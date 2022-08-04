ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Ex-Royals star Eric Hosmer will return to Kauffman Stadium for first time in five years

By Pete Grathoff
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uFD0U_0h4gTsIY00

In the top of the fifth inning of the Royals’ game against Arizona on Oct. 1, 2017, manager Ned Yost emerged from the dugout with his lineup card.

Yost walked to home plate and let the umpire know he was removing four players from the game: center fielder Lorenzo Cain, shortstop Alcides Escobar, third baseman Mike Moustakas and first baseman Eric Hosmer.

The quartet, each a key cog of the 2015 World Series championship team, shared a group hug on the grass in front of second base, then walked to the dugout. They tipped their caps and acknowledged the standing ovation from Royals fans.

All four would become free agents in the offseason, but Escobar and Moustakas returned to the Royals in 2018. Cain came back to Kauffman Stadium with the Milwaukee Brewers and heard cheers, even when he hit a home run against the Royals.

The only one who hasn’t returned is Hosmer, who spurned a massive offer from the Royals and instead signed an eight-year contract with the San Diego Padres.

Hosmer’s return to Kauffman Stadium will finally come Thursday night, but it won’t be with the Padres. He was traded Tuesday to the Boston Red Sox, who open a four-game series against the Royals on Thursday.

Even though he decided not to return to the Royals, Hosmer had his greatest success in Kansas City. He won four Gold Glove Awards, a Silver Slugger Award, was the 2016 All-Star Game MVP and hit a home run in his final game in a Royals uniform.

And Hosmer had a huge impact in the postseason, starting with the mad dash in Game 5 of the 2015 World Series, and he had a walk-off sacrifice fly in Game 1.

Cain’s mad dash, in Game 6 of the 2015 ALCS, came on a single by Hosmer, who also had an RBI single in the eighth inning of the epic comeback against the Astros in Game 4 of the ALDS.

Hosmer hit a two-run homer to break a tie with the Angels in the 11th inning of Game 2 of the 2014 ALDS, and had a clutch triple in the Wild Card Game.

The Royals played 31 postseason games in 2014-15, and Hosmer played every inning.

Hosmer should play at some point this weekend. What kind of reaction should he get from Royals fans? Cheers for all he did during his seven seasons with the Royals? Are fans still upset that he left Kansas City? Vote in our poll and/or leave a comment.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, MO
Sports
State
Arizona State
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Hosmer
Person
Alcides Escobar
Person
Mike Moustakas
Person
Ned Yost
Person
Lorenzo Cain
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royals#Astros#The Milwaukee Brewers#The San Diego Padres#The Boston Red Sox
Yardbarker

Yankees new electric centerfielder breaks down injury, move to Bronx

The New York Yankees made a surprise trade just before the trade deadline expired on Tuesday evening. General manager Brian Cashman sent left-handed pitcher Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for Harrison Bader, arguably the best defensive centerfielder in baseball. The problem is that Bader is currently...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees tried to trade two starting players with bloated contracts at deadline

New York Yankees were extremely active leading up to the deadline on Tuesday evening, but general manager Brian Cashman was unable to make a few big last-second deals. The team was in serious talks with the Miami Marlins for Pablo López, one of the top starting pitchers being floated. However, the two sides were unable to come to an agreement, but we did learn that Gleyber Torres was included in negotiations.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
NewsBreak
World Series
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
MLB
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
12K+
Followers
973
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy