ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

After longest offseason of his career, Bo Nix is ready to get under center for Oregon

By Andy Patton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DMCdp_0h4gThpn00

The 2022 Oregon Ducks football season is just one month away, and players and coaches took to the podium on Wednesday ahead of the first official practice of the season.

Oregon not only has a new head coach this year, but they’ll have someone new under center as well, with a battle raging between sophomore Ty Thompson and Auburn transfer Bo Nix to be the team’s starting quarterback.

Nix is the expected starter, at least for Week 1, coming over to Eugene after three seasons at Auburn. Moving across the country to join a different school has Nix even more ready than usual for the season to begin.

“I feel like it’s been a long off season,” Nix said. “One of the longest of my career.”

Nix also spoke to reporters about his decision to transfer to Oregon, citing the school’s name recognition as a big factor:

“Why not Oregon? Every kid in the south where I’m from is wearing Oregon,” Nix continued. “The brand of Oregon, the ‘O’ itself, signifies so much across the country in college football. They have a chance to be in that top four every year.”

Nix completed a hair under 60% of his passes across 34 games at Auburn, throwing 39 touchdowns with 16 interceptions, and now he’ll have a chance to help lead the Ducks in the first year of the Dan Lanning era, which kicks off next month against the Georgia Bulldogs.

Related

"Get Real" sessions create chemistry for the Duck football players

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Kirby Smart says 'last thing he's worried about' is Dan Lanning ahead of Georgia, Oregon matchup

Georgia and Oregon square off to open up the 2022 college football season in what is a high profile matchup cross country. Former Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning left the Bulldogs to take the Ducks head coaching vacancy this offseason, something Kirby Smart already moved on. He was getting ready to open fall camp in Georgia this week. Smart was asked how he was planning to face off against his former defensive coordinator since he had insider knowledge about the Bulldogs as Oregon will visit town Sept. 3.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

WATCH: Dan Lanning recaps first practice of fall camp

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning recaps the Ducks' first practice of fall camp. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your e-mail inbox daily. Consider following DuckTerritory on Twitter and our full-time writers, Matt Prehm, Erik Skopil, and Jared Mack. If...
EUGENE, OR
kcfmradio.com

Emeralds Win; New QB Settling In

The Eugene Emeralds maintain their lead in the Northwest league with a win last night against the Spokane Indians. They did it with a mix of singles and home runs and had a little help from the Indians when pitcher Anderson Pilar hit Emeralds shortstop Jimmy Glowenke with the bases loaded scoring a run. The ems scored 8 runs on 8 hits while holding the Indians to 2 runs on 5 hits. The Ems hold a ½ game lead in the standings.
EUGENE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Local
Oregon Sports
Eugene, OR
Football
Local
Oregon College Sports
Eugene, OR
Sports
State
Oregon State
Eugene, OR
College Sports
Local
Oregon Football
The Oregonian

Oregon men’s basketball hires Armon Gates as assistant coach, Kevin McKenna moves to support staff

EUGENE — Dana Altman is making a series of changes to his coaching staff this offseason. Altman hired Armon Gates from Nebraska as an assistant coach, filling the spot of longtime assistant Kevin McKenna, who is becoming the director of player development. Additionally, former UO assistant Brian Fish is returning to the program as executive director and Cliff Spiller has been hired as the new director of strength and conditioning.
EUGENE, OR
opb.org

Using ‘green infrastructure’ to promote equity is a key goal for new Oregon forestry manager

In June, the Oregon Department of Forestry hired Scott Altenhoff to lead its Urban and Community Forestry Assistance program. Previously, Altenhoff worked as an urban forester for the City of Eugene, where he became aware of temperature disparities due to differences in tree cover between economically disadvantaged and affluent neighborhoods. In 2014, he worked with community members to direct city crews to plant more trees in West Eugene and launched annual maintenance cycles for their upkeep. Today, Altenhoff has a new target: school campuses that he says are in dire need of “green infrastructure” to promote health, improve air quality and combat social inequity. Scott Altenhoff joins us to talk about his vision and the key threats facing urban forests, from climate change to invasive species.
OREGON STATE
beachconnection.net

