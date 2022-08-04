ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, NE

York News-Times

2022 York County Fair Ice Cream Contest

Making ice cream in a can is a county fair tradition. This year was a little more tricky, thanks to triple-digit temperatures and high humidity. But the kids still accomplished their goal and had a great reward at the end!
YORK COUNTY, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln Children's Zoo joins 10/11 This Morning

The Nebraska State Patrol arrested a man on suspicion of killing four people on his street in the small northeast Nebraska town of Laurel. The Food Bank of Lincoln, Voices of Hope and the Child Advocacy Center are just a few groups that have been supported by disc golfers around the state.
LINCOLN, NE
York County, NE
York County, NE
klin.com

Lady A Cancels Tour, Including Nebraska State Fair Show

Grammy Award winning country group Lady A has announced they have canceled their Request Line Tour for 2022. The band was scheduled to perform Saturday, Sept. 3, at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island. “We have decided to postpone our Request Line Tour until next year,” the band said...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
York News-Times

Commissioners to meet with Carbon Solutions representative

YORK – The York County Commissioners will be visited next week by a representative of Summit Carbon Solutions, regarding the company’s project which would result in a carbon capture project connecting 31 ethanol plants and the creation of a pipeline to a storage site in North Dakota. Last...
YORK COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

Officials say child care shortage means York ‘can’t grow’

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The York County Development Corporation is demanding action after alarming research on a child care shortage in the area. The executive director of YCDC, Lisa Hurley, is saying the city of York “can’t grow without more childcare facilities.”. The Buffett Early Childhood Institute...
YORK, NE
1011now.com

Third time is the charm? LTU to close 70th Street on Monday from Rokeby to Saltillo

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Transportation and Utilities is set to completely close a portion of 70th Street, starting Monday morning. The stretch of road is between Rokeby and Saltillo Roads in far southeast Lincoln. It’s the third attempt LTU has made in the past few months to fully close the road, in order to be able to complete a necessary road project in the area.
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

Lifeguard Shortage Impacts Another Lincoln Swimming Pool

(KFOR NEWS August 5, 2022) Due to a lifeguard shortage, Lincoln Parks and Recreation is modifying the schedule for the Belmont Neighborhood Pool, 12th and Manatt streets. For the remainder of the pool season, the revised Belmont Pool schedule is:. Saturday, August 6 and Sunday, August 7 – closed.
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

Clay Center residents voice opposition to land transfer

CLAY CENTER, Neb. (KSNB) - A proposed land acquisition in Clay County has ruffled the feathers of many residents. Ducks Unlimited is proposing a transfer of approximately 1,100 acres to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission (NGPC). NGPC held a public hearing Wednesday to gather information about how the public...
CLAY COUNTY, NE
kfornow.com

Portion Of Lincoln Mall To Close August 8

(KFOR News Lincoln August 6, 2022) Beginning Monday, August 8, the eastbound lane of Lincoln Mall between South 11th and 12th streets will be closed for a building construction project. This work is scheduled to be completed by January 2023. StarTran Route 55-Downtown Trolley will be detoured around the closure. Sidewalks on the south side of Lincoln Mall will be closed. The eastbound bike lane will be closed. The recommended bike lane detour is to follow South 11th Street to “H” Street to South 12th Street.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

A holiday ‘just for the town of Wilber’: Young dancers prepare for Czech Days

WILBER, Neb. (KLKN) – People from out of town are always impressed at what a community of 2,000 can put together each year, and the Czech dancers are a big part of that. Sheryl Kastanek and Dirk Altman have been teaching the dancers in Wilber for over 30 years now. Altman teaches the senior group, and Kastanek takes care of the younger kids.
WILBER, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Lincoln hospital faces mess over 'messy bun' post

A mention of "messy buns" recently caused a bit of a mess for Bryan Health on social media. The health system said in a Monday Facebook post that a recent update in one of its nursing units used an image of a messy bun "to illustrate images of hair not secured adequately."
LINCOLN, NE
York News-Times

Man charged with having large amount of meth in York hotel room

YORK – Johnathan Pfeifer, 53, of Lincoln, has been charged with having a very large amount of methamphetamine in a York hotel room. His arraignment has been set for next week in York County District Court. According to court documents, the York Police Department served a search warrant on...
YORK, NE
KSNB Local4

Feel Fit Under New Ownership

It was a hot one out in Grand Island as kite lovers tried to take their creations to the skies for the second annual Kite Festival. In 1872 Kenesaw, Nebraska was born, fast forward 150 years and the village is continuing to celebrate its heritage. Doniphan Music Festival shows off...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KETV.com

Platte River flows back near Columbus

What a difference a week and a little rain made for the Platte River near Columbus. "It was bone dry for about whole, I'd say eight days," said Jeff Kuhnel. He lives on Riverview Lake just south of the Platte. "It was still dry Friday. And then Saturday morning there...
COLUMBUS, NE

