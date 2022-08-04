ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Norfolk could see at least 85 high tide flood days a year by 2050, NOAA predicts

13News Now
13News Now
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.13newsnow.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

Preparing Trees for Hurricane Season

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Hurricane season is upon us. Are your trees ready and able to withstand hurricane force winds? David Smith from Smith’s Tree Care joined us with helpful advice on how to prepare your trees for the strong winds ahead. Smith’s Tree Care. (757) 969-1768.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
State
Virginia State
City
Norfolk, VA
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood#Tides#Tidal Flooding#Coastal Flooding#Noaa#Sewells Point#Reedy Point
Virginia Business

Norfolk high rise sells for $27.5 million

The Lafayette, an apartment tower in Norfolk, has sold for $27.5 million, according to Norfolk public records. Philadelphia-based PRG Real Estate Management Inc. purchased the property from Graycliff Capital Partners and Buligo Capital Partners; it is the company’s seventh apartment investment in Hampton Roads, according to Colliers, which brokered the sale. The Lafayette is in Norfolk’s Colonial Place neighborhood, at 4601 Mayflower Road.
NORFOLK, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
Virginia Business

Amazon opens new Chesapeake facility

640,000-square-foot center has 900 workers already. Last week Amazon.com Inc. opened its new, 640,000-square-foot processing facility in Chesapeake, the global e-tailer’s first cross-dock fulfillment center in Virginia. About 900 of the 1,000 workers that Amazon announced it would be hiring for the facility are already on the job, an...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
13News Now

13News Now

Norfolk, VA
29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Norfolk local news

 https://www.13newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy