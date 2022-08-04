Orange Co. Pitbull on the road to recovery after found abandoned

Welcome back to Furever Friday! Each week, we spotlight an adoptable Pet from the Humane Society of Warren County. This week we’re featuring Tina an 8 year old pitbull who came to the shelter with injuries of unknown origin (see below (be aware it’s graphic) poor girl). Thanks to Olive’s Fund this beautiful girl is repaired and ready for adoption. Tina loves everybody and is dog friendly. Tina is very happy and full of energy and is anyone’s instant best friend.

WARREN COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO