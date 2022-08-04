Read on yorknewstimes.com
York News-Times
2022 York County Fair Ice Cream Contest
Making ice cream in a can is a county fair tradition. This year was a little more tricky, thanks to triple-digit temperatures and high humidity. But the kids still accomplished their goal and had a great reward at the end!
York News-Times
2022 York County Fair Bicycle Rodeo
Despite high temperatures, the 2022 York County Fair's bicycle rodeo was well attended with quite a few contestants.
1011now.com
Lincoln Children's Zoo joins 10/11 This Morning
The Nebraska State Patrol arrested a man on suspicion of killing four people on his street in the small northeast Nebraska town of Laurel. The Food Bank of Lincoln, Voices of Hope and the Child Advocacy Center are just a few groups that have been supported by disc golfers around the state.
klkntv.com
Carp, white perch to be eliminated at Wagon Train Lake south of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A lake south of Lincoln will be treated with a chemical to remove the current fish population. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says the work on Wagon Train Lake, which is east of Hickman, will begin on Wednesday, weather depending. Officials say the rotenone...
klin.com
Lady A Cancels Tour, Including Nebraska State Fair Show
Grammy Award winning country group Lady A has announced they have canceled their Request Line Tour for 2022. The band was scheduled to perform Saturday, Sept. 3, at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island. “We have decided to postpone our Request Line Tour until next year,” the band said...
KSNB Local4
Nail salon visit turns into trip to emergency room and a fingernail removed
A couple of hot days before we see some relief... The Hastings YMCA marked a big milestone on Thursday morning as they broke ground on their new facility. Fun events happening across the Tri-cities this weekend.
klkntv.com
‘If it’s not a crisis yet, we are headed that way’: 350 York County kids waiting for child care
YORK, Neb. (KLKN) – Parents with young children are having a stressful time finding child care as the staffing shortage drags on. “If it’s not a crisis yet, we are headed that way,” said Lisa Hurley, executive director of the York County Development Corporation. She said over...
York News-Times
Commissioners to meet with Carbon Solutions representative
YORK – The York County Commissioners will be visited next week by a representative of Summit Carbon Solutions, regarding the company’s project which would result in a carbon capture project connecting 31 ethanol plants and the creation of a pipeline to a storage site in North Dakota. Last...
klkntv.com
Officials say child care shortage means York ‘can’t grow’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The York County Development Corporation is demanding action after alarming research on a child care shortage in the area. The executive director of YCDC, Lisa Hurley, is saying the city of York “can’t grow without more childcare facilities.”. The Buffett Early Childhood Institute...
1011now.com
Third time is the charm? LTU to close 70th Street on Monday from Rokeby to Saltillo
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Transportation and Utilities is set to completely close a portion of 70th Street, starting Monday morning. The stretch of road is between Rokeby and Saltillo Roads in far southeast Lincoln. It’s the third attempt LTU has made in the past few months to fully close the road, in order to be able to complete a necessary road project in the area.
kfornow.com
Lifeguard Shortage Impacts Another Lincoln Swimming Pool
(KFOR NEWS August 5, 2022) Due to a lifeguard shortage, Lincoln Parks and Recreation is modifying the schedule for the Belmont Neighborhood Pool, 12th and Manatt streets. For the remainder of the pool season, the revised Belmont Pool schedule is:. Saturday, August 6 and Sunday, August 7 – closed.
KSNB Local4
Clay Center residents voice opposition to land transfer
CLAY CENTER, Neb. (KSNB) - A proposed land acquisition in Clay County has ruffled the feathers of many residents. Ducks Unlimited is proposing a transfer of approximately 1,100 acres to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission (NGPC). NGPC held a public hearing Wednesday to gather information about how the public...
kfornow.com
Portion Of Lincoln Mall To Close August 8
(KFOR News Lincoln August 6, 2022) Beginning Monday, August 8, the eastbound lane of Lincoln Mall between South 11th and 12th streets will be closed for a building construction project. This work is scheduled to be completed by January 2023. StarTran Route 55-Downtown Trolley will be detoured around the closure. Sidewalks on the south side of Lincoln Mall will be closed. The eastbound bike lane will be closed. The recommended bike lane detour is to follow South 11th Street to “H” Street to South 12th Street.
klkntv.com
A holiday ‘just for the town of Wilber’: Young dancers prepare for Czech Days
WILBER, Neb. (KLKN) – People from out of town are always impressed at what a community of 2,000 can put together each year, and the Czech dancers are a big part of that. Sheryl Kastanek and Dirk Altman have been teaching the dancers in Wilber for over 30 years now. Altman teaches the senior group, and Kastanek takes care of the younger kids.
klkntv.com
Grand Island waste disposal company cited after worker falls into baler and dies
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Grand Island waste management company has been cited after a worker suffered severe injuries when he fell into a baler and died. In February, a 20-year-old was working to clear a jam in an industrial cardboard baler when he fell in and got caught in the machine.
North Platte Telegraph
Lincoln hospital faces mess over 'messy bun' post
A mention of "messy buns" recently caused a bit of a mess for Bryan Health on social media. The health system said in a Monday Facebook post that a recent update in one of its nursing units used an image of a messy bun "to illustrate images of hair not secured adequately."
Wichita Eagle
20-year-old trying to clear jam falls into recycling machine, killing him, feds say
A 20-year-old worker was trying to clear a cardboard jam in an industrial baler when he fell into the machine, officials say. The man became caught in the cardboard baler and “suffered severe amputation injuries” on Feb. 7, then died of his injuries at the hospital the next day, according to an Aug. 4 news release.
York News-Times
Man charged with having large amount of meth in York hotel room
YORK – Johnathan Pfeifer, 53, of Lincoln, has been charged with having a very large amount of methamphetamine in a York hotel room. His arraignment has been set for next week in York County District Court. According to court documents, the York Police Department served a search warrant on...
KSNB Local4
Feel Fit Under New Ownership
It was a hot one out in Grand Island as kite lovers tried to take their creations to the skies for the second annual Kite Festival. In 1872 Kenesaw, Nebraska was born, fast forward 150 years and the village is continuing to celebrate its heritage. Doniphan Music Festival shows off...
KETV.com
Platte River flows back near Columbus
What a difference a week and a little rain made for the Platte River near Columbus. "It was bone dry for about whole, I'd say eight days," said Jeff Kuhnel. He lives on Riverview Lake just south of the Platte. "It was still dry Friday. And then Saturday morning there...
