After longest offseason of his career, Bo Nix is ready to get under center for Oregon

The 2022 Oregon Ducks football season is just one month away, and players and coaches took to the podium on Wednesday ahead of the first official practice of the season.

Oregon not only has a new head coach this year, but they’ll have someone new under center as well, with a battle raging between sophomore Ty Thompson and Auburn transfer Bo Nix to be the team’s starting quarterback.

Nix is the expected starter, at least for Week 1, coming over to Eugene after three seasons at Auburn. Moving across the country to join a different school has Nix even more ready than usual for the season to begin.

“I feel like it’s been a long off season,” Nix said. “One of the longest of my career.”

Nix also spoke to reporters about his decision to transfer to Oregon, citing the school’s name recognition as a big factor:

“Why not Oregon? Every kid in the south where I’m from is wearing Oregon,” Nix continued. “The brand of Oregon, the ‘O’ itself, signifies so much across the country in college football. They have a chance to be in that top four every year.”

Nix completed a hair under 60% of his passes across 34 games at Auburn, throwing 39 touchdowns with 16 interceptions, and now he’ll have a chance to help lead the Ducks in the first year of the Dan Lanning era, which kicks off next month against the Georgia Bulldogs.

