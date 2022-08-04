ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Donald Trump’s looming libel lawsuit: Why not launch it here, Mr. President?

By Marshall H. Tanick
MinnPost
MinnPost
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.minnpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Atlantic

What Donald Trump Got Out of His Divorce From Ivana

The funeral for the first wife of former President Donald Trump, Ivana, took place on a hot July day at St. Vincent Ferrer Roman Catholic Church on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, not far from the townhouse where she died at the age of 73. Her golden casket sat next to a large poster board of her 1992 Vanity Fair cover, which read Ivana Be a Star! The story, by Bob Colacello, chronicled the junketing and jet-setting that went along with Ivana’s effort to reinvent herself after her 1990 divorce from Donald.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Elections
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
City
Chanhassen, MN
MSNBC

Trump melts down as Fox News ignores him, features GOP voters ditching MAGAworld

Fox News is taking Trump out of the spotlight after bombshell January 6th evidence emerged. The New York Times reporting that Fox is "bypassing' Trump" in favor of showcasing other Republicans, effectively displacing him from his the news cycle. It comes as GOP voters tell Fox News they don’t want Trump in 2024.Aug. 2, 2022.
POTUS
Fox News

Washington Post's Jennifer Rubin suggests Republicans, Trump are turning US into a ‘banana republic’

Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin wrote an op-ed condemning the American political right for transforming the country into a "failed democracy." Rubin railed against commentators warning that Attorney General Merrick Garland indicting former President Trump for alleged charges could irreparably divide the country. "Nervous pundits warn that for the good...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah Palin
Person
Theodore Roosevelt
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Mike Lindell
Newsweek

Donald Trump 'Takes Back Over' Government in Four Months, Pastor Says

Reverend Shane Vaughn predicted that former President Donald Trump will be taking "back over" control of the government in four months, citing the upcoming midterm elections when Republicans are expected by many analysts to win back the House and possibly the Senate as well. Many Christian pastors and self-described prophets...
POTUS
Salon

Mike Pence can't be president. His devotion to Donald Trump will be his downfall

Poor Mike Pence. The former Republican vice president apparently thinks he has a chance to win the GOP nomination for president even after an angry mob of Republicans stormed the U.S. Capitol with the intention of hanging him for betraying their dear leader, Donald Trump. So Pence is running around the country making speeches in front of small audiences as if he has a snowball's chance in hell of winning a national election again when the sad fact is that he is a man without a constituency.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Trump livid as Fox News turns on MAGA -- No Trump speech or interviews on air at Fox

The tug-of-war within Fox News continues as the network ignores a Trump speech to air Ron DeSantis instead. Trump also has not even appeared for an interview on Fox since April 13, 2022. The former President hitting back and reportedly “tracking which hosts he can count on.” MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the devastating shift for Trump. Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson joins, adding: “Trump] sits in Mar-A-Lago and throws things at the walls every time he sees DeSantis on Fox, which is about every 35 seconds now. He is the guy Rupert [Murdoch] has picked…"Aug. 1, 2022.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Election State#Federal Court#Libel#Election Fraud#Cnn#The U S Supreme Court#Saudi Arabian
The Independent

Jan 6 hearings – live: Trump election probe in Georgia gets a win as Lindsey Graham ordered to testify

Former White House strategist Steve Bannon will testify before the January 6 committee, Rep Zoe Lofgren has revealed.Mr Bannon’s attorney has written to the committee stating his willingness to drop his opposition to the committee’s subpoena, Ms Lofgren told CNN on Sunday. Mr Bannon’s testimony will likely occur behind closed doors over the course of several hours, as was the case with previous witnesses called by the committee, according to the January 6 House committee member.The January 6 committee is set to hold two more hearings this week. It isn’t clear yet whether Thursday’s hearing will be held during the day or will...
GEORGIA STATE
MSNBC

'Monumental consequences': Why Trump is facing real legal trouble

MSNBC’s Zerlina Maxwell speaks to Jill Wine-Banks, who served as an assistant Watergate prosecutor, and Tim O'Brien, Senior Executive Editor for Bloomberg Opinion, about the news that former President Trump’s legal team has been having discussions with the Justice Department over issues of executive privilege as they investigate January 6th.Aug. 5, 2022.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NBC News

Former White House attorney Ty Cobb: ‘Big Lie has been good only for Trump’

Ty Cobb is no stranger to former President Donald Trump. An accomplished attorney with a signature handlebar mustache, Cobb served in the Trump White House from 2017-2018, where he led the internal response to special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation. Cobb proved to be an influential adviser during his...
POTUS
MinnPost

MinnPost

Minneapolis, MN
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
917K+
Views
ABOUT

MinnPost is a nonprofit, nonpartisan enterprise whose mission is to provide high-quality journalism for people who care about Minnesota.

 http://MinnPost.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy