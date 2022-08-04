Read on vermilioncountyfirst.com
Data Shows 1 Metro Area in Illinois has more jobs than pre COVID
Spoiler...it's not Chicago, so which of the metro areas in Illinois has actually now grown more jobs than it had back in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic began, and overall as a state how close is Illinois to getting jobs back to pre-pandemic levels?. According to data from the website...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Danville First Fridays Bash MORE than “Back to School”
An overflowing crowd populated Downtown Danville’s Vermilion Street between Seminary and North Friday evening. In addition to the crowd at the Public Library for the Foundations’s tent book sale and the long line for the STRANGER THINGS tour; families nearby on Vermilion were doing everything from shopping for back-to-school clothes to playing Danville Youth Hockey to keeping cool with a sprinkler truck from the Danville Fire Department. Numerous touch-a-truck vehicles were on hand as well, as well as another Friday of SUMMER SOUNDS music.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Vermilion Housing Authority Leader Jackie Vinson Running for Mayor of Danville
Vermilion Housing Authority Executive Director Jackie Vinson has announced her candidacy for Mayor of Danville in the spring of 2023 election. Vinson previously served as Director of the Metropolitan Planning Organization for the City of Danville under Former Mayor Scott Eisenhauer. Vinson says she is entering the mayor’s race at...
School supply kits at Boys & Girls club
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– The Don Moyer Boys & Girls Club is giving away goodies for back to school. School supply kits will be handed out for free on Saturday from 1-4 p.m. This is open to the entire community. Organizers said, “We can’t wait to see you!”
WCIA
The role of a veterinary pharmacist with the University of Illinois Veterinary Teaching Hospital
You may think you understand what a pharmacist does, but what about a pharmacist where the patients can range from a tiny parakeet to a 2,000-pound bull?. Lauren Forsythe earned a doctor of pharmacy degree from the University of Findlay, then completed her veterinary pharmacy residency at Purdue’s Veterinary Teaching Hospital. She worked as a veterinary clinical pharmacist at the University of California-Davis Veterinary Medical Hospital for three years before joining the University of Illinois in 2019 where she is a clinical assistant professor and the pharmacy service head.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Planning and Zoning Commission: Zoning Changes for Future Gaming Possibilities
The Danville Planning and Zoning Commission has taken action to prepare for something that could happen in the future. Should the State of Illinois open the door for additional gaming function licenses: such as in the categories of sports books or video gaming, or other new or expanded gaming activities; the city wants to have the zoning in place allowing Danville to, not be obligated to apply, but simply have the option to apply.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Danville to Permanently Host American Legion Golf Tournament
Illinois leaders of the American Legion have selected Danville to permanently host their annual state golf tournament. The announcement was made during the opening ceremony of this year’s tournament Saturday morning at Danville’s Harrison Park Golf Course. Fifty-four teams are participating this weekend at that golf course and the Turtle Run course.
Community Counts: Darrin Hightower’s 2nd Annual 100 Haircuts
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — With many kids anxiously awaiting to hear their alarm clocks ring again for school and the worries of a new year flooding their minds, parents are feeling much of the same. Only their big concerns are paying for new school supplies, clothes, haircuts and more. In Danville, scratch off haircuts. On […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Owen Nelson Community Center Open House 10-2; Saturday Aug 6th
A building once used for community activities is coming alive again this weekend. The Elmwood Community Playground and Civic Group is hosting a 10 AM to 2 PM open house Saturday, at the newly named Owen Nelson Community Center, 210 Victory Street in Danville. Speakers, games, and a light lunch are scheduled; and opportunities for the public to use this remodeled building will be discussed.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Vermilion County Health Department Honored for Innovation in Public Health
(Above) Margaret Jahn, NACCHO Board President; Vermilion County Public Health Administrator Douglas Toole, Amy Lacy, and NACCHO CEO Lori Tremmel Freeman. THE FOLLOWING IS A VERMILION COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT RELEASE. Local Health Department Program is One of Ten Nationwide to be Selected as the National Association of County and City...
