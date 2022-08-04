Orlando police: 1 man killed, 1 man injured in shooting

Read on www.wesh.com
fox35orlando.com
Deputies shoot armed man suspected of shooting 2 people at Orlando hotel: sheriff's office
ORLANDO, Fla. - An armed man suspected of shooting two people at an Orlando hotel was shot by deputies after being asked to drop his weapon, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said on Saturday. Deputies responded to the Heritage Hotel at 7900 South Orange Blossom Trail after receiving calls about...
WESH
Lakeland man charged in roommate's murder, police say
LAKELAND, Fla. — The Lakeland Police Department has charged a man with murder in connection to a fatal shooting at an apartment complex on July 2. Thomas Anthony Rivera, 24, has been in jail since July 3, when Lakeland police arrested him for allegedly tampering with evidence and lying to officers.
WESH
81-year-old Clermont man shot, injured by police officer after firing at first responders
CLERMONT, Fla. — The Clermont Police Department is investigating after a Friday night incident where an officer shot an elderly man who was firing a gun at first responders. The man has been identified as Wallace Wainwright, 81, of Clermont. Clermont Fire Department and EMS personnel were called to...
Police identify 81-year-old man shot by police after firing at first responders
CLERMONT, Fla. — An investigation is underway in Lake County after Clermont police shot an 81-year-old man who fired a gun at officers. The Clermont Fire Department and EMS responded to a medical call on Friday on West Highway 50, west of U.S. 27, around 8:15 p.m. According to...
fox35orlando.com
Deputies searching for 2 carjackers who held victim at gunpoint in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County deputies are trying to track down two suspected carjackers. Deputies say two people, a man and a woman, armed with guns stole a red 2022 Acura sedan around 6 p.m. Friday night near Sherwood Terrace Drive off of Apopka-Vineland Road and Colonial Drive. Detectives...
2 killed in Orange County deputy-involved shooting, 1 hospitalized
The man accused of shooting two men near Orlando on Saturday afternoon was shot by Orange County deputies.
click orlando
81-year-old man hurt in officer-involved shooting after firing gun during medical call, Clermont police say
CLERMONT, Fla. – An officer-involved shooting Friday night put an 81-year-old man in the hospital after he fired a gun and drew a law enforcement presence to his residence while first responders tended to a medical call placed by his wife, according to the Clermont Police Department. The Clermont...
fox35orlando.com
'Active crime scene' being investigated near Florida Mall in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - Investigators are at an active crime scene near the Florida Mall in Orlando on Saturday. The Orange County Sheriff's Office tweeted that this is happening in the area of 7900 S. Orange Blossom Trail. "Please avoid the area if possible because of traffic backups and active crime...
click orlando
Man found shot, killed at Orlando apartment complex, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was found dead Friday with gunshot wounds at a Rosemont apartment complex, according to the Orlando Police Department. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. Officers responded to calls of a shooting at the Village Park Apartments, in the 4500 block of...
WESH
Man shot multiple times, killed in Orlando, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. — One man was shot and killed Friday night in Orlando, according to police. Orlando police detectives are on scene outside the Village Park Apartments on Lake Martin Lane in the Rosemont neighborhood investigating the deadly shooting. Police said they found an adult man with gunshot wounds...
click orlando
‘Do the right thing:’ Family of driver killed in SR-408 shooting, crash seeks answers
ORLANDO, Fla. – The family of Tremain Hepburn is seeking answers and justice three weeks after he was killed during a shooting and crash along State Road 408. On Friday, Orlando Police released the incident report and 911 calls. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. “I...
click orlando
Motorcyclist in critical condition after 2-vehicle crash in Orlando, troopers say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A motorcyclist was hospitalized in critical condition Saturday after a crash with another vehicle in Orlando, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash was reported at 1:13 p.m. and occurred on South John Young Parkway at State Road 408, troopers said. [TRENDING: Become a News...
click orlando
Man found dead in carport, 2nd wounded in Orlando shooting, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – One man was found dead in a carport and another was injured Thursday morning in a shooting in Orlando, police said. The fatal shooting was reported around 9 a.m. on East San Luis Drive. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Orlando police said a man in...
fox35orlando.com
1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting on East San Luis Drive in Orlando, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - An arrest has been made in a shooting on Thursday morning in Orlando that left one man dead and another hurt, according to police. The Orlando Police Department said its officers responded to a neighborhood on East San Luis Drive for a reported shooting shortly after 9 a.m. and found a man in his late twenties shot dead in a carport. Authorities said the other person that had been shot is expected to survive.
WESH
WATCH: OCSO giving update on active crime scene on South Orange Blossom Trail
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies are working an active crime scene and warning people to avoid the area around 7900 South Orange Blossom Trail. OCSO reports that there may also be traffic backups in the area, according to a tweet sent early Saturday afternoon. The...
Probation for Florida woman who wiped up blood after killing spouse
AP - A Florida woman who was acquitted of murdering her husband, a prominent official at the University of Central Florida, was sentenced Friday to a year of probation for tampering with evidence.A judge sentenced Danielle Redlick in state court in Orlando.Last month, a jury acquitted Danielle Redlick of second-degree murder in the death of her husband, Michael Redlick. Danielle Redlick said she had killed her husband in self-defense during a fight inside their home in which he had tried to "smother her to death."Jurors found Danielle Redlick guilty of evidence tampering for cleaning up her husband's blood after stabbing him.Detectives...
WESH
Downtown Orlando to be surrounded by security checkpoints after shooting injures 7
Downtown bar and nightclub goers will encounter some big changes this weekend. Controlled entry points are being set up around the downtown core with the hope of cracking down on gun violence. Downtown Orlando will be surrounded by security checkpoints starting Friday night. The search of every person coming downtown...
WESH
Man accused of shooting at Daytona Beach police officers sentenced to 30 years in prison
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The State Attorney's Office says a man accused of shooting at Daytona Beach police officers was sentenced Friday. On Nov. 25, 2018, Daytona Beach police received a report of a man waving an assault rifle around. Police responded to the area of South Martin Luther...
Volusia County deputies search for missing 17-year-old girl
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County deputies are trying to find a missing 17-year-old girl. Deputies said Eleanna Vargas disappeared from her home on Euclid Avenue in DeLand on Tuesday. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Investigators said she could be in Miami with an unknown man.
click orlando
Ocklawaha girl, 11, found after being reported missing, endangered, deputies say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – UPDATE: 11-year-old Arianna Lauren Michelle Ames was located and is safe, Marion County deputies said Saturday morning. ORIGINAL: An 11-year-old girl was reported missing and endangered after she was last seen in Ocklawaha Thursday, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said Arianna...
