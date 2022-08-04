ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simpsonville, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSPA 7News

17-year-old arrested for shooting teen in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A 17-year-old was arrested Friday following a shooting near a convenience store in Anderson. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office charged the teenager with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and armed robbery and possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime. We previously reported that […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Simpsonville, SC
State
Oregon State
Simpsonville, SC
Crime & Safety
FOX Carolina

Anderson man accused of killing teen pleads guilty

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man from Anderson who is accused of killing a teen back in 2020 pleaded guilty Wednesday morning. In a hearing, 21-year-old Christian James Elijah Kemp pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter. Kemp explained he wanted to plead guilty because he didn’t want to put his...
ANDERSON, SC
FOX Carolina

New details released in Greenville County 12-year-old’s homicide

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Thursday the Greenville County Coroner’s Office released new details in the investigation into a 12-year-old girl’s death. Ashantae Unique Glenn died shortly after she was brought to the emergency room at Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital on May 28. The coroner confirmed...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Convicted Greenwood meth trafficker skips last day of trial

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials are searching for a Greenwood man who was convicted of trafficking methamphetamine but never showed up for the final day of his trial. The Greenwood Drug Enforcement Unit arrested 40-year-old Phillip Franklin Derrick in 2018 after a search warrant was served at his home....
GREENWOOD, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime#Fox
WSPA 7News

1 injured in shooting in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a shooting left one man injured early Saturday morning in Greenville. Deputies responded after 2 a.m. to a 911 call in reference to a man being shot on Anderson Road. Upon arrival, deputies located a man with at least one gunshot wound. The man […]
GREENVILLE, SC
106.3 WORD

Teenager arrested following Anderson shooting

One teenager is in custody and another is injured after a shooting at an Upstate convenience store. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting around noon Thursday at Zane’s Fast Stop on Dobbins Bridge Road in Anderson.
ANDERSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Spartanburg PD looking for teens who ran away from group home

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Police Department is looking for two 16-year-olds that ran away from their group home on July 31. The department said they received a call from an employee at the group home reporting the two boys missing. The employee said Darin Wolfe and James “Brandon” Page had run away and were last seen around 2:45 p.m.
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Man dies in house fire in Greenwood Co.

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials are investigating after a man was found dead in a house fire. According to the Greenwood County Coroner, the fire happened at a house on Sunrise Circle at around 4:29 p.m. on Saturday. The coroner said the victim, 57-year-old Mark Anthony Brooks, was pronounced...
GREENWOOD, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Army
FOX Carolina

Laurens NHC employee accused of assaulting elderly victim

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens Police Department said an employee of the National HealthCare Corporation is facing a criminal charge after an elderly victim was assaulted. Officers were called to investigate the alleged abuse of a 79-year-old person on July 17 at NHC HealthCare on Pinehaven Street Extension.
LAURENS, SC
FOX Carolina

Man arrested following investigation into deadly shooting in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man was arrested following an investigation into an early morning shooting in June, according to the Greenwood Police Department. Police say 23-year-old Quintavious Devonta Johnson was arrested on Thursday, August 4, and will have an arraignment on Friday. A call came in at about...
GREENWOOD, SC
FOX Carolina

Early morning shooting leaves one person injured in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting that injured one person on Saturday morning. Deputies said they responded to Anderson Road at around 2:00 a.m. after someone called 911 and reported that a man had been shot. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a man who’d been shot at least once.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies find missing man last seen leaving hospital

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office have found a missing man who suffers from memory loss and was last seen leaving a hospital Friday afternoon. According to deputies, 78-year-old Paul Rout, Sr. was last seen leaving St. Francis Hospital at around 4 p.m. Deputies say...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Motorcyclist dies hours after crash in Greenville, coroner says

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Greenville County Coroner's Office and Greenville Police Department are investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle. The coroner's office said it happened Thursday around 12:50 p.m. at the intersection of N. Pleasantburg Drive and White Oak Road. According to the coroner, the...
GREENVILLE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy