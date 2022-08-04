Read on www.newstimes.com
Hugh Bailey: Anti-housing activists are sinking our state
To hear opponents of affordable housing talk, the state of Connecticut is on a building binge. Everywhere you turn, in this version of reality, giant structures are going up as new residents flock to our quaint little state, changing forever our treasured way of life. Sounds fun! We need a...
More and more Connecticut towns are beefing up school security. But will that really keep kids safe?
In the months since a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, a growing number of Connecticut school districts have moved to bolster security, in an attempt to prevent their students from becoming victims of similar tragedies. But as heightened security features such...
With school about to begin, voucher foes aim to stop program
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Opponents to a contentious Tennessee school voucher program on Friday argued the state is acting in a “haphazard fashion” attempting to roll out the initiative ahead of the new school year as they asked a panel of judges to once again block the 2019 law from being implemented.
CT’s Riko’s Pizza opens Florida restaurant, Fairfield location coming this fall
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Riko's Pizza, a staple for thin-crust, hot oil pizzas in southern Connecticut, recently opened its first location in Florida. The pizzeria announced Thursday that its new restaurant in Tequesta, near Jupiter, is now open at 560 North US Highway...
New curator hopes to broaden Alabama Music Hall of Fame
TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (AP) — When Mickey Lollar walks through the Alabama Music Hall of Fame he senses more than a museum. He feels the history and story of Alabama. “So many people simply view the Alabama Music Hall of Fame as an induction and performance organization that also sports a supplemental museum branch,” said Lollar, the new curator at the museum. “It’s not simply just that, but also, equally so, a fully functioning museum with artifacts that mean just as much as those displayed from, say, the Mississippian, Middle Kingdom, and Imperial periods. How so? Because it all represents the history of humanity. Us.”
How someone sold a Newtown property without the owner knowing, warrant shows
NEWTOWN — A Connecticut man was able to sell a lakefront property he didn’t own to an unsuspecting buyer because his name was strikingly similar to the rightful owner’s, investigators said in an arrest warrant. In a court filing, Newtown police allege that Edwin Robert Lewis III...
Warrant: CT state police trooper attacked woman 40 times in past year
VERNON — The day after she accused Connecticut State Police Trooper Jaime Solis of hitting her so hard in the face, she needed 13 stitches to close the wound, the victim again talked to police, saying he attacked her about 40 times in the past year, according to the warrant for his latest arrest.
