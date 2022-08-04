ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atascadero, CA

Two-day ‘mumble strip’ project on Highway 41 begins tomorrow

By News Staff
A-Town Daily News
A-Town Daily News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XfSsZ_0h4gW9D500

Delays should not exceed 10 minutes

– A mumble strip project will result in one-way traffic control on a one-quarter mile stretch of Highway 41 between Atascadero and Morro Bay on Thursday, Aug. 4 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. with striping taking place on Thursday, Aug. 11 from 8 p.m. until 1 a.m.

A mumble strip will be installed from east of Cerro Alto Road and west of the Halfway Station which includes a wave pattern ground into the pavement that decreases noise when vehicles travel across it. New striping will be installed next week.

Delays should not exceed 10 minutes. There will be one-way traffic control in addition to electronic message signs informing the public of the work.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down while driving through highway construction zones.

For traffic updates on other state highway projects in San Luis Obispo County, motorists can call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at (805) 549-3318 or visit the District 5 website at: https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5

Comments / 0

Related
The Paso Robles Press

Powerline Sparks Fire Near Lake Nacimiento

PASO ROBLES — CalFire SLO firefighters responded to a fire near Lake Nacimiento this afternoon, Aug. 5, causing a wide-ranged power outage. A fallen power line reported at Running Deer Ranch along Gage Irving Road sparked a fire around 1:30 p.m. The fallen power line sparked a fire and left hundreds of PG&E customers without power in north San Luis Obispo County.
PASO ROBLES, CA
kprl.com

Structure Fire in Paso 08.04.2022

Did you see all the smoke over the south end of Paso Robles late yesterday morning? Three units of a multifamily residential structure caught fire near second and Olive. At the scene of the fire yesterday, Battalion Chief Jay Enns tells KPRL six units were seriously damaged or destroyed. The Red Cross is working to find those displaced residents new places to live.
PASO ROBLES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Government
Atascadero, CA
Traffic
City
Atascadero, CA
County
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Morro Bay, CA
Traffic
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Traffic
Atascadero, CA
Government
City
Morro Bay, CA
Local
California Government
Morro Bay, CA
Government
Local
California Cars
Local
California Traffic
Paso Robles Daily News

City appoints new public works director

City has also established a new standalone utilities department. – The City of Paso Robles has appointed a new director of public works and has established a new utilities department. Freda Berman was selected to replace Christopher Alakel as Public Works Director after an internal recruitment. Alakel will head the...
PASO ROBLES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Control#One Way Traffic#Mumble#State Highway#Urban Construction
syvnews.com

Battery storage facility OK’d for Industrial Way in Santa Maria

Santa Maria will soon be home to a battery storage facility that can discharge 10 megawatts of electricity into the grid in four hours to meet demand during periods of peak use and be a load source when power generation exceeds demand. On Wednesday, the Santa Maria Planning Commission approved...
SANTA MARIA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
viatravelers.com

25 Best Things to Do in Solvang, California

Solvang is a little town with a charming European spirit located in the heart of California. It is a very special place influenced by Danish and Dutch settlers who arrived in that area hundreds of years ago. Therefore, if you want to transport yourself to Northern Europe through Danish architecture,...
SOLVANG, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Highway 101 Vehicle Rollover in Santa Maria

Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to a vehicle rollover on Highway 101 in Santa Maria Wednesday evening. At 6:59 p.m., crews responded to the northbound lanes, just south of Clark Ave. Upon arrival they discovered a single vehicle sedan that had rolled multiple times, approximately twenty feet off the roadway.
SANTA MARIA, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

District four supervisor race recount continues

Recount is being conducted to ascertain the accuracy of the first count showing Jimmy Paulding as the winner. – The recount of ballots in the recent primary election continues at the San Luis Obispo County Government Center. Called by citizen Darcia Stebbins of rural San Miguel, the recount of ballots in the recent 4th District Supervisor race will continue until all the ballots are sorted and counted.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Red Light Roundup 07/25 – 07/31/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. July 25, 2022. 02:47— Alain...
PASO ROBLES, CA
A-Town Daily News

A-Town Daily News

Atascadero, CA
656
Followers
1K+
Post
76K+
Views
ABOUT

The most comprehensive source of news in Atascadero, Calif. with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media.

 https://atowndailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy