Catholic Diocese of Cleveland ordains auxiliary bishop Michael Woost

Looking for an Italian Bakery in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Maple Heights, OhioIsla ChiuMaple Heights, OH
Five restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
This Place in Maple Heights, Ohio Serves a Great Polish BoyIsla ChiuMaple Heights, OH
Meet local authors and more at Local Lit Fest on Saturday Aug 6thJake WellsCuyahoga Falls, OH
Brunswick teen remembered with butterfly release
Dozens of bikers took to the streets of northeast Ohio on Saturday hoping to bring awareness to domestic violence and to raise money for a scholarship fund in memory of Alyssa Pinardo.
United Way of Greater Cleveland receives $10 million donation
CLEVELAND — United Way of Greater Cleveland announced on Thursday that it will receive a $10 million grant from the Jack, Joesph and Morton Mandel Supporting Foundation, the largest single donation in the history of the health and human services non-profit's endowment. The gift will be directed to its...
wosu.org
Neil Zurcher on tragedy and heroism in his book 'Ten Ohio Disasters'
Parachutists, giraffes and freightliners are among those that tangled with Mother Nature – and lost – in the new book “Ten Ohio Disasters: Stories of Tragedy and Courage that Should Not Be Forgotten” by journalist and author Neil Zurcher. The idea for the book originated in the 1970s, while he was riding an elephant to Richfield Coliseum as part of a promotion for Ringling Bros. Circus.
cleveland19.com
Tents line Detroit Avenue for 45th annual Lakewood Arts Festival
LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - The 45th annual Lakewood Arts Festival is underway on Detroit Avenue today, taking place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The festival features over 160 artists from across the country practicing all types of fine arts and crafts such as painting, photography, ceramics, glass, wood, jewelry and more.
Cleveland Jewish News
‘Meet the Machines’ at Legacy Village Aug. 7
Hawken School’s “Meet the Machines” event will take place from noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 7 at Legacy Village at 25001 Cedar Road in Lyndhurst. The event encourages children to meet and explore construction equipment, emergency and service vehicles and machines of all makes and sizes. The...
‘Just need support’: Local foster family of 5 growing to 9 — how you can help
The Beavers became a foster family in 2017 and are preparing to open their home once again, this time to four children.
3 Things Poppin' in Northeast Ohio: Sand Fest, Lakewood Arts Festival and Trap Karaoke
CLEVELAND — Have you lived in Northeast Ohio forever, or maybe you're new to the area? Whatever your story, the region has tons to offer when it comes to experiences and adventures. However, at times it can be hard to find and narrow down the best ways to spend...
Iconic Lake County Snoopy unites Concord Twp. neighbors
The Snoopy and Woodstock cutouts atop an iconic red dog house have sat at Route 84 and Prouty Rd for more than 50 years.
Octavia Reid is new principal of Beachwood’s Hilltop Elementary School
BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- Dr. Octavia Reid, who since 2018 has served as principal of Maple Heights’ 500-student Barack Obama Elementary School, has been chosen as the new principal of Beachwood’s Hilltop Elementary School. Reid’s previous experience includes serving as principal at Wiley Middle School in Cleveland Heights and...
4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in Ohio
Are you looking for some delicious ice cream in the state of Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses. This Cleveland favorite is known for their made-from-scratch ice cream that comes in unique rotating flavors such as ube, Mexican hot chocolate, baklava, and brie with honey. They also have a great selection of vegan ice cream with rotating flavors like chocolate banana, salted coconut, matcha Oreo, and raspberry chocolate truffle. If you're looking for something more savory, their daily menu also features delectable Korean corn dogs.
The voters spoke Tuesday, and they rejected Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish came in third in the Democratic State Central Committee Tuesday, sending a clear message that the county is ready for new leadership. We’re talking about the vote and its meaning on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts...
WKYC
4-year-old Maple Heights boy writes inspiring book about his liver transplant
J'ior Princeton is as tough as they come. Yet, he's still been through more in his short life than most of us.
News 5 family shows support for one of its own in Outrun Ovarian Cancer 5K
Saturday morning, News 5 team members participated in a the Outrun Ovarian Cancer 5K run to raise awareness and to support someone special who is part of the WEWS family, producer Kristen Jantonio.
Cleveland Jewish News
Monica Robins honored by SPJ Cleveland chapter
Monica Robins, senior medical reporter at WKYC and medical columnist for the Cleveland Jewish News, was to receive a Distinguished Service Award from the Cleveland chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists at its annual meeting and awards ceremony Aug. 4. Betty Clapp, a journalism professor at Cleveland State University...
What does ‘nonprofit’ even mean in the medical world?
I don’t understand why University Hospitals and Cleveland Clinic advertise for patients and also ask for donations. If they have money for TV ads, how do they need donations?. What does ‘nonprofit’ even mean in the medical world?. Bonita Kale,. Euclid.
cleveland.com
Best donuts in Greater Cleveland, according to Yelp
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- When people say beauty comes in all shapes and sizes, we are pretty sure they are talking about donuts!. From the simple, glazed classic to the baked-filled-and-slathered creations of today’s gourmet shops, we guarantee you will be able to find a flavor or variety to satisfy your cravings.
New Cleveland Police Chief Wayne Drummond goes one-on-one with 3News' Russ Mitchell
CLEVELAND — A day after his conversation with Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb, 3News anchor and managing editor Russ Mitchell sat with the city's new police chief Wayne Drummond for a one-on-one interview on Thursday. Dornat A. “Wayne” Drummond was tapped as Cleveland's interim police chief in December, replacing the...
News-Herald.com
Top Christian artists to perform at 22nd annual The Fest in Wickliffe
The Fest, Northeast Ohio’s largest outdoor Christian music and free family festival, returns to the Center for Pastoral Leadership in Wickliffe Aug. 7. The annual event, now in its 22nd year, draws over 35,000 visitors, according to a news release from organizers. The Fest is an inspiring day of...
Berea superintendent shares current COVID protocols to start school year
BEREA, Ohio -- With COVID infection rates on the rise, Berea City Schools Superintendent Tracy Wheeler at the Aug. 1 Board of Education meeting shared her thoughts on protocols the district plans to follow -- at least for now -- as the new school year approaches. “To start the 2022-23...
Lake, Summit counties joins Cuyahoga, Lorain, Portage as now red for high COVID-19 spread in CDC update; masks advised (map)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Lake and Summit counties join Cuyahoga, Lorain, and Portage counties, along with more than 75% of Ohio’s 88 counties as now being classified as having high COVID-19 transmission on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Ohio has been steadily worsening in...
WKYC
