Two-day ‘mumble strip’ project on Highway 41 begins tomorrow

– A mumble strip project will result in one-way traffic control on a one-quarter mile stretch of Highway 41 between Atascadero and Morro Bay on Thursday, Aug. 4 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. with striping taking place on Thursday, Aug. 11 from 8 p.m. until 1 a.m.

A mumble strip will be installed from east of Cerro Alto Road and west of the Halfway Station which includes a wave pattern ground into the pavement that decreases noise when vehicles travel across it. New striping will be installed next week.

Delays should not exceed 10 minutes. There will be one-way traffic control in addition to electronic message signs informing the public of the work.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down while driving through highway construction zones.

For traffic updates on other state highway projects in San Luis Obispo County, motorists can call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at (805) 549-3318 or visit the District 5 website at: https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5