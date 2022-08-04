ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Brady is snubbed by Rob Gronkowski on his birthday despite being teammates for years on two teams

By Sunni Upal
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PmxC0_0h4gTaei00

TOM BRADY celebrated his 45th birthday on Wednesday and felt the love on social media.

But one person who didn't reach out to the quarterback legend was his favorite target over the years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MJ3Cv_0h4gTaei00
Tom Brady didn't get a birthday message online from Rob Gronkowski Credit: Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D0fX7_0h4gTaei00
Brady and Gronk played together for over a decade on two teams Credit: Getty

Rob Gronkowski played nine seasons with Brady with the New England Patriots.

He then came out of retirement to join Brady at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020.

But Gronk, 33, didn't post online for the 45-year-old's birthday on Wednesday.

The tight end instead was rather silent on social media on Brady's big day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cwpGN_0h4gTaei00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28dtXp_0h4gTaei00

Gronk retired from the sport again this summer.

Brady didn't have much to say on the matter when asked at training camp on Monday.

One person close to Brady who did post online was his wife Gisele Bundchen.

She praised his focus and discipline as he gets ready for a 23rd season in the NFL.

And Gisele also complimented Brady's fashion sense.

She wrote: "Happy birthday to one of the most focused, disciplined and fashionable person I know!

"Tom Brady you are so loved and we are always here cheering for you and wishing you all the most wonderful things in life!"

Brady and Gisele married in 2009 and the couple have two children together.

Her comment about Brady's fashion sense come after he launched his own underwear collection.

She recently filmed him in just his underwear in a hilarious Instagram video.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ur2EU_0h4gTaei00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31fOCk_0h4gTaei00

She laughed as she said: "Hey new underwear" and pointed the camera towards Brady."

She added: "Let me see. Let me see your new underwear. Is that Brady Brand?!"