chambanamoms.com
Farm Stands Selling Fresh Produce in Champaign-Urbana and Beyond
Delicious produce is being harvested all around the Champaign-Urbana area, so how can we get it onto our dinner tables?. It’s that time of the year when you hope your neighbor with the great vegetable garden goes out of town and asks you to “take care of things” in their absence. Or perhaps some oversized zucchini mysteriously appeared at your front door recently; just FYI, every Aug. 8 is National Sneak Some Zucchini onto your Neighbor’s Porch Day.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Vermilion County New MEDIUM for COVID Transmission; 30,762 New Cases Statewide in Past Week
THE FOLLOWING IS A VERMILION COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT RELEASE. First, The CDC is reporting that Vermilion County is now in Medium Transmission Rate for COVID. At the Medium Community Level, persons who are elderly or immunocompromised (at risk of severe outcomes) are advised to wear a mask in indoor public places. In addition, they should make sure to get up to date on their COVID-19 vaccines or get their 2nd booster, if eligible.
WAND TV
Coroner: Paris High School student killed in crash
EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A Paris High School student was killed in a crash. According to Edgar County Coroner, Brody F. Sanders, 16, died in a Saturday morning single vehicle crash in the 600 block of East Court Street in Paris. According to the coroner, the crash happened on...
MyWabashValley.com
Illinois Amish Heritage Center Steam Threshing Days
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (Good Day Live) – Steam Threshing Days will be held on August 5 and 6, 2022 at the Illinois Amish Heritage Center near Arthur, Illinois. Hours for the event are 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, August 5 and from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. CDT on Saturday, August 6, 2022.
whporadio.com
Iroquois County Sheriff's Police news 8/4/2022
N July 27 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Samuel Tutwiler, 21, of Harvey. According to police reports, Tutwiler was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging him with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. Tutwiler was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Danville Public Library’s STRANGER THINGS Tour Scores Big
Friday night’s “First Fridays” Back-to-School Bash in Downtown Danville was not only a major scene along Vermilion between Seminary and North, but also at the Danville Public Library. The Danville Library Foundation had their book sale outside under the tent; and the long line waiting to get into the library for the STRANGER THINGS tour passed right through the tent.
myradiolink.com
ISP Investigation Leads to Felony Charges in the Wake of Fatal Crash
CHAMPAIGN – The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) – Zone 5 conducted an in-depth investigation into the events leading up to a fatal traffic crash in Champaign County on June 12, 2022. This investigation resulted in the arrest of Justin T. Shields, a 21-year-old male of Rantoul, IL for Leaving the Scene of an Accident Involving a Death (Class 1 felony) and Aggravated Street Racing (Class 4 felony).
chambanamoms.com
Tire Collection Event Begins Thursday for Champaign County Residents
Residents of Champaign County can drop off passenger and small truck tires at a three-day tire collection event that begins Thursday. Tires — with or without rims, and 17 inches or less — can be dropped off at two locations: C-U Public Health District (201 W. Kenyon Road, Champaign, east parking lot) or Urbana Township Road District (2312 Perkins Road, Urbana, east parking lot).
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Friday Night’s Downtown Back-to-School Bash Includes Special Treat at Library
It’s a Friday evening of fun in Downtown Danville, as this month’s First Fridays event is the Back-to-School Bash. Vermilion will be closed from Seminary to North Street 5 to 9 PM Friday evening. The closing starts at Seminary because the Public Library is heavily involved; as they’ll have their “Stranger Things” exhibit. Assistant Director Jessica Augustson says, they’ll also be doing their Stranger Things fan event for a second night, 5 to 9 this Saturday.
Champaign Police arrest man in connection to early morning shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police gave more details about a shooting that left a man hurt Friday. In a news release, police officials said the shooting happened near North Prairie and West Church streets. When officers got there, they found a 28-year-old Urbana man shot in the leg. He was taken to the hospital […]