Intricate, Intense Stretch of Oregon Coast With Odd Hollywood Connections

(Florence, Oregon) – If you're looking to trip the night (and day) fantastic, one chunk of Oregon coastline provides a multivaried experience that's chock full of scenic eyebrow-raisers and at the same plenty of means to get away from crowds. 20 miles of unbelievable spots dot the sides of Highway 101 between Yachats and Florence, where the structures sometimes smack of a Yes album cover in their alien beauty and surrealism, and there's some curious bits of Hollywood history lurking in the curves and coves. (Above: the scene used quite a bit in the Bates Motel series is filmed right here, just north of Florence. All photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
YACHATS, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bo Nix
klcc.org

Eugene, Redmond get new air link to Palm Springs

Air travelers in Eugene and Redmond will have a new flight option to southern California starting in mid-November. Avelo Airlines will fly non-stop twice a week to Palm Springs from both cities. The flight will be the only direct link to Palm Springs from both Eugene and Redmond. The flights...
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Crews put out illegal campfire near Roseburg

ROSEBURG, Ore.-- Crews put out an illegal campfire in the Umpqua National Forest Friday night, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service. According to officials, forest leaders were driving roads in the Steamboat drainage when they came across the fire which had flames close to three feet high. The...
ROSEBURG, OR
philomathnews.com

Highest-rated steakhouses in Eugene, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Eugene on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Community petition sparks recall process for Eugene city councilor

EUGENE, Ore -- A petition to recall Eugene councilwoman Claire Syrett has received over 2,000 signatures. A large portion of the petitioners are against the city’s Moving Ahead project. The project has not received final approval, but is making significant progress. The petition was submitted to the City Recorder's...
EUGENE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon Ducks Football#College Football#Football Players#American Football#Auburn#The Georgia Bulldogs
oregontoday.net

Death Investigation, Lane Co., Aug. 5

Thursday morning at approximately 1:05am, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received a call that someone had been stabbed at a residence in the 84000blk of Cloverdale Rd. The caller advised that her ex-husband had stabbed her boyfriend before departing the location on foot. Deputies quickly arrived on scene and attempted life-saving measures including CPR. Medics arrived and also attempted to revive him, but the victim did not survive. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification. An extensive area search was conducted however the suspect was not immediately located. He was identified as 42 year old Brandon Travis Lamb. Later in the morning detectives from the Lane County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon State Police, and Springfield Police Department tracked Lamb to an apartment complex near 1st St. and F St. in Springfield. He was found in a vehicle in the parking lot and taken into custody without incident. Lamb will be lodged at the Lane County Jail on charges including Assault in the Second Degree. This case is still under active investigation.
LANE COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

WOMAN HURT IN TWO-VEHICLE WRECK

A woman was hurt in a two-vehicle wreck near Sutherlin on Wednesday. A report from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said the accident took place at about 9:20 a.m. in the 300 block of Rathbun Road. A male driver admitted to pulling his vehicle in the front of the other one after to failing to ensure there was no oncoming traffic. The driver whose vehicle was hit sustained an injury to her neck. Both vehicles could be driven from the scene. Public works staff was advised of damage to the guard rail.
SUTHERLIN, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG MAN JAILED AFTER ROBBERY INCIDENT

A Roseburg man was jailed after a robbery incident at Fred Meyer on Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard, Thursday night. A Roseburg Police report said at 7:45 p.m. officers responded to a physical fight in the store. 61-year old Larry Linderman was held down by an employee after he allegedly stole merchandise, tried to hit a customer, broke a wine bottle, got in an employee’s face and hit another employee when he tried to detain him. The report said Linderman committed numerous new crimes, which was also a violation of his parole.
ROSEBURG, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

136K+
Followers
181K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy