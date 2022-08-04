SpaceX preparing for KPLO launch mission in Cape Canaveral

Read on www.wesh.com
Counting down to the Artemis 1 launch, NASA’s biggest moon mission in decades
After facing cancellation, resumption, Congressional hearing drama, COVID-19, technical delays, and more technical delays, NASA’s decades-long push to return to the moon is finally about to get off the ground. If all goes well, the Artemis 1 flight is about a month away. It’s slated to launch in late...
Record day in the books with 3 US launches, 2 Space Coast rockets, 1 Space Coast tourist
It was the busiest day for launches ever for commercial companies in the United States, with 3.4 million pounds of combined thrust among three rockets punching their way into space on Thursday with payloads of one military satellite, one lunar probe and six space tourists. A SpaceX Falcon 9 topped...
NASA gets ready for Artemis lunar launch later this month
NASA is getting ready for a new era of lunar exploration with the approach of the Artemis I mission launch. Ahead of eventually returning humans to the moon for the first time since the Apollo missions, Artemis I will be an uncrewed flight which enters orbit around the moon to test out technology including NASA’s new Space Launch System (SLS) rocket. With launch scheduled for later this month, NASA teams are working on final testing and preparations for the mission.
The Largest Spacecrafts to Crash Back to Earth
On July 30, residents on the island of Borneo were treated to a surprise light show as the core stage of a Chinese rocket fell out of orbit and lit up the night sky. Weighing 21.3 tons upon re-entry, the rocket broke apart into flaming human-made meteors. A local news report shows what appears to […]
The Truth About The Thousands Of Satellites Elon Musk Is Launching Into Orbit
Here's the truth about how Elon Musk has launched thousands of satellites into orbit around Earth, and plans to launch thousands more, soon.
‘Alien-Like’ Debris Found Scattered on Farm, Authorities Say It’s From Elon Musk’s SpaceX Rocket
All the way in New South Wales, Australia – a piece of an Elon Musk SpaceX rocket made its way to a farmer’s sheep pasture. It seemed like something out of the beginning of an alien movie, but it wasn’t science fiction. The little charred bits of the rocket came crashing down as locals looked for answers. You never know what might be outdoors, even falling space debris can show up at any moment.
China launches mysterious reusable 'test spacecraft' to Earth orbit
For the second time in two years, China has launched a classified reusable vehicle — thought to be a robotic space plane — on a mystery mission to Earth orbit.
Elon Musk's Flying SpaceX Debris Alarms Australian Sheep Farmer Who Found Particles Outside Near His Private Field
Screenshot from public access article.Jack Connor/TweakTown. Imagine strolling through your private field only to discover the jettisoned, burnt-up trunk from a SpaceX mission had landed in your area. A Dalgety, Australia sheep farmer, approximately 5-hours southwest of Sydney, was astonished to discover rocket debris from Elon Musk's SpaceX mission had, in fact, landed in his field.
Masten Space is Building a Lunar Lander for NASA. Also, They Just Filed for Bankruptcy
If you’re a fan of the commercial space industry (aka. NewSpace), then the name Masten Space Systems is sure to ring a bell. For years, this California-based aerospace company has been developing delivery systems to accommodate payloads to the Moon, Mars, and beyond. This included Xoie, the lander concept that won the $1 million Northrop Grumman Lunar X-Prize in 2009, their Xombie and Xodiac reusable terrestrial landers, and the in-Flight Alumina Spray Technique (FAST) that would allow lunar landers to create their own landing pads.
SpaceX team headed to Australia to investigate Dragon space junk crash
Officials with SpaceX are going to Australia to examine a crash site possibly associated with space debris generated from the Crew-1 Dragon spacecraft.
South Korea's first lunar orbiter launched by SpaceX
South Korea's first lunar orbiter successfully launched on a year-long mission to observe the Moon, Seoul said Friday, with the payload including a new disruption-tolerant network for sending data from space. One of the instruments will evaluate disruption-tolerant, network-based space communications, which, according to South Korea's science ministry, is a world first.
Florida braces for crowds for NASA's Artemis 1 moon mission launch
Tourism officials in Florida's Space Coast are expecting a massive influx of tourists for the upcoming Artemis 1 moon mission, the first launch for NASA's Space Launch System rocket.
United Launch Alliance launches missile warning satellite for Space Force
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- United Launch Alliance launched a missile warning satellite for the U.S. Space Force at Cape Canaveral in Florida on Thursday morning. ULA sent the Space-Based Infrared System Geosynchronous Earth Orbit Flight 6 into orbit on its Atlas V rocket just after 6:30 a.m. EDT. SBIRS GEO-6...
Russia's Space Agency to Launch Iranian Satellite Into Orbit
(Reuters) - Russia will launch a satellite on behalf of Iran into space on Aug. 9, the Roscosmos space agency said on Wednesday. The spacecraft, a remote sensing satellite called "Khayyam", will be sent into orbit by a Soyuz rocket, Roscosmos said. (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)
