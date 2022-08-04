Ga. 2-year-old shot during 1-year-old brother’s murder could lose use of her arm forever

1-year-old Georgia boy shot, killed inside his Fort Valley home (WGXA)

A Georgia family is desperate to find out who is responsible for shooting a pair of toddlers, leaving one dead and severely injuring the other.

Marcus Ball Jr., 1, and his 2-year-old sister were shot last month at the Lakeview Apartments in Fort Valley, Georgia.

The family’s Atlanta-based attorneys told Channel 2′s ABC affiliate WGXA-TV that the 2-year-old girl could lose the use of her arm for the rest of her life.

According to Stewart, Miller, Simmons & Associates, the Atlanta law firm representing the Ball family, the children were playing together inside their apartment when shots were fired outside and went into the home, hitting them.

“A mother should never have to bury her child, especially not at 1-year old,” Mrs. Ball said during a news conference. “Our life will never be the same without him.”

Attorneys say this was the third deadly shooting at the Lakeview Apartments in the last two months.

“I just see it and ask God, ‘Why? Why did this have to happen to us?’ It just tore us down. Words can never describe how we feel because we’ll never get our son back,” Mrs. Ball said.

The attorneys argue that Lakeview Apartments is not providing enough security to their tenants. They say their next step is to file a lawsuit against the apartment complex.

No arrests have been made in the case and Fort Valley police have not offered any updates on possible suspects.

