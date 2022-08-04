Georgia 1-year-old dead, 2-year-old sister fighting for her life after being shot

Ga. 1-year-old dead, twin brother fighting for his life after being shot

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — A set of Georgia siblings became the victims of a senseless crime after both were shot Wednesday night.

Fort Valley police say they responded to a shots fired call at the Lakeview Apartments at 10:45 p.m.

Officers say they found two children who had been shot. Paramedics took both of them to a local hospital where one was pronounced dead.

The family has identified the victims as 1-year-old Marcus Ball Jr. and his 2-year-old sister, whose name has not been released.

The young girl was seriously injured in the shooting. Peach County Coroner Kerry Rooks said the toddler was “fighting for her life.”

Investigators say they have identified persons of interest, but are not releasing details about them.

Details on what led up to the shooting have also not been released.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting Fort Valley police with their investigation.

