New Britain Herald
Tickets on sale now for Reach Foundation's 'Crazy Brew Bash' at Mount Southington
SOUTHINGTON – Tickets are on sale now for The Reach Foundation's annual "Crazy Brew Bash" at Mount Southington Sept. 17, which supports the "Shop with a Cop" initiative to provide children from less fortunate families with gifts during the Christmas season. The Crazy Brew Bash will be held from...
New Britain Herald
Middlewoods of Newington Senior Living Community residents having eventful summer
NEWINGTON – Residents at Middlewoods of Newington Senior Living Community are having an eventful summer. Residents have taken advantage of several trips and outings to favorite local spots, including Elizabeth Park, The Creamery, Old Wethersfield Historic District, the Old Drake Hill Flower Bridge, Lenny, Joe’s Fish Tale, Belltown Hill Orchards, Hammonasset Beach State Park and more.
New Britain Herald
Children's Charities Tennis Classic supports Hospital for Special Care family rooms project
NEW BRITAIN – In its 44th year, the Children’s Charities Tennis Classic at the tennis courts outside New Britain High School over the weekend played host to more than 60 competitors all contributing money to the New Britain Hospital of Special Care's pediatric renovation project. Timothy Davis said...
New Britain Herald
Master composter Alastair Ong to give presentation on subject at Berlin Library
BERLIN – On Aug. 22 the Berlin Peck Memorial Library is hosting a Composting 101 event and will have master composter guest speaker in Alastair Ong. According to Ong, composting is the accelerated, controlled decay of organic waste to turn it into fertilizer. There are many reasons why composting...
New Britain Herald
Fairfield storms back to beat Rhode Island in Metro Regional Tournament
In the final game of opening day of the Metro Regional Tournament, Connecticut representative, Fairfield American Little League, battled back to defeat Rhode Island representative Cumberland Little League, 3-1. The tough contest was highlighted by the exceptional play of both pitchers. Fairfield manager Matt Lawlor said whether Will Ryan or...
Francisco Santiago
Francisco Santiago
Francisco Santiago, 71, of New Britain, husband of Monserrate Santiago, passed away peacefully on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Born in San German, PR, he was the son of the late Pasqual Santiago and Amelia Martinez. Francisco was a New Britain resident most of his life, and was formerly employed at Black & Decker before retiring. He was a member of St. Mary Church, St. Joachim Parish. He was a NY Yankees fan and enjoyed motorcycles.
New Britain Herald
New Britain Downtown District selects new executive director
NEW BRITAIN – After five months of searching, the New Britain Downtown District Board of Commissioners has appointed Nicole Bosco as its new executive director. Bosco will be taking over for Dennis Morrell, who served as interim director after Gerry Amodio’s retirement in February 2022. “We are very...
New Britain Herald
American Savings Foundation welcomes new community volunteers to serve on committees
NEW BRITAIN – The American Savings Foundation is welcoming new community volunteers to serve on various committees. “Our volunteer committees are essential to our grants and scholarship review processes and in establishing our communications practices,” said Maria Falvo, president and CEO of American Savings Foundation. “Each of these seven new members adds a unique perspective and tremendous expertise to the committees they join, and enrich the Foundation as we evolve to meet changing needs in the community.”
Newington police blotter
Newington police blotter
John Paul Pol Rivera, 29, 3060 Pinecone Dr. Apt. 203, Kissimmee, FL, ill opn mv under infl alc/drug, failure to drive in proper lane. Jeffrey Paul Margentino, 53, 99 Oakwood Dr., New Britain, second-degree failure to appear. Jonathan Thomas Kahn, 23, 400 Lloyd St., Newington, violation of protective order.
New Britain Herald
Fire damages home in Newington
NEWINGTON – A local home sustained heavy damage during a house fire Thursday afternoon. Firefighters around 3 p.m. said they responded to the report of a structure fire at 147 Old Farms Drive. Heavy fire could be seen coming from the roof of the single-family, ranch-style home and the side of the residence.
New Britain Herald
Southington firefighters warn residents of forest fire risk
SOUTHINGTON – Local firefighters on Friday warned residents about the dangers of forest fires given the particularly dry summer thus far. Firefighters said no open burning is allowed in light of the dry conditions. The warning comes as the daily Forest Fire Danger Level – issued by the state’s...
New Britain Herald
New Britain group receives grant to support Small Home Repairs initiative
NEW BRITAIN – Neighborhood Housing Greater New Britain is the recent recipient of a grant from the TD Charitable Foundation to support the forthcoming Small Home Repairs initiative. The TD Charitable Foundation, the charitable giving arm of TD Bank, awarded a $15,000 grant that will enable NHSNB to offer...
New Britain Herald
UNCHARTED TERRITORY: Bees clinch first-ever playoff berth; focused on two-seed
NEW BRITAIN – For the first time as a member of the Futures Collegiate Baseball League, the New Britain Bees have clinched a berth into the postseason. They did so with their win over the Worcester Bravehearts on Tuesday and widened the gap on Wednesday in walk-off fashion over the Pittsfield Suns.
New Britain police blotter
New Britain police blotter
Mikayly Morales, 18, 74 Roberts St., New Britain, il sale/del liq minor/drunkard. Claudette Burnett, 56, 231 Meetinghouse Lane, Middletown, il sale/del liq minor/drunkard. Chayse Avery Dixon, 34, 155 Lumbar St., New Haven, disorderly conduct, second-degree threatening. Gabriel Ortiz, 30, 470 Burritt St. Apt. 11-19, New Britain, third-degree burglary, second-degree criminal...
New Britain Herald
Newington police announce arrest of young man charged in drive-by shooting
NEWINGTON – Police have charged a young man in a drive-by shooting reported in November. Marquees Rodriguez, 18, faces charges of illegal discharge of a firearm, first-degree reckless endangerment and second-degree breach of peace. Police on Thursday said they were able to identify Rodriguez as the suspect in a...
New Britain Herald
ERIN STEWART: Residents can expect Charter revision questions on ballots in November
Since January the city has been in the process of considering multiple reforms to the City Charter, which is the guiding document that serves as the foundation of municipal government in New Britain. This process was started to ensure the City’s Charter was updated to reflect the modern times in which we live, and to make our local government operate more effectively to better serve the residents of our great city.
New Britain Herald
New Britain man indicted for alleged fentanyl distribution, possession of firearm
A New Britain man has been indicted for allegedly distributing fentanyl and possessing a gun, despite being barred from having firearms. Thomas Rivera, 29, was arrested this week after a grand jury in Hartford returned an indictment on July 21, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Following his arrest,...
New Britain Herald
New Britain man threatened to run over police, engaged them in pursuit with children in the car: police
NEW BRITAIN – A New Britain man faces felony and misdemeanor charges after police say he threatened to run over police officers and engaged them in pursuit with two minors in his car. Rodney Madison, 37, of 596 W. Main St., appeared intoxicated when he allegedly caused a disturbance...
