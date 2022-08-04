FBI arrests FOUR current and former Louisville cops involved in deadly Breonna Taylor raid - including ex-detective who was CLEARED of criminal charges earlier this year

Four current and former Louisville Police officers have been charged by the FBI in connection with the deadly raid at Breonna Taylor’s apartment in 2020.

Ex-LPMD detectives Joshua Jaynes, 40, and Brett Hankison, 46 are all facing federal civil rights charges for their actions in the Taylor investigation.

Current LMPD Sergeant Kyle Meany, 45, and detective Kelly Hanna Goodlett are facing the same charges.

Jaynes was fired by the Louisville Metro Police in January 2021, in Kentucky, for adding a false statement to his sworn affidavit for the 'no knock' warrant to search Taylor's apartment over her drug dealer ex-boyfriend.

As a result EMT Taylor, 26, was fatally shot by LMPD officers on 13 March 2020, sparking widespread protests around the country.

Attorney General Merrick Garland and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke today announced the charges - which include violating Taylor's civil rights, unlawful conspiracies, unconstitutional use of force, and obstruction offenses.

They claim that the LMPD’s Place Based Investigations Unit falsified the affidavit used to obtain the search warrant for Taylor’s home, which then led to her death.

Garland also confirmed that Hankison, who was cleared of criminal charges earlier this year, has been charged with two two counts of deprivation of rights under color of law.

Until now Hankison was the only officer to be charged in relation to Taylor's death, after firing shots through her window and sliding glass door.

He was found not guilty of three counts of wanton endangerment for firing shots into a neighboring apartment.

Taylor’s boyfriend Kenneth Walker returned fire with a shot that struck an officer in the leg.

Police then opened fire, hitting Taylor six times and killing her in the incident.

He was found not guilty of three counts of wanton endangerment for firing shots during a highly charged court case in March this year.

The Department of Justice confirmed that he will now face further charges, for reportedly using 'unconstitutionally excessive force' while acting in his official capacity.

A separate indictment filed on Thursday claimed that after Taylor was shot a Hankison moved from the doorway to the side of her apartment and fired 10 more shots.

These went through a window and a sliding glass door, both of which were covered with blinds and curtains, therefore depriving three of Taylor's neighbors of their constitutional rights. .

The first count charges him with depriving Taylor and her boyfriend by firing shots through a bedroom window that was covered with blinds and a black out curtain.

Both counts allege that Hankison used a dangerous weapon, and that his conduct involved an attempt to kill.

Jaynes, the leading investigator in the case, is accused of falsifying information on an affidavit used to approve the warrant to raid Taylors arrest.

He claimed that he had verified through a U.S. Postal Inspector that Taylor's ex-boyfriend Jamarcus Glover, a suspected drug trafficker, had been getting packages delivered to her apartment.

But he had actually spoken to a fellow officer, Sergeant Jonathan Mattingly, who had received the information from Shivley Police.

Mattingly later resigned from the force, and has not been charged in connection to Taylors death.

Officers Myles Cosgrove and Brett Hankison were also fired from their roles in the police over the Taylor case.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron failed to charge Mattingly and Cosgrove with a crime last year, saying that both cops were justified in returning fire against Walker.

Both Cosgrove and Hankison were fired from the Louisville Metro Police Department for their actions during the raid.

Garland said the federal charges allege that the officers falsified information on the search warrant used to enter Taylor's home.

He said that this violated her fourth amendment rights, which resulted in her death, with Jaynes and Goodlett 'knowingly falsifying' a document created after her death.

The charged claimed that the pair had allegedly met in a garage in May 2020 to discuss telling investigators a false story to 'cover up their unlawful conduct.'

Sergeant Kyle Meaney reportedly 'lied to the FBI' during its investigation of Taylors death, and has also been charged.

Affidavits sworn by Jaynes and approved by Meany were used to obtain warrants to search five properties, including Taylors home.

The indictment claims that both Jaynes and Meany knew that the affidavit used to obtain the warrant was ‘false, misleading and out-of-date.’

It also states that both offices knew that the warrant would be carried out by armed LMPD officers, creating a ‘dangerous situation’ for officers and anyone at Taylors home.

Breonna Taylors family and lawyers today said that the charges were ' a huge step toward justice' for her

Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke confirmed that a civil investigation into the pattern or practice of law enforcement misconduct by the LMPD is still ongoing

Jaynes and Meany have both been charged with one count of deprivation of rights under the colour of law and one count of conspiracy.

Meany has been charged with making a false statement to the FBI, while Jaynes is accused of falsifying records in a federal investigation.

Goodlett has been charged with conspiring with Jaynes to falsify the search warrants and covering up their actions afterwards.

Garland added: 'Breonna Taylor should be alive today. The Justice Department is committed to defending and protecting the civil rights of every person in this country.'

Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke confirmed that a civil investigation into the pattern or practice of law enforcement misconduct by the LMPD is still ongoing.

In a statement, Taylor’s family and lawyers said: ‘These nearly two and a half years have been extremely difficult for Tamika, Juniyah, and their family as they’ve endlessly fought for justice on behalf of Breonna.

‘Likewise, it has been a tough fight for the attorneys, advocates and community members who have rallied to support Breonna’s family in their quest for justice.

‘Today was a huge step toward justice. We are grateful for the diligence and dedication of the FBI and the DOJ as they investigated what led to Breonna’s murder and what transpired afterwards.

‘The justice that Breonna received today would not have been possible without the efforts of Attorney General Merrick Garland or Assistant AG for Civil Rights Kristen Clarke.

‘We hope this announcement of a guilty plea sends a message to all other involved officers that it is time to stop covering up and time to accept responsibility for their roles in causing the death of an innocent, beautiful young Black woman.’