are offering sandbags for residents that need them. UTA also reports that...
kjzz.com
New development divides residents, business owners on Ogden's historic 25th Street
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — The construction of a new mixed-use development along Ogden’s historic 25th street has led to disagreement among established business owners. “I think it’s good for us,” said Janet Kendrick, owner of Four Sisters Furniture & Custom Framing. “I know there’s been some controversy about it, but I think it’s good for the street. I think what brings people here is good for the street and that’s what we need.”
kjzz.com
Cities facing crossing guard shortage despite school starting in 10 days
DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — Students in Draper have just over a week until the start of classes, but there are still not enough crossing guards in the city—six are still needed. For Dana Sevy, a mom who lives in Pleasant Grove, said the crossing guard that helps her children makes all the difference.
kjzz.com
South Salt Lake police asking for public's help in catching porch pirate
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (KUTV) — South Salt Lake police are asking for the public's help in catching a porch pirate. Police said the video in question happened just before 3 p.m. Friday. They said the victim's ring camera system captured the video of the suspect taking the package...
ksl.com
Rocky Anderson says he wants to run for Salt Lake City mayor again in 2023
SALT LAKE CITY — Rocky Anderson left office as mayor of Salt Lake City as his second term ended at the end of 2008. Now, nearly 15 years later, he wants another crack at the helm of Utah's capital city, saying he's fed up with how the city is run today.
upr.org
SLC mayoral race, alleged police intimidation and more on Behind the Headlines
Saying that the current mayor “has totally failed,” Rocky Anderson says he’s running for Salt Lake City Mayor again in 2023. A new lawsuit says Utah police intimidated animal-rights activists and violated their free speech rights. Bristlecone pines — the world’s most long-lived organisms — are being killed by beetle infestations. And new subdivisions take the place of well established orchards in northern Utah — upending longstanding traditions.
Gephardt Daily
Officials ID man killed in Salt Lake City motorcycle-SUV crash as former UFA firefighter, paramedic
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 4, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Police have released the name of a motorcyclist killed Wednesday morning when his bike collided with an SUV. “The man who died in this crash is being identified as David Alexander Kluger,” an SLCPD statement says....
UTA: Several closures due to police activity
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – At this time 1700 South Main Street to 300 West is closed off while officers work to clear up an incident that was thought to involve a hazardous or suspicious item. Detective Ruff with the Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) confirmed to ABC4 that the object in question was […]
Raising Cane’s expands to Midvale, hiring 130+ employees
MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers is expanding to Midvale, with the location set to open in early September at 890 East Fort Union Boulevard. Representatives say that the chain’s Midvale restaurant will feature the new Raising Cane’s Restaurant design, “which provides a faster, more convenient experience for guests.” The venue will feature […]
Target shooting temporarily banned in these Utah wildlife areas
UTAH (ABC4) – A temporary ban on target shooting has been activated on 25 Utah wildlife areas due to continuing wildfire concerns. The Utah Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) says temporary restrictions on recreational target shooting with a firearm will be effective beginning Friday. DWR hopes the ban will decrease the risk of wildfires being […]
DWR restricts recreational shooting throughout the state
SALT LAKE CITY — In response to Utah’s ongoing drought and wildfire concerns, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, in collaboration with the corresponding county sheriff’s departments, has temporarily restricted […]
kjzz.com
Utah family remembers firefighter who died in motorcycle crash
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Alex Kluger retired from the Unified Fire Authority in April after a 22-year career. This week, 49-year-old Kluger was killed in a motorcycle crash not far from his home in Salt Lake City’s Sugar House neighborhood. “He was a hero, he’s our hero....
West Jordan Journal
West Jordan budget from the inside out
The big news is that West Jordan City Council is hosting a Truth in Taxation meeting on Aug. 6. The proposed tax rate change would bring about $1 million more to the General Fund. Most of that money will go to increased salaries for public safety and city employees, in...
utahstories.com
Is There a Homeless Serial Killer on the Loose Who The Salt Lake City Police Department is Refusing to Investigate?
In Utah Stories’ ongoing interviews with unsheltered homeless individuals, we learned from two homeless people that up to several dozen homeless people have been murdered in the past eight months. Is this true?. As of Friday, July 27th, The SLCPD is refusing to speak about or provide any statements...
kjzz.com
Officials searching for missing man last seen around Murray post office
MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — The Murray Police Department has asked for the public's assistance in locating a man last seen around a post office. They said Victor Acosta Duran is approximately 5'10" and 174 lbs with green eyes and brown hair. He was last seen on Wednesday wearing a...
kjzz.com
Two Salt Lake County fugitives arrested in Nevada, connection with several burglaries
MESQUITE, Nev. (KUTV) — Two Salt Lake County fugitives were taken into custody in Nevada on Wednesday after discovering both were registered to a hotel room. According to Mesquite police, Erika Rochelle Vigil, 31 of Magna and Sherri Lee Vigil, 28, of Salt Lake were connected with eight different vehicle burglaries among other crimes.
Gephardt Daily
Motorcyclist dies after driving off Trappers Loop in Morgan County
MORGAN COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A motorcyclist who lost control of his bike Thursday on Trappers Loop died after being airlifted to an area hospital. At 3:30 p.m., the motorcycle was southbound on Trappers Loop near mile marker 6 when the rider left the road.
KSLTV
Caution: Strong weather takes Utah into the weekend
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah heads into the weekend with some potentially wild — and even dangerous — weather on the horizon. The National Weather Service’s Salt Lake City office warns of potential flooding in many of the state’s recreation areas Friday and Saturday with some strong thunderstorms in northern Utah expected Friday night.
