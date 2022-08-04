(KFOR News Lincoln August 6, 2022) Beginning Monday, August 8, the eastbound lane of Lincoln Mall between South 11th and 12th streets will be closed for a building construction project. This work is scheduled to be completed by January 2023. StarTran Route 55-Downtown Trolley will be detoured around the closure. Sidewalks on the south side of Lincoln Mall will be closed. The eastbound bike lane will be closed. The recommended bike lane detour is to follow South 11th Street to “H” Street to South 12th Street.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 21 HOURS AGO