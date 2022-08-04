Read on www.foxcarolina.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seven Ways to Beat the Heat with Kids near Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
Experience France without Leaving South CarolinaMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Travelers Rest, SC
Taking a Look at One of the Best Players in SC Football HistoryKennardo G. James
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina Andras
3 affordable weekend getaways in South CarolinaAlina Andras
Related
Upstate man accused of killing his own brother
A Laurens County man is charged with murder following the shooting death of his brother. The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting at a home on Hudson Water Road in Greer around 9AM Friday morning.
FOX Carolina
Suspect charged for recent break-ins and burglaries in Abbeville Co.
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office that a Ware Shoals man was recently charged for a series of recent break-ins. Deputies said Charles Eugene Bryson was taken into custody on August 4, 2022, for break-ins and burglaries that happened along Highway 252 and in Ware Shoals.
17-year-old arrested for shooting teen in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A 17-year-old was arrested Friday following a shooting near a convenience store in Anderson. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office charged the teenager with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and armed robbery and possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime. We previously reported that […]
Family of murder victim call on City of Greenville for change
The family of a murder victim is calling on the City of Greenville to tear down the house where she was killed.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Carolina
Anderson man accused of killing teen pleads guilty
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man from Anderson who is accused of killing a teen back in 2020 pleaded guilty Wednesday morning. In a hearing, 21-year-old Christian James Elijah Kemp pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter. Kemp explained he wanted to plead guilty because he didn’t want to put his...
FOX Carolina
Services announced for Spartanburg County employee killed in crash
WOODRUFF, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Details have been released about the funeral service for a Spartanburg County employee killed in a crash involving a deputy. A visitation for Rick Graham will be held on Saturday, Aug. 6 at Fletcher’s Funeral Service from 4 to 6 p.m. On Sunday, a...
FOX Carolina
New details released in Greenville County 12-year-old’s homicide
FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Thursday the Greenville County Coroner’s Office released new details in the investigation into a 12-year-old girl’s death. Ashantae Unique Glenn died shortly after she was brought to the emergency room at Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital on May 28. The coroner confirmed...
FOX Carolina
Convicted Greenwood meth trafficker skips last day of trial
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials are searching for a Greenwood man who was convicted of trafficking methamphetamine but never showed up for the final day of his trial. The Greenwood Drug Enforcement Unit arrested 40-year-old Phillip Franklin Derrick in 2018 after a search warrant was served at his home....
IN THIS ARTICLE
1 injured in shooting in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a shooting left one man injured early Saturday morning in Greenville. Deputies responded after 2 a.m. to a 911 call in reference to a man being shot on Anderson Road. Upon arrival, deputies located a man with at least one gunshot wound. The man […]
Teenager arrested following Anderson shooting
One teenager is in custody and another is injured after a shooting at an Upstate convenience store. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting around noon Thursday at Zane’s Fast Stop on Dobbins Bridge Road in Anderson.
FOX Carolina
Spartanburg PD looking for teens who ran away from group home
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Police Department is looking for two 16-year-olds that ran away from their group home on July 31. The department said they received a call from an employee at the group home reporting the two boys missing. The employee said Darin Wolfe and James “Brandon” Page had run away and were last seen around 2:45 p.m.
FOX Carolina
Man dies in house fire in Greenwood Co.
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials are investigating after a man was found dead in a house fire. According to the Greenwood County Coroner, the fire happened at a house on Sunrise Circle at around 4:29 p.m. on Saturday. The coroner said the victim, 57-year-old Mark Anthony Brooks, was pronounced...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX Carolina
Laurens NHC employee accused of assaulting elderly victim
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens Police Department said an employee of the National HealthCare Corporation is facing a criminal charge after an elderly victim was assaulted. Officers were called to investigate the alleged abuse of a 79-year-old person on July 17 at NHC HealthCare on Pinehaven Street Extension.
FOX Carolina
Man arrested following investigation into deadly shooting in Greenwood
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man was arrested following an investigation into an early morning shooting in June, according to the Greenwood Police Department. Police say 23-year-old Quintavious Devonta Johnson was arrested on Thursday, August 4, and will have an arraignment on Friday. A call came in at about...
FOX Carolina
Early morning shooting leaves one person injured in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting that injured one person on Saturday morning. Deputies said they responded to Anderson Road at around 2:00 a.m. after someone called 911 and reported that a man had been shot. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a man who’d been shot at least once.
Teen injured in Anderson Co. shooting
A teenager was injured in a shooting Thursday near a convenience store in Anderson County.
Greenville PD investigating after weekend shooting leaves one injured
One person is injured following a weekend shooting in the Upstate. The Greenville Police Department responded to a reported shooting around 2AM Saturday at the Heritage Mobile Home Park on Anderson Road.
FOX Carolina
Deputies looking for missing Greenville woman last seen at apartment
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sherriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman in Greenville. Nina Lachelle Cox, 32, was last seen on July 29 at the Park West Apartments on Hillandale Road, according to deputies. Cox is described as six foot and 300 pounds. She...
FOX Carolina
Deputies find missing man last seen leaving hospital
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office have found a missing man who suffers from memory loss and was last seen leaving a hospital Friday afternoon. According to deputies, 78-year-old Paul Rout, Sr. was last seen leaving St. Francis Hospital at around 4 p.m. Deputies say...
WYFF4.com
Motorcyclist dies hours after crash in Greenville, coroner says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Greenville County Coroner's Office and Greenville Police Department are investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle. The coroner's office said it happened Thursday around 12:50 p.m. at the intersection of N. Pleasantburg Drive and White Oak Road. According to the coroner, the...
Comments / 0