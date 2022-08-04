ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

NewsTimes

Hugh Bailey: Anti-housing activists are sinking our state

To hear opponents of affordable housing talk, the state of Connecticut is on a building binge. Everywhere you turn, in this version of reality, giant structures are going up as new residents flock to our quaint little state, changing forever our treasured way of life. Sounds fun! We need a...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NewsTimes

With school about to begin, voucher foes aim to stop program

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Opponents to a contentious Tennessee school voucher program on Friday argued the state is acting in a “haphazard fashion” attempting to roll out the initiative ahead of the new school year as they asked a panel of judges to once again block the 2019 law from being implemented.
TENNESSEE STATE
NewsTimes

New curator hopes to broaden Alabama Music Hall of Fame

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (AP) — When Mickey Lollar walks through the Alabama Music Hall of Fame he senses more than a museum. He feels the history and story of Alabama. “So many people simply view the Alabama Music Hall of Fame as an induction and performance organization that also sports a supplemental museum branch,” said Lollar, the new curator at the museum. “It’s not simply just that, but also, equally so, a fully functioning museum with artifacts that mean just as much as those displayed from, say, the Mississippian, Middle Kingdom, and Imperial periods. How so? Because it all represents the history of humanity. Us.”
ALABAMA STATE
NewsTimes

Warrant: CT state police trooper attacked woman 40 times in past year

VERNON — The day after she accused Connecticut State Police Trooper Jaime Solis of hitting her so hard in the face, she needed 13 stitches to close the wound, the victim again talked to police, saying he attacked her about 40 times in the past year, according to the warrant for his latest arrest.
VERNON, CT

