ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southington, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Britain Herald

Middlewoods of Newington Senior Living Community residents having eventful summer

NEWINGTON – Residents at Middlewoods of Newington Senior Living Community are having an eventful summer. Residents have taken advantage of several trips and outings to favorite local spots, including Elizabeth Park, The Creamery, Old Wethersfield Historic District, the Old Drake Hill Flower Bridge, Lenny, Joe’s Fish Tale, Belltown Hill Orchards, Hammonasset Beach State Park and more.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Society
Southington, CT
Entertainment
State
Connecticut State
Southington, CT
Society
Local
Connecticut Entertainment
City
Southington, CT
New Britain Herald

Fairfield storms back to beat Rhode Island in Metro Regional Tournament

In the final game of opening day of the Metro Regional Tournament, Connecticut representative, Fairfield American Little League, battled back to defeat Rhode Island representative Cumberland Little League, 3-1. The tough contest was highlighted by the exceptional play of both pitchers. Fairfield manager Matt Lawlor said whether Will Ryan or...
FAIRFIELD, CT
New Britain Herald

Francisco Santiago

Francisco Santiago, 71, of New Britain, husband of Monserrate Santiago, passed away peacefully on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Born in San German, PR, he was the son of the late Pasqual Santiago and Amelia Martinez. Francisco was a New Britain resident most of his life, and was formerly employed at Black & Decker before retiring. He was a member of St. Mary Church, St. Joachim Parish. He was a NY Yankees fan and enjoyed motorcycles.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

New Britain Downtown District selects new executive director

NEW BRITAIN – After five months of searching, the New Britain Downtown District Board of Commissioners has appointed Nicole Bosco as its new executive director. Bosco will be taking over for Dennis Morrell, who served as interim director after Gerry Amodio’s retirement in February 2022. “We are very...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

American Savings Foundation welcomes new community volunteers to serve on committees

NEW BRITAIN – The American Savings Foundation is welcoming new community volunteers to serve on various committees. “Our volunteer committees are essential to our grants and scholarship review processes and in establishing our communications practices,” said Maria Falvo, president and CEO of American Savings Foundation. “Each of these seven new members adds a unique perspective and tremendous expertise to the committees they join, and enrich the Foundation as we evolve to meet changing needs in the community.”
NEW BRITAIN, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Newman
New Britain Herald

Newington police blotter

John Paul Pol Rivera, 29, 3060 Pinecone Dr. Apt. 203, Kissimmee, FL, ill opn mv under infl alc/drug, failure to drive in proper lane. Jeffrey Paul Margentino, 53, 99 Oakwood Dr., New Britain, second-degree failure to appear. Jonathan Thomas Kahn, 23, 400 Lloyd St., Newington, violation of protective order.
NEWINGTON, CT
New Britain Herald

Fire damages home in Newington

NEWINGTON – A local home sustained heavy damage during a house fire Thursday afternoon. Firefighters around 3 p.m. said they responded to the report of a structure fire at 147 Old Farms Drive. Heavy fire could be seen coming from the roof of the single-family, ranch-style home and the side of the residence.
NEWINGTON, CT
New Britain Herald

Southington firefighters warn residents of forest fire risk

SOUTHINGTON – Local firefighters on Friday warned residents about the dangers of forest fires given the particularly dry summer thus far. Firefighters said no open burning is allowed in light of the dry conditions. The warning comes as the daily Forest Fire Danger Level – issued by the state’s...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
New Britain Herald

New Britain group receives grant to support Small Home Repairs initiative

NEW BRITAIN – Neighborhood Housing Greater New Britain is the recent recipient of a grant from the TD Charitable Foundation to support the forthcoming Small Home Repairs initiative. The TD Charitable Foundation, the charitable giving arm of TD Bank, awarded a $15,000 grant that will enable NHSNB to offer...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Will Rock#Rock Band#Localevent#Local Life#The Blues#Crystal Bees#Whalers Brewing#Murray The Wheel#Ct#Blondie Beyond
New Britain Herald

New Britain police blotter

Mikayly Morales, 18, 74 Roberts St., New Britain, il sale/del liq minor/drunkard. Claudette Burnett, 56, 231 Meetinghouse Lane, Middletown, il sale/del liq minor/drunkard. Chayse Avery Dixon, 34, 155 Lumbar St., New Haven, disorderly conduct, second-degree threatening. Gabriel Ortiz, 30, 470 Burritt St. Apt. 11-19, New Britain, third-degree burglary, second-degree criminal...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Newington police announce arrest of young man charged in drive-by shooting

NEWINGTON – Police have charged a young man in a drive-by shooting reported in November. Marquees Rodriguez, 18, faces charges of illegal discharge of a firearm, first-degree reckless endangerment and second-degree breach of peace. Police on Thursday said they were able to identify Rodriguez as the suspect in a...
NEWINGTON, CT
New Britain Herald

ERIN STEWART: Residents can expect Charter revision questions on ballots in November

Since January the city has been in the process of considering multiple reforms to the City Charter, which is the guiding document that serves as the foundation of municipal government in New Britain. This process was started to ensure the City’s Charter was updated to reflect the modern times in which we live, and to make our local government operate more effectively to better serve the residents of our great city.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Guitar
New Britain Herald

New Britain man indicted for alleged fentanyl distribution, possession of firearm

A New Britain man has been indicted for allegedly distributing fentanyl and possessing a gun, despite being barred from having firearms. Thomas Rivera, 29, was arrested this week after a grand jury in Hartford returned an indictment on July 21, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Following his arrest,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy