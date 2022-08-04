Norfolk could see at least 85 high tide flood days a year by 2050, NOAA predicts

Read on www.13newsnow.com
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Virginia
Compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in Virginia using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Portsmouth aerial mosquito spraying to be conducted Monday
The Norfolk District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will do aerial spraying over federal properties on Craney Island, adjacent city properties, and the Churchland area in Portsmouth on August 8th between 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
CDC Map: Masks urged for 65 Virginia localities, Metro Richmond
Universal masking is now recommended for 65 localities in Virginia, and that once again includes parts of Metro Richmond, according to the COVID Community Levels from the CDC.
WAVY News 10
Preparing Trees for Hurricane Season
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Hurricane season is upon us. Are your trees ready and able to withstand hurricane force winds? David Smith from Smith’s Tree Care joined us with helpful advice on how to prepare your trees for the strong winds ahead. Smith’s Tree Care. (757) 969-1768.
Norfolk Naval Shipyard hosting hiring fair in Chesapeake
The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Chesapeake Conference Center, 700 Conference Center Drive.
The wealthiest person in Virginia lives in The Plains
elegant senior woman(Yakobchuk Olena/Adobe Stock Images) The richest woman in Virginia comes from a household name you've seen on the shelves of your favorites stores. That's right, she's an heiress to the Mars, Inc. candy fortune.
Stock up on these items for hurricane season during Virginia’s tax-free weekend
Don't miss your chance to stock up on these items for hurricane season during Virginia’s tax-free weekend.
2022 Back to School Guide: Start dates, changes and more
0 On Your Side wants to make sure you have the information you need regarding the first day of school, immunizations requirements, links to bus schedules and school calendars. We've compiled a city-by-city list with this information.
Norfolk high rise sells for $27.5 million
The Lafayette, an apartment tower in Norfolk, has sold for $27.5 million, according to Norfolk public records. Philadelphia-based PRG Real Estate Management Inc. purchased the property from Graycliff Capital Partners and Buligo Capital Partners; it is the company’s seventh apartment investment in Hampton Roads, according to Colliers, which brokered the sale. The Lafayette is in Norfolk’s Colonial Place neighborhood, at 4601 Mayflower Road.
As one ship departs Naval Station Norfolk for a new homeport across the Atlantic, another ship arrives
NORFOLK, Va. — As one U.S. Navy ship leaves for a new homeport, another is arriving for the first time. The guided-missile destroyer USS Bulkeley (DDG 84) is departing Naval Station Norfolk on Thursday and relocating to Rota, Spain. The port shifting is part of the Navy's long-term plan to rotate ships based in Rota to different areas.
Hampton Roads celebrates Coast Guard Day, Aug. 5
Local Coast Guard is celebrating their 232nd birthday by hosting the first annual Hampton Roads Area Coast Guard Festival.
3 Things to Do in Hampton Roads this weekend
Summer is coming to an end very soon! News 3 is working for you with 3 fun things you can do this weekend.
NC Gov. Roy Cooper gets an up-close look at Virginia's offshore wind energy
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper crossed state lines Thursday so he could see Dominion Energy's offshore wind project up close. The wind turbines sit 27 miles off the coast of Virginia. Cooper said he wants to see how they work since North Carolina is interested in expanding its own wind energy initiatives.
Coleman Bridge issues cause headaches for drivers
With a mechanical operation like the one at the Coleman Bridge, there are thousands of things that could go wrong. Two of them happened in late July.
Local nonprofit aims to tackle removal of boat graveyard
The fundraiser to remove the boats is scheduled for Tuesday, August 9 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Wasserhund, located at 1805 Laskin Road in Virginia Beach.
Foster parents desperately needed in Hampton Roads, agency leaders say
NORFOLK, Va. — Foster care agency leaders in Hampton Roads tell 13News Now they are in desperate need of people with some room in their homes. A private agency director in Norfolk said recently he hasn't had any luck finding foster homes for dozens of kids. "Overall, I have...
Amazon opens new Chesapeake facility
640,000-square-foot center has 900 workers already. Last week Amazon.com Inc. opened its new, 640,000-square-foot processing facility in Chesapeake, the global e-tailer’s first cross-dock fulfillment center in Virginia. About 900 of the 1,000 workers that Amazon announced it would be hiring for the facility are already on the job, an...
Virginia Beach Fire Department warns community of scam
The department tweeted about the scam Saturday afternoon. According to officials, if you receive the following text message or something similar, do not click it or respond to it.
Hilton Park Beach, Huntington Park Beach in Newport News under swimming advisories
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Health officials said it isn't safe to swim at the Hilton Park Beach or Huntington Park Beach in Newport News on Wednesday due to water quality issues. Those are the beaches at 225 River Road and 361 Hornet Circle. The Hampton and Peninsula Health Districts...
Jefferson Lab in Newport News to test Tornado warning siren August 5
The drill will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. and will last for up to three minutes. The siren will be in the immediate vicinity of the lab and could be heard by anyone within a 1.5-mile radius.
