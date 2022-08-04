Stars in the Sky! The top 10 Biggest Celebrity Private Jet Polluters

A private jet may be the most luxurious way to travel but with tonnes of C02 emissions it is also the least environmentally friendly.

With rising sea levels brought on by global warming, it seems the jet-setter lifestyle comes at a price!

From Kim Kardashian to Jay-Z, research by analytics agency Yard has proven the richest 1 per cent are responsible for over half of the carbon emissions thanks to their frequent and unnecessary private jet usage. Here are the 10 worst offenders!