Orange County, VA

Orange Co. Pitbull on the road to recovery after found abandoned

By Isabel Cleary
NBC 29 News
 2 days ago
Dede
2d ago

this breaks my heart and makes me so angry. that poor dog. I hope whoever is responsible for that animal is found and they are prosecuted to the full extent and never be allowed to have another animal in their possession this just sickens me

theriver953.com

Algal Mat Alert for Shenandoah River

The Virginia Department of Health issued an Algal Mat Alert for the North Fork of the Shenandoah River near Strasburg. The affected area begins at Route 644 and continues for approximately 11.5 miles to Route 611 including the boat ramp at Deer Rapids and other public access points. Signs have...
STRASBURG, VA
theriver953.com

Furever Friday: Meet Tina

Welcome back to Furever Friday! Each week, we spotlight an adoptable Pet from the Humane Society of Warren County. This week we’re featuring Tina an 8 year old pitbull who came to the shelter with injuries of unknown origin (see below (be aware it’s graphic) poor girl). Thanks to Olive’s Fund this beautiful girl is repaired and ready for adoption. Tina loves everybody and is dog friendly. Tina is very happy and full of energy and is anyone’s instant best friend.
WARREN COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Buckingham County making efforts to improve COVID-19 rates

BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Buckingham County is on the list of Virginia cities and counties with the highest COVID-19 rates. The county is ranked number five out of a list of 50. The localities on it are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 people. The Buckingham County Health Department says it is making efforts to bring that number down and get vaccinations rolling.
BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
royalexaminer.com

Front Royal father and son perish in Potomac River drowning

A Front Royal, Va. man and his son drowned Monday afternoon in the Potomac River at Swan Point in Charles County, Md., according to the Maryland Natural Resources Police Department. According to Maryland Natural Resources Police Captain Chris Morris, around 4:55 p.m. on Monday, August 1, officers were dispatched to...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
crozetgazette.com

Secrets of the Blue Ridge: Home Sweet Blue Ridge Home

Frances Walker Hill (1919–2011) grew up on Carter Street in the village of Crozet, the ninth of eleven children born to William and Mary (Brown) Walker. Referring to the size of her family, she said, “I thought it was a big group, but when I went to the [Albemarle] Training School, there was a family there named Jackson. The father was a school teacher, Silas Jackson. That family had seventeen children. No twins. One at a time. That’s the truth.
CROZET, VA
NBC 29 News

New recycling program lets people reprocess their mattress

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Van der Linde Recycling has a new program for mattresses, box springs, carpet, and carpet padding. Roughly 40 million mattresses and box springs end up in landfills each year. About 75% of mattresses are recyclable. “This is important for our community because landfill space is...
FLUVANNA COUNTY, VA
northernvirginiamag.com

The Largest County Fair in Virginia Features an Open Rodeo for Amateurs

The Prince William County Fair gives amateur bull riders a shot at stardom. As the largest county fair in the state of Virginia, the Prince William County Fair will have an abundance of attractions, from a tractor pull to a petting zoo to a demolition derby. But one event stands out as the quintessential fair experience: bull riding.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
rewind1051.com

Another phone scam, this time in Augusta County

Residents of the county have been getting calls from 540-997-3149. The person calling is identifying themselves as Sgt. Davis, Deputy Cruz, Lt. Daniels or another deputy from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. Those who don’t answer are getting a voicemail that they need information from them, and to call...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Potter’s Craft Cider expands production in Woolen Mills

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A big part of Potter’s Craft Cidery will be relocating and expanding to somewhere a little closer to downtown Charlottesville. Potter’s new location here in Woolen Mills is bringing jobs, tourism, and a lot more apples to Albemarle County. It’s expanding to meet growing out-of-state demand.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
wina.com

Man dead, 3 children seriously hurt, in Augusta County crash

VERONA (WINA) – A Mount Sidney man is dead and 3 children seriously hurt in a Thursday night crash in Augusta County near Verona. State Police say 36-year old Wallace Blackwell was driving a Honda Civic north on Limestone Road around 7:30pm when it ran off the right side of the road a-mile-and-a-half north of Quicks Mill Road, overcorrected, than ran off the left side into a tree. Blackwell was wearing a seat belt and died at the scene.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
crozetgazette.com

Why Crozet: The Albemarle County Fair

Why Crozet? is a monthly feature that focuses on the reasons people choose to live in the Crozet area. Although the region is experiencing tremendous growth, it remains home to many people with the important skills that allowed families to thrive. We celebrate these skills at the Albemarle County Fair, now in progress after a two-year pandemic break.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Neon Culture Brewing will be the first Black-owned brewery in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The first black-owned brewery in the Charlottesville area is coming soon. After making his first batch in his mother’s kitchen in 2017, founder and head-brewer of Neon Culture Brewing, Corey Hoffman, is bringing his unique, non-traditional craft beers to the Charlottesville community in a way that is inspired by his culture.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

