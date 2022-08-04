Read on www.nbcsports.com
Yankees tried to trade two starting players with bloated contracts at deadline
New York Yankees were extremely active leading up to the deadline on Tuesday evening, but general manager Brian Cashman was unable to make a few big last-second deals. The team was in serious talks with the Miami Marlins for Pablo López, one of the top starting pitchers being floated. However, the two sides were unable to come to an agreement, but we did learn that Gleyber Torres was included in negotiations.
The smartest trade Cubs made at 2022 deadline
For all the criticism the Cubs received after holding on to top trade chips Ian Happ and Willson Contreras at the deadline, trading Scott Effross to the Yankees was a smart move. Yes, dealing one of David Ross’ most-trusted and oft-used relievers hurts the Cubs in the present. But...
Zack Greinke sent Whit Merrifield cool text message after trade
Zach Greinke is known for being a man of few words. But when he speaks, his words carry meaning. And he apparently had a nice message for Whit Merrifield recently. Merrifield was traded from the Royals to the Toronto Blue Jays ahead of Tuesday’s non-waiver trade deadline. Merrifield is a two-time All-Star and career .286 hitter. But this season, his numbers have been bad. His .242 batting average and .645 OPS are career-low marks.
MLB・
Cubs option David Bote to Triple-A between doubleheader
The Cubs at least temporarily alleviated some of logjam on their infield depth chart by optioning David Bote to Triple-A Iowa on Thursday. Optioning Bote after Game 1 of Thursday’s doubleheader in St. Louis was the Cubs' corresponding move to calling up Sean Newcomb to start the nightcap. Whether...
Meet New York Mets Star Daniel Vogelbach’s Wife, Kristina Russi
Daniel Vogelbach is new to the New York Mets franchise and left fans in awe with his grand slam in August 2022. One person who has cheered him on through the ups and downs of his career and breakout season is Daniel Vogelbach’s wife, Kristina Russi. This couple is pretty lowkey on social media. And now that the first baseman is proving he is a force in the league, Mets fans want to know about the franchise’s newest WAG and her background. So we reveal more about Daniel Vogelbach’s wife in this Kristina Russi wiki.
MLB・
Yankees Minor League Player Suspended For 50 Games
On Friday, the MLB announced suspensions for five minor league players. One of them was Derek Dietrich of New York Yankees' Triple-A affiliate Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Dietrich has been suspended 50 games without pay. That's because he tested positive for DMPA. Prior to this suspension, Dietrich was batting .259 with nine home...
Yardbarker
White Sox Waste Strong Effort From Johnny Cueto, Drop Yet Another Series Opener
No one can blame Johnny Cueto for the Chicago White Sox’s shortcomings on Thursday night. The veteran righty was brilliant in the series opener against the Texas Rangers, but the Sox offense could only produce five hits in the 3-2 loss. Aided by six walks, the South Siders reached base 11 times total, but they could only muster up one extra-base hit.
NBC Sports
Vazquez alerted ex-manager Alex Cora after Brayan Bello's injury
Alex Cora's plan was to reset the bullpen in Wednesday's game against the Houston Astros. Left-handed pitcher Rich Hill would start the game for the Boston Red Sox with rookie Brayan Bello coming on in relief. Unfortunately, all did not go according to plan. Bello entered in the top of...
Dodgers: Andrew Friedman Doubles Down on Decision to Not Make An Impact Trade
While fans were upset about the anemic trade deadline, Dodgers team president Andrew Friedman defended the lack of moves.
Seby Zavala sitting Saturday for White Sox
Chicago White Sox catcher Seby Zavala is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Zavala is being replaced behind the plate by Yasmani Grandal versus Rangers starter Dane Dunning. In 118 plate appearances this season, Zavala has a .280 batting average with a .730...
Texas Rangers and Chicago White Sox play in game 4 of series
Chicago White Sox (54-53, third in the AL Central) vs. Texas Rangers (48-59, third in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lucas Giolito (7-6, 5.06 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 115 strikeouts); Rangers: Spencer Howard (2-3, 6.82 ERA, 1.63 WHIP, 29 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -151, Rangers +129; over/under...
Jose Abreu Wins White Sox 2022 Heart and Hustle Award
Each team has a recipient of the award, but for the White Sox, Abreu is an extremely fitting choice. Since joining the White Sox in 2014, the first baseman has never played in fewer than 125 games during a full-length season. During the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign, Abreu played in all 60 games. He is on pace to appear in 150+ games once again during the 2022 season.
Taking a chance on Michael Conforto right move for Sox
Editor's Note: "Taking a chance on Michael Conforto is the right move for the White Sox" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Tim Moran of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
Dane Dunning blanks White Sox, former team
Dane Dunning allowed one hit in seven dominant innings against his former team for his first win since April, and Adolis Garcia drove in five runs as the Texas Rangers shut out the Chicago White Sox 8-0 on Saturday night. Chicago's lone hit against Dunning was an infield single up...
White Sox Align Pitchers for Series vs. Royals
Lance Lynn will get the ball Tuesday in the first game of a straight doubleheader. The big right-hander has endured a frustrating season riddled with injury and underperformance. However, his last outing was a resounding success. On Wednesday against Kansas City, Lynn tossed six innings of one-run ball with no...
Rays president offers new stadium details
Brian Auld, president of the Tampa Bay Rays, began his presentation by stating that he has lived in St. Petersburg longer than any other city – and would like to keep it that way. Speaking inside a conference room at Tropicana Field Wednesday, Auld discussed the team’s past, present...
Rangers Seek Series Lead vs. White Sox
The Texas Rangers host the Chicago White Sox in the third of a four-game series Friday night. The Rangers dropped Saturday's affair 2-1 after winning the series opener 3-2 on Friday. Texas has lost four of five on the current seven-game homestand. Despite winning the first game against Chicago, one-run...
Rangers win 3-2 over White Sox in debuts of 2 former 1st-rounders
Meibrys Viloria had a tiebreaking pinch-hit single in the seventh inning and Texas beat the Chicago White Sox 3-2 on Thursday night, when the Rangers became the first team since 1986 to have two of its first-round picks make their big league debuts as starters in the same game. Left-hander...
Craig Carton spreads wild rumor about Yankees’ failed Pablo Lopez trade
Aaron Hicks‘ roller coaster Yankees season has recently reached the part where the train comes to a complete halt and the track has to undergo some maintenance. After pulling his numbers up to a respectable place by mid-June, he’s now hit .188 with a .583 OPS over his last 21 games, and entered play Friday mired in an 0-for-23 slump.
Reynaldo Lopez Expects to Return to White Sox Tuesday vs. Royals
Lopez has been on the injured list since July 25 due to a lower back strain. He last appeared in a White Sox game on July 23. The 28-year-old has become one of the most reliable high-leverage arms out of the Sox bullpen this season. In 42.1 innings, Lopez has a 2.98 ERA, 1.67 FIP, and 44 strikeouts with only eight walks allowed. Additionally, he has not surrendered a home run all year.
